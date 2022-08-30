Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
John Curp, temporary city manager, is leaving Cincinnati employment with a $400k payout
Outgoing Interim Cincinnati City Manager John Curp is leaving city employment and taking a sizable severance payment with him. The contract council approved in January promised Curp a senior management level position making a certain amount of money or a lump sum payment; he was one of two finalists for the job.
Cincinnati City Council Confirms Sheryl Long as New City Manager
In her role, Long will oversee about 6,000 employees and nearly 20 departments.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati mayor, some council members want voters to eliminate the 'pocket veto'
Some Cincinnati officials want to eliminate the mayor’s so-called pocket veto. That’s when the mayor doesn’t refer legislation to a council committee, effectively vetoing it before it’s even discussed. An ordinance filed Friday will be considered at council this month. It would put a charter amendment...
ptonline.com
Cold Jet Builds New Cincinnati Headquarters
Cold Jet, a leading provider of dry-ice technology for cleaning molds and parts, is investing $4.9 million in a new headquarters in Loveland, Ohio. The new facility will consolidate the existing headquarters in Loveland (barely one-quarter mile away, as the crow flies) and manufacturing in nearby Milford, Ohio. The newly renovated building of 107,440 ft2 will add 67 new employees and is due to open by the end of next August. Cold Jet has grown its workforce over 30% in the last 10 years in the Greater Cincinnati area, and has now physically outgrown its spaces, the company states.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton named to National Civic League Hall of Fame for resident-led police reform efforts
DAYTON, Ohio – The City of Dayton earned national recognition for the community engagement strategies it used as part of an ongoing, multi-year police reform process. Dayton is set to become the fifth city inducted into the National Civic League Hall of Fame. The honor for the Gem City...
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
plasticstoday.com
Cold Jet Spends $4.9 Million to Consolidate Operations in Ohio
Dry-ice technology pioneer Cold Jet said it plans to invest $4.9 million in a new facility that will house company headquarters, manufacturing, and production under one roof. The move is needed, the company said, to meet demand — during the last two years, Cold Jet has experienced 18% year-over-year growth.
wvxu.org
Slip-sliding away: Why we're 'Living with Landslides' in Greater Cincinnati
Laure Quinlivan — the former award-winning investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member — didn't know this region was one of the four worst landside hazards in the United States until she began researching her Living with Landslides documentary. You probably didn't know that either. And it's all...
linknky.com
Gest Carts offer alternative to Uber, Lyft in River Cities … and they’re free
Gest Carts have the convenience of an Uber or Lyft, but with an added perk: They’re free. The golf carts travel to Dayton, Bellevue, and Newport, up to 14th Street in Covington, and even go across the river to Cincinnati. Gest Carts CEO and Founder Patrick Dye started the...
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
Three Cincinnati Outdoor Markets You Can Visit This Labor Day Weekend
These markets boast a variety of different offerings that range from art to clothes and antiques.
thexunewswire.com
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
Newport City Manager delivers State of the City address, says city continues to move forward
The City of Newport has roared back from the shutdowns and slowdowns of the COVID pandemic over the past year by attracting $100 million in new commercial and residential development while making continued improvements to the city’s infrastructure, public safety and overall quality of life. “The past few years...
spectrumnews1.com
After years of work, Turfway Park opens gaming facility, racing to follow
FLORENCE, Ky. — After years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opened its gaming facility in Florence on Thursday. While live horse racing won’t return until later this year, hundreds of guests tried their hands at the facility’s new historical horse racing machines. What You Need...
WLWT 5
Grand Opening: Celebrity Chef helps revamp Rusconi's in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A new restaurant is bringing new life to downtown Cincinnati. Rusconi's closed down during the pandemic, and now it's been revamped. The restaurant is nestled on Sixth Street. It’s a fresh start for a Cincinnati restaurant. Many may remember it as Rusconi pizza ghost kitchen, it now goes by the name Rusconi Kitchen and Bar.
Black-Owned Bed & Breakfasts That Will Tickle Your Fancy This Summer
Pleasanton Courtyard is an easy 30-minute drive outside of Atlanta. However, it feels like a million miles away
cincinnatimagazine.com
Cincinnati’s First International Jazz Festival Starts Today
If you’re ready to close out the summer by enjoying some of the world’s finest musicians while you eat and drink to your heart’s content, head on down to Smale Park Friday and Saturday for the first annual Cincinnati International Jazz Fest. Tickets are on sale now for Friday’s 6-10 p.m. showing and Saturday’s 1-10 p.m. showing.
CUF residents call on UC, city to step in after second weekend of parties
Those living in the CUF neighborhood want some people to be held accountable after a second weekend of parties turned into property damage, disorderly conduct and trash lining their streets.
