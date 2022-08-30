ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Temporary restraining order prevents Boulder County from enforcing part of gun ordinance

By KUSA
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
A judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday preventing Boulder County from partially enforcing newly passed gun control measures according to Gazette news partner KUSA.

Boulder County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved five ordinances on Aug. 2 related to firearms, KUSA reports.

Ordinance No. 2022-5 prohibits the sale and purchase of assault weapons, large capacity magazines and trigger activators. The ordinance prohibits a person, corporation or other entity in unincorporated Boulder County from manufacturing, importing, purchasing, selling or transferring any assault weapon, large-capacity magazine or rapid-fire trigger activator, KUSA reports.

