(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will consider nine projects that include rural water projects and mental health services as part of their special session. The nearly $323 million in projects are part of the state's $1.8 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $18 billion in requests were received through a public portal opened by the state last year, according to a news release.

