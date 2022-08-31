ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queenoftheclick.com

Scott Baio is Performing at Xaverian on 9/24

On Saturday, September 24th, Scott Baio is performing a one-man show, “How Did I Get Here?”. Baio attended Xaverian High School and has been an actor on some well-known shows including: “Happy Days,” “Charles in Charge,” “Joanie Loves Chachi,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Arrested Development” and “Bugsy Malone,” and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

You’ve seen her on Hallmark, SNL – and as an NHL dancer. A Staten Island daughter lives her dream with a music career and a new album.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passionate over her musical career, Alexandra Mazzucchelli has outpaced her years as an accomplished vocalist in her illustrious journey as a singer, songwriter, actor and a proud native New Yorker. One of her first achievements dates back to her teen years when she gained recognition...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
County
Queens, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Brooklyn, NYC

Despite a population of more than 2.5 million people that is still growing, Brooklyn still boasts a long list of abandoned locations that beg for discovery. These buildings, once fruitful and prosperous, have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. Similar to abandoned buildings in The Bronx, many of these spots have caught the eyes of ambitious developers yearning to give the spot a new life. However, shadows of their former lives remain. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
spottedbylocals.com

Hidden gems in New York City

New York City, The Big Apple! In a city filled with various wonders and hidden gems, you barely know where to start!. Walking in the streets of New York is an adventure on its own. The art, the culture, and the bustling streets of busy neighbourhoods flood you with so many different feelings. Freedom, excitement, and maybe a little intimidation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

18 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC For Flavor-Filled Dishes

Thanks to NYC’s melting pot of cultures, people, and of course food, it’s no shock that we have some of the most delectable cuisine from all over the world, including South Asia. New York is one of the foremost destinations for authentic Indian food in North America, boasting all sorts of flavors and styles found all over the city. From Michelin star restaurants to small family-owned establishments, you can truly find it all! To make it easy, we put together a list of the best Indian restaurants in NYC for when you’re craving an amazing curry or a nice tikka...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

5 Stunning Long Island Wineries That Are Worth The Trip From NYC For A Perfect Fall Afternoon

Long Island extends from New York City to Montauk, with the tip of the island splitting into a North and South Fork, and these forks, along with western Suffolk County, are home to 57 distinct wine producers. The very first Long Island vineyard was planted in 1973 in Cutchogue, and the island is now home to a rich wine region and is the most diverse wine region in the U.S. Long Island’s harvest season is between September and October, and believe it or not, that means harvest season has officially arrived! And while a warm, summer day at a vineyard...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Ferragosto Festival in the Bronx Returns in 2022

Ferragosto Celebration in the Bronx’ Little Italy 2022. East 186th St between Arthur Ave and Hughes, Bronx. Italian Culture, food, entertainment and more will be what makes this celebration of Italian Culture something to savor. Plenty of local merchants will be there to offer up their goods for the...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Sightings
progressivegrocer.com

Food Bazaar Opening 1st Manhattan Store

Food Bazaar Supermarket,well-known for its extensive international food offerings and charitable contributions, is further expanding its retail presence with the opening of its first Manhattan location, in East Harlem at 201 East 125th Street. Also, Food Bazaar’s online shopping and home delivery offerings, available through its website and mobile app, will expand to service most of Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs

New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Best Chinese Food on the Upper West Side

It’s been a few years since I boasted about the best Chinese restaurant options on the Upper West Side and I’m thrilled to be back to tingle your taste buds with an update to one of my most well-received lists. As our beloved UWS continues to expand its palate for the various regional representations of this cuisine – and as one spot on the original list has been replaced by a wrap place — it’s time for the 2022 edition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Fundraiser Set for Long Island-Filmed Award-Winning TV Series

Fresh off wins for Best LGBTQIA+ Series from the Love Wins International Film Festival in Patchogue and Directors Choice for Best Series from the Austin Revolution Film Festival in Texas, as well as many other awards and nominations over the last year, the writer/director of the TV Series Couple of Guys is already looking ahead.
BELLMORE, NY
Secret NYC

NYC Is Officially In A Drought

It’s been a hot summer in New York City…and a very dry one. Though you’ve undoubtedly been feeling the humidity, we haven’t gotten much of that sweet relief: rain. NYC has now joined many other parts of New York state and the tri-state area in experiencing official drought conditions, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) reports. Though we’ve had a few recent rains, the National Weather Service has shared that many areas remain well below typical rainfall totals for the summer months. For example, the city as a whole experienced 8.82 inches of rainfall this summer, while the average is almost 13 inches.  According to the NIDIS, 34% of the Northeast region overall is in a drought, with 4.5% in Extreme Drought (D3), and its impact is only continuing to expand and intensify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy