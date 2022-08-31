Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Rain is moving out just in time for our football games!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We should be dry for much (if not all) of the rest of this evening! Temperatures will hang out in the upper 70s with dew points in the middle 70s, so expect it to stay muggy. Skies will clear out as well go deeper into the overnight hours, so temperatures will drop and patchy fog will be possible.
wdhn.com
More showers and storms for the holiday weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 70% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours could lead to some isolated flash flooding like we saw yesterday, mainly in low-lying areas. High temperatures will be cooler than past days in the upper 80s.
wdhn.com
Wet weather continues through Labor Day weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Friday has an 80% chance showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s before the rain begins. Saturday still has a high chance for rain with mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows will start in the low 70s, and afternoon highs will hover in the middle and upper 80s.
wdhn.com
Active Tropics and active Tri-State weather
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers/storms are possible this evening. Temperatures will once again only drop to the low and middle 70s. Thursday will be dry for the first half with slightly lower dew points for the northern half of our viewing area. We’ve got a 50% chance for scattered storms that should pop-up during the later afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will peak in the low 90s before the rain moves in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Wet weather returns as we head into Labor Day weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect to stay dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the first half of the day today before scattered showers and storms develop and move through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be near normal for early September as most locations make it up to the low 90s again.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 2, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will have a 70% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours could lead to some isolated flash flooding like we saw yesterday, mainly in low-lying areas. High temperatures will be cooler than past days in the upper 80s.
wdhn.com
Beach-bound traffic through Coffee Co. this Labor Day Weekend
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Currently, this Labor Day Holiday Weekend thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the wiregrass on their way to beach destinations across coastal Northwest, Florida. Coffee County Sheriff officials are reminding drivers to be aware that state Highway 134 traffic in the Ino Community is being...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Dothan continues sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor will continue to work on the local sewer lines and perform lateral rehabilitation. During the week of September 5 through September 11, crews will be working on Houston Street, in Dothan, Al. The City of Dothan would like to remind...
wdhn.com
Ground clearing for VA nursing home in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—”Ground clearing” is underway on a state veteran nursing home in Enterprise. Once completed in 2024, WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says now local and state officials are looking at building a road into the facility. Since the official “groundbreaking ceremony” took place earlier this summer....
wdhn.com
The Extra Point: Abbeville vs. Cottonwood
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Cottonwood travels to Abbeville, as both teams are trying to get back on track after losing last week. Cottonwood dropped a Thursday night thriller last week to Northside Methodist and will look to flip the script against Abbeville. Abbeville is coming off a loss to Henry County rival Headland, and will look to change the outcome on Friday.
Alabama man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
wtvy.com
Friday Night Football week 2 predictions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 wants to know your predictions for today’s Friday Night Football games around the Wiregrass. Join in the fun by filling out the below form then stay tuned on NEWS4 social media pages for updates!. View the week 1 predictions below to see how...
wdhn.com
Labor Day closings, service interruptions
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Labor Day just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the city and county schedules around the Wiregrass. Houston County Sanitation Department- Houston County Sanitation and Solid Waste trucks will run their regular schedule the week of Labor Day. Enterprise City-...
wdhn.com
Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley. He has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or estimates...
wdhn.com
Second Dothan restaurant closed after fire damage
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A popular Dothan restaurant, known for its fine southern cooking, will be closed for repairs after a Tuesday fire. The destination Dothan steak and seafood restaurant The Old Mill sustained minor damage after a kitchen fire. The restaurant will be closed for a short time to...
wdhn.com
Alabama boy wins Black Belt Photo Contest with Bluegill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama boy and his bluegill fish won the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Assocciation’s (ALBBAA) 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest. Three-year-old angler, Ryker Ingram, of Troy, Alabama, spends time fishing at his grandfather’s pond, Buddy Hendrix, who said his grandchildren enjoy spending time near the water with a rod-and-reel.
wtvy.com
Dothan power bill increase due solely to wholesale costs
DOTHAN, Ala (WTVY)--After sending an email to its customers indicating power bills will be going up, the city clarified Friday that hike is a direct reflection of wholesale energy costs and not a rate increase. “Due to unprecedented increases in nationwide fuel prices, Dothan Utilities must initiate a power cost...
Dothan, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The New Brockton High School football team will have a game with Providence Christian School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. New Brockton High SchoolProvidence Christian School.
Comments / 2