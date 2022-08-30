ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Daquarius Black, 25, charged with kidnapping woman who thought his car was rideshare

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5Lxf_0hbkKDdg00

Daquairus Black charged with kidnapping 00:44

RED WING, Minn. -- Prosecutors in Goodhue County have charged 25-year-old Daquairus Black with kidnapping and several other charges.

Court documents describe how the woman says she got into his car thinking it was a rideshare early Saturday morning.

She told investigators Black wouldn't let her out of the car and kept driving. After she said she needed to use a bathroom, he pulled over at a Casey's gas station in Cannon Falls.

There she locked herself in the bathroom asking workers to call police.

Black took off leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 124 miles per hour. Faribault Police arrested Black later that day.

They found the victim's purse and a gun in his car.

Comments / 52

Sonny’s big sister Beeski
3d ago

Glad she had her wits about her to think. Women/men , please be careful out in the world. Make proper identification before entering any rideshare.

Reply(2)
31
Joseph Epps
2d ago

No where in the article does it say she had a gun. The article says in his car they found her purse and a gun. The gun was.more than likely his gun. He probally let her use the bathroom because he's not a criminal mastermind. Many criminals are dumb as rocks!!!

Reply(1)
19
Tonya Love
2d ago

Something don't sound right, I'm no kidnapper but I know you're not supposed to Let them out for the bathroom especially at a store!🤔🙄

Reply(4)
26
Related
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
truecrimedaily

Minneapolis woman accused of accidentally shooting and killing her boyfriend during argument

MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend by accident during an argument. According to WCCO-TV, on Monday, Aug. 29, the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. Janice Hawkins-Green reportedly told police she shot her boyfriend by accident in the stomach and that the gun went off while she was handing it to him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Falls, MN
Goodhue County, MN
Crime & Safety
Red Wing, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Goodhue County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Cannon Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Red Wing, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judge: Sufficient evidence for trial to proceed for Apple River stabbing suspect

HUDSON, Wis. -- A Prior Lake man accused of killing one person and stabbing four others on the Apple River earlier this summer appeared in court Friday. Investigators say 52-year-old Nicolae Miu fatally stabbed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman on July 30 after an altercation between Miu and a group of tubers.Schuman would have been a senior at Stillwater High School this year. A GoFundMe page in his name says he was driven and determined to be successful. RELATED: Man charged with stabbing tubers in Wisconsin says he's hired one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneysThe court appearance Friday was a preliminary hearing to determine if...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Mother covered in vomit left baby with random neighbor

A Mankato mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her baby with a random neighbor. Deanna Joy Geyer, 32, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with child neglect and child endangerment, both gross misdemeanors. A criminal complaint says Geyer knocked on her neighbor’s door just before 11...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rideshare#Violent Crime#Faribault Police
CBS Minnesota

Officers investigating shooting that 4 injured in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Shots rang out outside a Minneapolis business shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, seriously injuring four people.Officers from the fourth precinct say two men and two women were transported to hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries.Police say preliminary information indicates a fight occurred inside Merwin Liquors on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue and continued into the parking lot.According to MPD, reports suggest that shots were fired from a vehicle as it left the area. The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man with knife arrested after threats at M Health Fairview

MINNEAPOLIS -- A scary situation at a Twin Cities hospital ended peacefully.The incident happened at M Health Fairview at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis Thursday evening. Police say a man with a knife was threatening staff and security in a hospital room. Officers say they were able to talk the man out of the room and take a large knife away from him.Police say he's getting the help he needs at Hennepin Healthcare on a mental health hold.A Fairview representative released a short statement, thanking staff, security teams and Minneapolis police for handling the situation safely and quickly.Mental Health ResourcesIf you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man allegedly held hostage in Brooklyn Park escapes, climbs onto neighbor's roof

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man who was being held hostage in Brooklyn Park escaped early Wednesday morning and ended up on a neighbor's roof.The neighbor reported noises on his roof just before 2 a.m., the city's police department said. Officers responded to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North and found a man on his roof.The man got off the roof and told officers he had been held against his will and assaulted at a nearby home. The man said the people who held him were known acquaintances.Police said the man had been hit in the head with a weapon.Officers found the home in which he was allegedly being held on the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. They managed to get all occupants out of the home, but the suspect had already left.Police said an investigation is underway.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Car fire halts traffic on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire Friday evening caused significant traffic delays on southbound I-35W.State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. near Hennepin Avenue.Officers say two individuals in the car had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.The driver of the enflamed car is being processed for suspicions of driving while impaired, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Something has to be done": Neighbors voice crime concerns after Bde Maka Ska stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The other man has been taken into custody."It was a horrific scene, it was very terrible," John Williams of Minneapolis said after witnessing the incident.Residents who lived nearby said it was alarming to hear of a stabbing in broad daylight....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
76K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy