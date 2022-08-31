Read full article on original website
Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!
Ken Rosato returns to Manhattan high school that helped shape him
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Ken Rosato! Did you know Ken started every morning in high school with a pack of Tums? He says his years at Regis High School were so challenging, he regularly suffered from stomach aches!
Scott Baio is Performing at Xaverian on 9/24
On Saturday, September 24th, Scott Baio is performing a one-man show, “How Did I Get Here?”. Baio attended Xaverian High School and has been an actor on some well-known shows including: “Happy Days,” “Charles in Charge,” “Joanie Loves Chachi,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Arrested Development” and “Bugsy Malone,” and more.
You’ve seen her on Hallmark, SNL – and as an NHL dancer. A Staten Island daughter lives her dream with a music career and a new album.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passionate over her musical career, Alexandra Mazzucchelli has outpaced her years as an accomplished vocalist in her illustrious journey as a singer, songwriter, actor and a proud native New Yorker. One of her first achievements dates back to her teen years when she gained recognition...
Bronx native’s luxury footwear collection now on shelves at Macy’s on 34th Street
One Bronx native carried out their high school dream to life and now has their luxury footwear collection on shelves at Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.
Historic NYC luncheonette's sweet recipe for success
The Lexington Candy Shop opened in 1925 - that's almost 100 years in business here at Lex and 83rd - and last had a major overhaul in 1948.
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Brooklyn, NYC
Despite a population of more than 2.5 million people that is still growing, Brooklyn still boasts a long list of abandoned locations that beg for discovery. These buildings, once fruitful and prosperous, have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. Similar to abandoned buildings in The Bronx, many of these spots have caught the eyes of ambitious developers yearning to give the spot a new life. However, shadows of their former lives remain. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout Brooklyn.
Hidden gems in New York City
New York City, The Big Apple! In a city filled with various wonders and hidden gems, you barely know where to start!. Walking in the streets of New York is an adventure on its own. The art, the culture, and the bustling streets of busy neighbourhoods flood you with so many different feelings. Freedom, excitement, and maybe a little intimidation.
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
18 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC For Flavor-Filled Dishes
Thanks to NYC’s melting pot of cultures, people, and of course food, it’s no shock that we have some of the most delectable cuisine from all over the world, including South Asia. New York is one of the foremost destinations for authentic Indian food in North America, boasting all sorts of flavors and styles found all over the city. From Michelin star restaurants to small family-owned establishments, you can truly find it all! To make it easy, we put together a list of the best Indian restaurants in NYC for when you’re craving an amazing curry or a nice tikka...
5 Stunning Long Island Wineries That Are Worth The Trip From NYC For A Perfect Fall Afternoon
Long Island extends from New York City to Montauk, with the tip of the island splitting into a North and South Fork, and these forks, along with western Suffolk County, are home to 57 distinct wine producers. The very first Long Island vineyard was planted in 1973 in Cutchogue, and the island is now home to a rich wine region and is the most diverse wine region in the U.S. Long Island’s harvest season is between September and October, and believe it or not, that means harvest season has officially arrived! And while a warm, summer day at a vineyard...
Ferragosto Festival in the Bronx Returns in 2022
Ferragosto Celebration in the Bronx’ Little Italy 2022. East 186th St between Arthur Ave and Hughes, Bronx. Italian Culture, food, entertainment and more will be what makes this celebration of Italian Culture something to savor. Plenty of local merchants will be there to offer up their goods for the...
Food Bazaar Opening 1st Manhattan Store
Food Bazaar Supermarket,well-known for its extensive international food offerings and charitable contributions, is further expanding its retail presence with the opening of its first Manhattan location, in East Harlem at 201 East 125th Street. Also, Food Bazaar’s online shopping and home delivery offerings, available through its website and mobile app, will expand to service most of Manhattan.
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
Man, 52, jumps to his death from 18th floor of 57-story 'Jenga' glass tower in Manhattan's trendy Tribeca neighborhood
A 52-year-old man jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a 57-story building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood Friday. Calls regarding the jump at 56 Leonard Street near Church Street came in at around 12:30pm, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD. The city's EMS officials responded to the...
Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs
New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
How Harlem's 'Queen of Numbers' built a gambling empire and used her wealth to give back to the Black community
Stephanie St. Clair became a local legend for denouncing corrupt police, taking on the mafia, and using wealth from gambling to give back to Harlem's Black community.
Best Chinese Food on the Upper West Side
It’s been a few years since I boasted about the best Chinese restaurant options on the Upper West Side and I’m thrilled to be back to tingle your taste buds with an update to one of my most well-received lists. As our beloved UWS continues to expand its palate for the various regional representations of this cuisine – and as one spot on the original list has been replaced by a wrap place — it’s time for the 2022 edition.
Fundraiser Set for Long Island-Filmed Award-Winning TV Series
Fresh off wins for Best LGBTQIA+ Series from the Love Wins International Film Festival in Patchogue and Directors Choice for Best Series from the Austin Revolution Film Festival in Texas, as well as many other awards and nominations over the last year, the writer/director of the TV Series Couple of Guys is already looking ahead.
NYC Is Officially In A Drought
It’s been a hot summer in New York City…and a very dry one. Though you’ve undoubtedly been feeling the humidity, we haven’t gotten much of that sweet relief: rain. NYC has now joined many other parts of New York state and the tri-state area in experiencing official drought conditions, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) reports. Though we’ve had a few recent rains, the National Weather Service has shared that many areas remain well below typical rainfall totals for the summer months. For example, the city as a whole experienced 8.82 inches of rainfall this summer, while the average is almost 13 inches. According to the NIDIS, 34% of the Northeast region overall is in a drought, with 4.5% in Extreme Drought (D3), and its impact is only continuing to expand and intensify.
