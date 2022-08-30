Read full article on original website
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
Arkansas panel approves $188 million in COVID relief funds to school districts
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers approved $188.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Department of Education on Thursday after previously voting to rescind hundreds of millions in COVID-19 relief funds from the department. The Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council approved...
Business groups, advocates want Ohio to spend on affordable housing
(The Center Square) – Business and advocacy groups in Ohio recently urged Gov. Mike DeWine to spend federal COVID-19 relief money on affordable housing after a new report showed rent in the state increased more than the typical prepandemic year. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released...
Washington no longer seeking child support collection for kids in foster care
(The Center Square) – Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already...
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois' corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
Missouri, other states giving surplus taxes back to residents
Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut. “Now is the...
Income tax: Pennsylvania's flexible option, attractive lure
(The Center Square) – As the economy still recovers from and adjusts to the pandemic, Pennsylvania looks to make tax season easier for remote workers and businesses. Critics, however, worry that the adjustments may not go far enough. Senate Bill 1315, introduced by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, would make...
Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.
(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
North Carolina residents to see state tax hit for forgiven student loans
(The Center Square) – North Carolinians who receive student loan forgiveness won’t be required to pay federal taxes on the amount, but it will be treated as taxable income under current state law. When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loans last week, a fact...
Ohio spending $733M on substance abuse and recovery efforts
(The Center Square) – Tax dollars are funding more than $733 million in substance abuse education, prevention and treatment in Ohio, according to a report from Gov. Mike DeWine. Recovery Ohio 2021 Annual Review details spending on at least 47 projects related to education, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction,...
Report recommends improvements to Oklahoma's behavioral health services
(The Center Square) - Despite over 200 behavioral health service providers, including 17 state agencies, Oklahoma is seeing substance abuse and suicide rates above the national average, with 21 people per 100,000 committing suicide, according to a new report. The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency told legislators Wednesday that Oklahoma...
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?
Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last month, argues the petition changes […] The post Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Extended tax talk delays Missouri's special legislative session
(The Center Square) – After Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson spent weeks reviewing a tax cut with legislators before calling next week’s special session, Republican leaders in both chambers stated they needed more time to create a different plan. The Missouri Constitution allows the governor to convene the...
Oklahoma Legislature to consider nine ARPA projects in special session
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will consider nine projects that include rural water projects and mental health services as part of their special session. The nearly $323 million in projects are part of the state's $1.8 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $18 billion in requests were received through a public portal opened by the state last year, according to a news release.
Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems
(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Student loan forgiveness in Pennsylvania favors the wealthy
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania higher education institutions face a shortage of students, their former students will disproportionately benefit from student loan forgiveness. A research brief from the Independent Fiscal Office estimates that almost 2 million Pennsylvania borrowers hold $69 billion student loan debt, and $21 billion would...
Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota ask businesses to report food sourcing practices
(The Center Square) – A Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota partnership is surveying state businesses that source, distribute or serve food. A U.S. Department of Agriculture Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program grant funds the three-year Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets, which designed the survey.
