Arizona State

The Associated Press

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state —, although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The organization has for years done the most abortions in the state, but it ended the practice after the high court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24. Planned Parenthood and other providers shut down because of the legal uncertainty over a pre-statehood law that bans almost all abortions and a “personhood” law that they feared could be used to prosecute doctors and nurses providing that care. A federal judge blocked the personhood law on July 11 after abortion rights groups sued, saying it was unconstitutionally vague. That prompted some providers to restart services, including two clinics in Phoenix and one in Tucson. Some provide the abortion pill, and others have both the pill and surgical abortions.
The Center Square

Hobbs formally refuses to debate Lake in Arizona governor race

(The Center Square) – Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
arizonasuntimes.com

Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Urges County Officials to Nix Electronic Voting Machines for November Election

Leaders in the America-First movement and grassroots activists concerned about voter fraud in Arizona are taking steps to put as many security measures as possible for the November 8 election. Jim O’Connor, a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) and a leader in the grassroots community who brought patriots together to sign an “Arizona Election Integrity Declaration” demanding secure elections in May, is now taking his efforts a step further.
The Center Square

The Center Square

Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota ask businesses to report food sourcing practices

(The Center Square) – A Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota partnership is surveying state businesses that source, distribute or serve food. A U.S. Department of Agriculture Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program grant funds the three-year Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets, which designed the survey.
The Center Square

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
The Associated Press

Sentencing for Arizona women in ballot fraud case delayed

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women from southwestern Arizona who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing in Yuma on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for one of the women, Guillermina Fuentes, a school board member and former mayor in the border city of San Luis. Fuentes pleaded guilty to a felony violation of Arizona’s “ballot harvesting” law, which bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them. Alma Juarez pleaded guilty to the same charge, but it was designated as a misdemeanor after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. She carried ballots Fuentes gave her into a polling place and dropped them off. Her agreement calls for a sentence of probation. The probation department is recommending that Fuentes also be sentenced to probation.
The Center Square

Fentanyl rapidly becoming more common in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Fentanyl is a growing problem for Arizona. Opioids, including fentanyl, are becoming a bigger problem in Arizona. Synthetic opioid-related overdoses killed more than 71,000 Americans in 2021 -- about three-quarters of all overdose deaths, according to Common Sense Institute Arizona. And fentanyl continues to plague Arizona.
The Center Square

Hawaii records highest visitor count since January 2020

(The Center Square) - More than 919,000 people visited Hawaii in July, which is the most since January 2020, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The number represents a 92.4% recovery from July 2019, according to DBEDT. The number of visitors remained lower than pre-pandemic numbers,...
The Center Square

Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers

(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

