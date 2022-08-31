Read full article on original website
Kan. woman accused of selling drugs, jailed for missing court
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges. On August 1, police arrested 23-year-old Arhianna J. Franklin of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held on requested charges of drug...
Sheriff: Kansas man jailed on weapons, drug charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1p.m. Aug. 30, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant for an alleged vehicle registration violation near 118th and S. Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Hung jury: Kan. woman's trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jury announced Thursday that it could not reach a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend 20 years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 35 hours over six days in Dana Chandler's trial. Chandler, now 62,...
Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
WIBW
Kansas man arrested for indecent liberties with a child in Brown Co.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was arrested Friday for indecent liberties with a child in Brown County. After an extensive investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Darin Lierz, 44, of Fairview was arrested on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
LJWORLD
Man Tased twice, arrested after allegedly damaging property at Lawrence hotel, refusing to stop
Lawrence police used two stun guns Tuesday night to subdue a man who was allegedly damaging cars with a rock at a Lawrence hotel. The man, Carlos Garcia Gaspar, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged in Douglas County District Court with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of criminal damage and one felony count of obstruction in connection with an incident that occurred just before midnight on Tuesday. The man is alleged to have damaged a window of the hotel and a vehicle, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD
16-year-old charged as an adult with attempted murder in Douglas County will remain free on bond
A judge denied a motion to increase the amount and to modify the bond conditions of a teenager who is being charged as an adult with attempted murder. Eduardo Martinez-Diaz, 16, of Lawrence, is currently out of jail on a $75,000 own-recognizance bond, facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, who was in a car with Javier I. Romero, 19, on May 27, 2021.
Lee’s Summit man charged in deadly shooting of his father
A 23-year-old Lee's Summit, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his father on Wednesday, August 31.
Hung jury in Chandler trial
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler. Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
Man sentenced in a deadly Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at […]
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
Topeka drug bust finds cocaine, marijuana
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people have been arrested by police following a narcotics search warrant. According to the Topeka Police Department, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 2700 block of southeast Jefferson Street in relation to an ongoing investigation on Aug. 31. […]
Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility, Kansas prison officials say
A man found unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility has died, according to authorities.
Man dies at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man found unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility has died, according to authorities. Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, died Tuesday despite staff performing life-saving measures, according to a press release. The facility reports the cause of death is pending until the results of an independent autopsy can be obtained. A […]
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
Wichita Eagle
Man at Lansing prison in Kansas dies after being charged in cellmate’s homicide
A prisoner who died Tuesday at Lansing Correctional Facility reportedly killed himself after being charged with murdering his cellmate, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said in a news release....
