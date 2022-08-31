ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Early NFL Week 1 predictions and picks: Fade Bengals after Super Bowl loss

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVvMV_0hbkKZoQ00

The NFL preseason is finally over, which means we can turn our full attention to the Week 1 betting slate. And what a slate it is.

With two weeks left until kickoff, 10 of the 16 road teams are currently favored to win at BetMGM – the most in any opening week since the NFL expanded the schedule to 16 games in 1978. We saw favorites post a miserable 4-12 ATS record in Week 1 a year ago. Will the same thing happen this time around?

Here are a few compelling trends and matchups to consider ahead of the NFL’s opening week:

Steelers @ Bengals (-6.5)

As The Action Network’s Chris Raybon detailed earlier this summer, the Steelers fit the classic trend of a Week 1 road underdog that missed the playoffs the year before – a spot that cashes over 60% of the time. Pittsburgh is also 14-6 ATS (70%) as a divisional road ‘dog under Mike Tomlin and 19-10-2 ATS (65.5%) against the Bengals in his 15-year tenure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TA9b7_0hbkKZoQ00
Mike Tomlin during the preseason matchup with the Lions.
Getty Images

While those trends are strong in their own right, they pale in comparison to the history working against Cincinnati, which is looking to snap the spell of Super Bowl losers. Since 2000, the reigning runners-up have gone an astounding 6-17 ATS (26.1%) with 14 outright losses in 22 tries.

That comes despite those teams being favored in 17 of those 23 games, which is a bad sign for the favored Bengals here. Only five of those teams were favored by at least 6.5 points; all five of them lost against the spread, and two lost outright.

Bengals vs. Steelers pick

Steelers +6.5

Ravens (-7) @ Jets

We move from one AFC North favorite to another, but the Ravens’ outlook is much rosier against former Baltimore hero Joe Flacco and the short-handed Jets.

Since John Harbaugh took over in 2008, the Ravens are 9-6-1 ATS as road favorites of a touchdown or more, including a 59-10 beatdown over the Dolphins to kick off the 2019 season. That was one of Baltimore’s 10 ATS wins in 14 season openers under Harbaugh, which includes a 7-2 ATS mark as Week 1 favorites.

If recent results are any indication, the Jets will be hard-pressed to put a stop to those trends. New York has dropped four of its last five season openers against the spread and lost four of its last five ATS as a home underdog, and it’ll have to turn things around with quarterback Zach Wilson unlikely to play in Week 1.

Ravens vs. Jets pick

Ravens -7

Betting on the NFL? Patriots @ Dolphins (-3)

There was a time when the Patriots were virtual locks as underdogs, especially within the division. From when Bill Belichick took over in 2000 through Tom Brady’s final season with the team in 2019, New England was a resounding 44-22-1 (66.7%) as an underdog, including 31-19-1 ATS (62%) as a road ‘dog and 14-6 ATS (70%) as a divisional ‘dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhC0D_0hbkKZoQ00
Tua Tagovailoa attempts a pass in the preseason.
Getty Images

That all changed when Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 season. Since then, the Patriots are 4-5 ATS as road underdogs and lost last year’s Week 1 clash with the Dolphins as 3.5-point home favorites. Playing in Miami has been even trickier: New England is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 games at Hard Rock Stadium, including a 13-point loss the last time the Patriots opened their season in Miami in 2014.

They aren’t the only ones who struggle in South Beach. Over the last five seasons, the Dolphins are a stellar 26-12-2 ATS at home and 9-3-1 ATS as home favorites, and they have the talent to extend both marks in this year’s opener.

Patriots vs. Dolphins pick

Dolphins -3

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles give up on former 1st-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a former first-round pick. The Eagles on Wednesday traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles will receive a pair of draft picks in exchange. They’re getting a 2023 7th-round pick and conditional 2024 4th-round pick in return. Whatever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Joe Flacco
thecomeback.com

Bruce Arians gets honest about wild Antonio Brown incident

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gave the NFL world one of the wildest and most viral moments in recent memory last season when he shockingly took off his jersey and waved to the fans while leaving the field during a game against the New York Jets. The ordeal forced head coach Bruce Arians into an awkward position – one he still remembers today.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

New York Giants make 4 waiver wire claims after roster cutdowns

The New York Giants desperately needed to add depth after the 53-man roster cutdowns, looking to the waiver wire for more support. With needs at cornerback, offensive line, and tight end, general manager Joe Schoen was able to address several of those positions but still needs to find more talent before the regular season starts on September 11.
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon

For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota WR reportedly claimed by new NFL team

One former Minnesota receiver did not have to wait long after getting waived on Tuesday. That player is Tyler Johnson who was a surprising cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. Despite impressing in training camp, Tampa Bay made the cut from a position of depth for the team.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Jets#American Football#Betmgm#The Action Network#Steelers#Lions
Popculture

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Chargers just got a boost at the running back position. On Wednesday, the team announced it has signed Sony Michel to the active roster. The details of Michel's contract were not disclosed, according to ESPN. Michel comes to the Chargers after being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop

The game of football requires contributions from all 11 members on the field, but we know what drives the popularity of the sport: brand-name athletes. The 1990s Dallas Cowboys helped establish the modern concept of triplets -- a star quarterback (Troy Aikman), running back (Emmitt Smith) and receiver (Michael Irvin) comprising a dynamite offensive trio -- and I'm here to keep the tradition alive with my annual ranking for the upcoming season.
NFL
All Bearcats

Report: UC Reveals Starting Quarterback

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling with experience to lead them in the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, Ben Bryant is the Bearcats starting quarterback. The Eastern Michigan transfer has two years of eligibility remaining and plenty of time to make his mark after beating out Evan ...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

FOX has Joe Buck to thank for Penn State-Purdue game

FOX got to air a solid Big Ten matchup on Thursday night between Penn State and Purdue. And they have Joe Buck and ESPN to thank for the game. Buck had one year left on his contract with FOX but wanted to leave once his longtime broadcasting partner Troy Aikman took a job with ESPN. FOX decided to let Buck out of his contract, but they did receive some compensation from ESPN.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy