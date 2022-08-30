ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
westkentuckystar.com

Missouri, other states giving surplus taxes back to residents

Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut. “Now is the...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.

(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#The American Rescue Plan
The Center Square

Ohio spending $733M on substance abuse and recovery efforts

(The Center Square) – Tax dollars are funding more than $733 million in substance abuse education, prevention and treatment in Ohio, according to a report from Gov. Mike DeWine. Recovery Ohio 2021 Annual Review details spending on at least 47 projects related to education, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Missouri Independent

Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline

Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week.  Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot.  The lawsuit, which was filed last month, argues the petition changes […] The post Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Center Square

Oklahoma Legislature to consider nine ARPA projects in special session

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will consider nine projects that include rural water projects and mental health services as part of their special session. The nearly $323 million in projects are part of the state's $1.8 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $18 billion in requests were received through a public portal opened by the state last year, according to a news release.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems

(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Student loan forgiveness in Pennsylvania favors the wealthy

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania higher education institutions face a shortage of students, their former students will disproportionately benefit from student loan forgiveness. A research brief from the Independent Fiscal Office estimates that almost 2 million Pennsylvania borrowers hold $69 billion student loan debt, and $21 billion would...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota ask businesses to report food sourcing practices

(The Center Square) – A Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota partnership is surveying state businesses that source, distribute or serve food. A U.S. Department of Agriculture Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program grant funds the three-year Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets, which designed the survey.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy