How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
Does The U.S. Dollar Rally Pose A Danger For Bitcoin? BTC Loses $20,000 Levels
Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range with low volatility between the high area north of $19,000 and $20,000. The cryptocurrency is moving about critical support, but macroeconomic factors threaten to push it into previous lows. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,700 with a 1%...
Why Vitalik Buterin Expected Crypto Crash To Happen Earlier, ETH Price Battles With $1,600
The inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, gave an interview talking about the current state of the crypto market, its dynamics, and the impact of the crypto winter on developers. The second crypto by market cap has displayed a week with low volatility as it prepares to complete its migration to a Proof-of-Stake consensus with “The Merge”.
Dogecoin Slowly Retests $0.06 As DOGE Is Seen Moving Higher Over The Next Days
Dogecoin (DOGE) price looks bullish with the $0.06 support maintaining its stance and could potentially reverse the market overnight. Dogecoin unable to hover lower as observed in the past few hours. DOGE/USD pair might revert and offshoot the $0.0625 key resistance and go higher in the coming days. The general...
One-inch Price Returns Bullish From The Dead, Can It Go An Inch Higher?
The price of One-inch (1INCH) has shown some great strength in recent times against tether (USDT) as the price gears up for a rally to the $1.3 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown a little strength bouncing off from key support, leading to most crypto assets popping out from their shell, with the price of One-inch (1INCH), not an exception. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin Whales Increase Selling, BTC Rejected From $20,000
Bitcoin has been experiencing some volatility over today’s trading session as the price of BTC touches critical resistance levels. The number one crypto by market cap positively reacted to macroeconomic factors, but as the weekend approaches, low levels might lead to sudden price movement. At the time of writing,...
Tug Of War Between Bulls And Bears, Will Bitcoin Price Retest $19,000?
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to struggle against Tether (USDT) as bulls and bears are caught in a tug of war regarding where Bitcoin price should be headed as we approach the monthly close. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed so much steam, but it seems like it was just a bull trap for many investors and traders. (Data from Binance)
BudBlockz provides the opportunity to invest Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB into the cannabis industry
As cryptocurrencies see a return to growth and cannabis legalization continues worldwide, investors are seeking exposure to both markets. Of course, this could be achieved in numerous ways, such as individual ETFs, buying blockchain tokens, or backing respective companies. But there is an alternative. BudBlockz is an ecosystem that is...
Which One Is the Better Option in This Bear Market: Metamortals, Ethereum, or Cardano?
Cryptocurrency markets have entered a period of depreciation with the effect of data from US stock exchanges. It is emphasized that the markets are under great pressure due to the expected recession on a global scale, fear of war, and disruptions in supply chains. In particular, this contraction, triggered by...
Why Chronoly.io Token Price Could Surge After Presale Sell Out? Polygon (MATIC), Tron (TRX) Investors see Small Gains
Crypto investors worldwide keep a constant watch on the tokens that perform well, especially if they post positive growth during adverse times. Such projects come with surety of a positive return. However, the crypto market has been quite turbulent in recent times, and it has jeopardized the growth prospects of several cryptocurrencies.
Can Proprivex Compete With Cryptocurrencies like Decetraland and Apecoin In 2022?
The market for crypto assets is still expanding rapidly, which means there could be an influx of users in the years to come. Bad actors won’t hesitate to take advantage of new investors’ lack of experience in managing their portfolios of crypto assets, who may not be familiar with the steep learning curve and danger involved in doing so.
TA: Bitcoin Bears Keep Pushing, Why BTC Is At Make-or-Break Levels
Bitcoin is still consolidating near the $20,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $20,550 resistance zone to start a steady increase. Bitcoin is still struggling to gain pace above the $20,550 resistance. The price is now trading near the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving...
BIB Exchange Provides an Exquisite User interface for Crypto Traders
Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It’s the dawn...
Crypto Market Remains Extremely Fearful As Bitcoin Struggles At $20,000
The crypto market has found itself at odds since the price of bitcoin had fallen to $20,000. This remains an important technical level for the digital asset because it is right above its previous cycle peak. As such, investors across the space watch with bated breaths to see if bitcoin will be able to hold this level. This has, in turn, led to a decline in investor sentiment during this time, causing the Fear & Greed Index to plunge low.
Ethereum (ETH) Funding Rates Plunge To Most Extreme Territory
The highly-anticipated Ethereum merger is one topic that all hardcore crypto aficionados are talking about. Ethereum price nosedives by 1.24% or trading at $1,570.76. Investors are debating whether or not the price of Ethereum will reach $3,000 since it is on everyone’s mind and a topic of conversation. When...
MEXC Firstly Announces ZERO Maker Fee Promotion for All Spot Trades
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC firstly introduces 0 maker fee rate offering for all spot trading users from since August 31st. The 0 maker fee policy applies to all spot trading pairs on MEXC. This marks a ground-breaking level of user experience that has been brought to the crypto space for all traders.
Litecoin Shows A Bullish Reversal Pattern, Will LTC Price Go To $70?
Litecoin (LTC) has struggled against Tether (USDT) as bulls continue to push the price above the key support region, forming a bullish chart pattern. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown less steam compared to recent times; this has affected most crypto assets, including the price of Litecoin (LTC). (Data from Binance)
Lido (LDO) Price Spikes Over 10% In 24 H, Making It Most Profitable Alt
The broader crypto market showed an impressive price rally mid-day, August 31. Cryptos such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have increased by 0.87% and 2.58%. BTC’s price is $20,319.03, while ETH has regained a hold on $1589.74. The top coins are now trading in the greens. But the morning hours...
Bearish Indicator: Bitcoin Short Exposure Surge To New All-Time High
Large institutional investors have since been turning their attention to shorter-term investments. This tracks with retail sentiment following the price decline of bitcoin from the $30,000 territory. This has put the digital asset in a perilous position, and despite the recent recovery that saw BTC touch $25,000, bearish sentiment continues to be the order of the day, causing the inflows into short bitcoin to balloon over this time.
TA: Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum Above $20K, But Dips Likely To Be Limited
Bitcoin is struggling to gain momentum above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could rise steadily if there is a clear move above the $20,200 resistance zone. Bitcoin is stuck near the $20,000 zone and trading below the $20,550 resistance. The price is now trading near the $20,000 level and...
