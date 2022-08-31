ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas man jailed on weapons, drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1p.m. Aug. 30, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant for an alleged vehicle registration violation near 118th and S. Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
VALLEY FALLS, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
ATCHISON, KS
LJWORLD

Man Tased twice, arrested after allegedly damaging property at Lawrence hotel, refusing to stop

Lawrence police used two stun guns Tuesday night to subdue a man who was allegedly damaging cars with a rock at a Lawrence hotel. The man, Carlos Garcia Gaspar, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged in Douglas County District Court with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of criminal damage and one felony count of obstruction in connection with an incident that occurred just before midnight on Tuesday. The man is alleged to have damaged a window of the hotel and a vehicle, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

16-year-old charged as an adult with attempted murder in Douglas County will remain free on bond

A judge denied a motion to increase the amount and to modify the bond conditions of a teenager who is being charged as an adult with attempted murder. Eduardo Martinez-Diaz, 16, of Lawrence, is currently out of jail on a $75,000 own-recognizance bond, facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, who was in a car with Javier I. Romero, 19, on May 27, 2021.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Hung jury in Chandler trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler.   Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant

A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSNT News

Man sentenced in a deadly Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at […]
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka drug bust finds cocaine, marijuana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people have been arrested by police following a narcotics search warrant. According to the Topeka Police Department, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 2700 block of southeast Jefferson Street in relation to an ongoing investigation on Aug. 31. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man found unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility has died, according to authorities. Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, died Tuesday despite staff performing life-saving measures, according to a press release. The facility reports the cause of death is pending until the results of an independent autopsy can be obtained. A […]
LANSING, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Man at Lansing prison in Kansas dies after being charged in cellmate’s homicide

A prisoner who died Tuesday at Lansing Correctional Facility reportedly killed himself after being charged with murdering his cellmate, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said in a news release....
LANSING, KS
