ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas

State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling …. St. George Middle Eastern Festival celebrates 25th …. Separate overnight shootings leave 2 dead, 1 injured. Football Friday Night – Part 2. Football Friday...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

How some Central Indiana schools are spending record safety grant funding

INDIANAPOLIS — Almost $23 million is being funneled into Indiana school safety plans this upcoming year. The total of $22.9 million comes from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Secured School Safety Board goes over the applications. ”This year we set another record for amount of money...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

New homeland security grants for Indiana schools

State officials have approved nearly 23 million dollars in grants to fund school security. How some Central Indiana schools are spending record …. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 224 ‘Cut Day’ (PREVIEW) IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 …. Memorial grows for Officer Seara Burton.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
FOX59

IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother or […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#The Indiana Statehouse#Impd#Dutch
wfyi.org

Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation

The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law. The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
WOWO News

Indiana Receives Approval For Federal Broadband Expansion Funding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana will receive $187 million to expand its broadband capacity under the American Rescue Plan. The goal is to connect more than 50,000 Hoosiers to high-speed broadband internet, as announced by the U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday. According to Inside Indiana Business, the funding comes from the federal Capital Projects Fund, with Indiana’s allocation composing more than a quarter of the total $408 million funding for five states.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement

Eight men languish on Indiana’s death row as the state struggles to obtain the drugs needed to conduct an execution. Its longest resident has lived 29 years awaiting execution; its most recent addition has waited eight.  The de-facto moratorium on executions in Indiana has some prosecutors doubting that even a successful sentencing will be carried […] The post Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled

Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency. A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana. The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
PERU, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy