Fox 59
Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas
State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling …. St. George Middle Eastern Festival celebrates 25th …. Separate overnight shootings leave 2 dead, 1 injured. Football Friday Night – Part 2. Football Friday...
Fox 59
How some Central Indiana schools are spending record safety grant funding
INDIANAPOLIS — Almost $23 million is being funneled into Indiana school safety plans this upcoming year. The total of $22.9 million comes from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Secured School Safety Board goes over the applications. ”This year we set another record for amount of money...
Fentanyl pushing Marion County toward record number of overdose deaths this year
On International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and remember those who died of an overdose, officials are concerned about the increase in fatal overdoses.
Fox 59
New homeland security grants for Indiana schools
State officials have approved nearly 23 million dollars in grants to fund school security. How some Central Indiana schools are spending record …. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 224 ‘Cut Day’ (PREVIEW) IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 …. Memorial grows for Officer Seara Burton.
IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother or […]
Home-based food vendors reach more customers, thanks to change in Indiana law
INDIANAPOLIS — Food vendors who work from home are now reaching more customers. It's thanks to the cottage food law that took effect in July, allowing most items to be sold online. One local entrepreneur said the new rules have impacted her business. Damaris Contreras loves to bake. "It's...
Fox 59
Some Indiana schools still offering free meals as nationwide program ends
With the end of the nationwide free school lunch program, many Hoosier parents are once again paying for their kids' meals. But some districts have qualified to continue feeding kids for free, and more are trying to obtain that funding.
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
wfyi.org
Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation
The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law. The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
WISH-TV
Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
WOWO News
Indiana Receives Approval For Federal Broadband Expansion Funding
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana will receive $187 million to expand its broadband capacity under the American Rescue Plan. The goal is to connect more than 50,000 Hoosiers to high-speed broadband internet, as announced by the U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday. According to Inside Indiana Business, the funding comes from the federal Capital Projects Fund, with Indiana’s allocation composing more than a quarter of the total $408 million funding for five states.
Will Indiana’s new abortion law affect contraceptives? Law takes effect Sept. 15
A law professor at Indiana University said that language in the law could “conceivably” outlaw certain forms of birth control.
Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement
Eight men languish on Indiana’s death row as the state struggles to obtain the drugs needed to conduct an execution. Its longest resident has lived 29 years awaiting execution; its most recent addition has waited eight. The de-facto moratorium on executions in Indiana has some prosecutors doubting that even a successful sentencing will be carried […] The post Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indianapublicradio.org
Biden administration delivers $187 million to Indiana for high-speed internet access
More than 50,000 Indiana homes and businesses will get access to high-speed internet through new federal funding. The Biden administration announced this week it will send $187 million to the Hoosier state for broadband expansion. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law...
Fox 59
Indiana State Police searching Wabash River: possible connection to Delphi murders
Indiana State Police searching Wabash River: possible …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022 Purdue Football Season …. 17-year-old is shot to death four months after his …. Back to School: The mental effects of nonfatal shootings …. Penrod Arts Fair 2022. Students garden helps food pantry. Brownsburg brothers...
Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
AES Indiana says electric bills will increase around 12% beginning Sept. 1
The company says prices for natural gas and coal "have increased substantially over the past year" and that AES Indiana will not profit from the higher bills.
wevv.com
Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled
Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency. A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana. The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana. According...
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Comments / 0