Early NFL Week 1 predictions and picks: Fade Bengals after Super Bowl loss

The NFL preseason is finally over, which means we can turn our full attention to the Week 1 betting slate. And what a slate it is.

With two weeks left until kickoff, 10 of the 16 road teams are currently favored to win at BetMGM – the most in any opening week since the NFL expanded the schedule to 16 games in 1978. We saw favorites post a miserable 4-12 ATS record in Week 1 a year ago. Will the same thing happen this time around?

Here are a few compelling trends and matchups to consider ahead of the NFL’s opening week:

As The Action Network’s Chris Raybon detailed earlier this summer, the Steelers fit the classic trend of a Week 1 road underdog that missed the playoffs the year before – a spot that cashes over 60% of the time. Pittsburgh is also 14-6 ATS (70%) as a divisional road ‘dog under Mike Tomlin and 19-10-2 ATS (65.5%) against the Bengals in his 15-year tenure.

Mike Tomlin during the preseason matchup with the Lions. Getty Images

While those trends are strong in their own right, they pale in comparison to the history working against Cincinnati, which is looking to snap the spell of Super Bowl losers. Since 2000, the reigning runners-up have gone an astounding 6-17 ATS (26.1%) with 14 outright losses in 22 tries.

That comes despite those teams being favored in 17 of those 23 games, which is a bad sign for the favored Bengals here. Only five of those teams were favored by at least 6.5 points; all five of them lost against the spread, and two lost outright.

Steelers +6.5

We move from one AFC North favorite to another, but the Ravens’ outlook is much rosier against former Baltimore hero Joe Flacco and the short-handed Jets.

Since John Harbaugh took over in 2008, the Ravens are 9-6-1 ATS as road favorites of a touchdown or more, including a 59-10 beatdown over the Dolphins to kick off the 2019 season. That was one of Baltimore’s 10 ATS wins in 14 season openers under Harbaugh, which includes a 7-2 ATS mark as Week 1 favorites.

If recent results are any indication, the Jets will be hard-pressed to put a stop to those trends. New York has dropped four of its last five season openers against the spread and lost four of its last five ATS as a home underdog, and it’ll have to turn things around with quarterback Zach Wilson unlikely to play in Week 1.

Ravens -7

There was a time when the Patriots were virtual locks as underdogs, especially within the division. From when Bill Belichick took over in 2000 through Tom Brady’s final season with the team in 2019, New England was a resounding 44-22-1 (66.7%) as an underdog, including 31-19-1 ATS (62%) as a road ‘dog and 14-6 ATS (70%) as a divisional ‘dog.

Tua Tagovailoa attempts a pass in the preseason. Getty Images

That all changed when Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 season. Since then, the Patriots are 4-5 ATS as road underdogs and lost last year’s Week 1 clash with the Dolphins as 3.5-point home favorites. Playing in Miami has been even trickier: New England is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 games at Hard Rock Stadium, including a 13-point loss the last time the Patriots opened their season in Miami in 2014.

They aren’t the only ones who struggle in South Beach. Over the last five seasons, the Dolphins are a stellar 26-12-2 ATS at home and 9-3-1 ATS as home favorites, and they have the talent to extend both marks in this year’s opener.

Dolphins -3