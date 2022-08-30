Temporary restraining order prevents Boulder County from enforcing part of gun ordinance

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO