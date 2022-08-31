ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Initial 53-man Roster

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

There's almost certain to be some shuffling before the September 11 season opener at Atlanta, but here's a look at coach Dennis Allen’s initial roster selections for New Orleans.

The initial 53-man roster for the New Orleans Saints is set. After several personnel moves on Tuesday, the Saints will now begin putting together their 16-player practice squad. New Orleans will open the 2022 regular season with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11.

We can expect several more moves from the Saints before they take on the Falcons, but here is a look at first-year coach Dennis Allen’s initial roster selections.

*= Rookie

QUARTERBACK (2)

  • Jameis Winston
  • Andy Dalton
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws as tackle Landon Young (67) blocks defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No real surprise here. Supplied with additional offensive weapons, the 28-year-old Winston is expected to have a big year after having his 2021 ended with a knee injury in Week 8. The 28-year-old Winston looked great in training camp and will be one of the major keys to a successful year.

Dalton, 34, is a quality veteran with successful starting experience. He’s a major upgrade over last year's backup, Trevor Siemian, and proved in preseason that he could move the offense with seamless efficiency.

Book just didn't show enough to earn a spot in his second season. After what the Saints went through at quarterback in 2021, expect them to bring Book back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

He’d be a fallback option with experience in the system in case of emergency. Remember that the Saints also have Taysom Hill in case of emergency. Hill started nine games over the past two seasons behind center.

RUNNING BACK (5)

  • Alvin Kamara
  • Mark Ingram
  • Tony Jones Jr.
  • Dwayne Washington
  • Adam Prentice (FB)
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara (41) and Mark Ingram II (5) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The increased likelihood that Kamara will avoid suspension in 2022 decreased the need for an experienced back to complement Ingram. Jones had a solid preseason and even stood out on special teams, giving him the edge over undrafted rookie Abram Smith.

Ingram will continue to get the first reps outside of Kamara and is still a bruising runner between the tackles. Even with his position change, we will also see Taysom Hill continue to get snaps out of the backfield. His running ability is simply too valuable to the offense.

Washington brings a valued special teams contribution. Prentice may have a tenuous hold on the fullback spot, because tight ends Adam Trautman and Nick Vannett can also be used in that role. Don't be surprised if Abram Smith is added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

WIDE RECEIVER (6)

  • Michael Thomas
  • Jarvis Landry
  • Chris Olave*
  • Deonte Harty
  • Marquez Callaway
  • Tre'Quan Smith

(Suspended List - Kawaan Baker)

New Orleans Saints receivers Marquez Callaway (1), Jarvis Landry (80), Kirk Merritt (85) and Michael Thomas (13) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas, even though limited by a hamstring injury in recent weeks, could return with a vengeance in 2022. Landry is another precise route runner who will upgrade the offense through the short and intermediate zones. Olave showed the explosiveness and route precision of a potential star.

Harty is one of the league's most feared kick returners and offers underrated value as a receiver. Kirk Merritt shined throughout camp and preseason and could land on the practice squad if he clears waivers. Callaway was kept after a consistent preseason and the ability to contribute on special teams.

This is a massively upgraded receiving unit from the one we saw in 2021. Chemistry with Winston is a small concern, but looked like a sharp combination during training camp practices. Look for Merritt and Dai'Jean Dixon to be potential practice squad additions.

TIGHT END (4)

  • Adam Trautman
  • Juwan Johnson
  • Taysom Hill
  • Nick Vannett
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) works during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Trautman had a strong training camp by most accounts and could have a breakout third season after disappointing in 2021. Johnson is the best pure receiver of the group and has bulked up this offseason. Hill’s versatility and athleticism adds explosiveness to the position.

Undrafted rookie Lucas Krull and blocking specialist J.P. Holtz could be added to the practice squad.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

  • Ryan Ramczyk (RT)
  • Cesar Ruiz (RG)
  • Erik McCoy (C)
  • Andrus Peat (LG)
  • James Hurst (LT)
  • Trevor Penning* (T)
  • Calvin Throckmorton (G)
  • Landon Young (T)
  • Lewis Kidd (G/T)*
Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (78) block for running back Mark Ingram II (14) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If healthy, expect a big bounce-back from a Saints offensive line that was ravaged by injuries last year. Penning, the 19th overall selection, will have surgery on an injured foot and will miss a significant portion of the year. Don’t be surprised if he goes on injured reserve and the Saints add a tackle with starting experience to bolster depth.

Ramczyk and McCoy are among the league's best at their positions. Peat is a three-time Pro Bowler, but has trouble staying healthy. Great development is needed from Ruiz, the team first-round choice in 2020 who has had a disappointing career so far.

DEFENSIVE END (5)

  • Cameron Jordan
  • Marcus Davenport
  • Payton Turner
  • Carl Granderson
  • Tanoh Kpassagnon
New Orleans Saints Cameron Jordan (94) stretches during organized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan and Davenport both had monstrous stretches last season, but Davenport has to prove that he can finally stay healthy for an entire year. Turner, a first-round pick last season, had his year ended after just five games. Kpassagnon was one of the team’s most underrated defenders over the first half of 2021. Granderson adds tremendous athleticism along the edge.

This is a formidable unit that causes havoc for opposing offenses. Kpassagnon, Turner, Davenport, and Jordan have all shown the ability to slide inside in obvious passing situations, giving the defense a tremendously athletic pass rush package.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (4)

  • David Onyemata
  • Shy Tuttle
  • Kentavius Street
  • Malcolm Roach
Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) is tackled by New Orleans Saints nose tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Onyemata, a mismatch for most blockers, is expected to have a big year after a down campaign in 2021. Tuttle is a tremendously effective run stopper, but adds little as a pass rusher.

Street was added this offseason to provide more interior disruption. Roach had an outstanding preseason and was able to hold off sixth-round project Jordan Jackson, who could come back on the practice squad.

LINEBACKER (5)

  • Demario Davis
  • Pete Werner
  • Kaden Elliss
  • Andrew Dowell
  • Zack Baun
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel (4) scrambles under pressure from New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Other than the trade of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, the moves at linebacker were probably the biggest surprises. And most puzzling. The releases of veteran starters Eric Wilson and Jon Bostic means good news for the health of Werner, who’s been dealing with a groin injury. However, the Saints still have an alarming lack of depth at this position.

No worries about Demario Davis, one of the best in the game. Once healthy, Werner is an outstanding complement. Elliss is a reliable option on early downs, but a liability in coverage. Dowell is a good athlete and has experience in the defense. Baun, a third-round pick in 2020, has been solid on special teams but a poor fit in the defense.

Undrafted rookie Nephi Sewell or Chase Hansen could be added back to the practice squad. Wilson or Bostic could be brought back, if available, if there are any setbacks to Werner.

CORNERBACK (4)

  • Marshon Lattimore
  • Paulson Adebo
  • Bradley Roby
  • Alontae Taylor*
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) reacts after a catch during training camp . Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lattimore is one of the NFL's top shutdown corners. Adebo played at a high level as a rookie and looked even better in training camp. Roby is a quality veteran starter who will get even more reps after the trade of Gardner-Johnson. That trade also opens the door for Taylor, a physical and athletic second-round choice in this year’s draft.

Even without Gardner-Johnson, this is a unit that's proved capable of shutting down the deepest receiving corps in the NFL.

SAFETY (6)

  • Marcus Maye
  • Tyrann Mathieu
  • Justin Evans
  • P.J. Williams
  • J.T. Gray
  • Daniel Sorensen
New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Evans (30) catches a pass during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Maye and Mathieu are upgrades to last year's starters, Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins, in athleticism and versatility. The only concern will be over potential cohesion and communication issues with the corners early in the year.

Evans, a second-round pick in the 2017 Draft, had an outstanding camp and preseason. Remember that he hadn't seen action since 2019 training camp with Tampa Bay because of Achilles injuries. However, he’s shown terrific speed and range and could factor into nickel packages.

Williams is an experienced veteran who can play the slot or deep safety. It's those abilities, along with the coverage skills of Roby, Taylor, Maye, and Mathieu that helped make Gardner-Johnson expendable. Gray’s spot, like so many on this roster, is because of his standout special teams contributions.

SPECIALISTS (3)

  • Wil Lutz (K)
  • Blake Gillikin (P)
  • Zach Wood (LS)
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) punts against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

No surprises here for one of the better trios in the NFL. Lutz looked extremely sharp in preseason after missing all of last year. Gillikin is a valuable weapon who consistently changes field position with his booming leg and pinpoint accuracy. Wood enters his sixth season as an underrated part of one of the league's best units.

Harty will be the returner, capable of changing the momentum of a game in an instant. Most of the decisions at the back half of the roster were made to keep the continuity of kick coverage units that are among the best in the NFL.

We can expect much more shuffling before the Saints open their year against Atlanta. New Orleans will also begin to fill out their practice squad this afternoon.

