Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state —, although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The organization has for years done the most abortions in the state, but it ended the practice after the high court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24. Planned Parenthood and other providers shut down because of the legal uncertainty over a pre-statehood law that bans almost all abortions and a “personhood” law that they feared could be used to prosecute doctors and nurses providing that care. A federal judge blocked the personhood law on July 11 after abortion rights groups sued, saying it was unconstitutionally vague. That prompted some providers to restart services, including two clinics in Phoenix and one in Tucson. Some provide the abortion pill, and others have both the pill and surgical abortions.
Hobbs formally refuses to debate Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
nevalleynews.org
Kari Lake’s anti-abortion reported tweet “creeped out” some Arizona voters
Trump endorsed gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake’s tweet of the “culture of abortion” being over and a new chapter will help “women become the Mothers they are meant to be,” has some Arizona voters angry enough to believe that Lake and other GOP candidates running for the state’s top offices are “creepy.”
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
New York, California AGs take a shot at gun industry
(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from New York and California sent a letter Friday to the CEOs of three major credit card companies asking them to establish a specific code to identify purchases from gun stores. That code, called a merchant category code, could then be used to...
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Urges County Officials to Nix Electronic Voting Machines for November Election
Leaders in the America-First movement and grassroots activists concerned about voter fraud in Arizona are taking steps to put as many security measures as possible for the November 8 election. Jim O’Connor, a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) and a leader in the grassroots community who brought patriots together to sign an “Arizona Election Integrity Declaration” demanding secure elections in May, is now taking his efforts a step further.
Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.
(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota ask businesses to report food sourcing practices
(The Center Square) – A Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota partnership is surveying state businesses that source, distribute or serve food. A U.S. Department of Agriculture Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program grant funds the three-year Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets, which designed the survey.
Report names North Dakota as the hardest-working state in the country
(The Center Square) - North Dakotans are the hardest working people in the nation, according to a new report. Across ten key indicators, including average workweek hours, share of engaged workers, and how many people were leaving vacation time on the table, North Dakota came out on the top of the list, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
California lawmakers expand budget to help some out-of-state residents travel for abortions
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers could soon send a budget bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom that would allow the state’s abortion fund to assist some out-of-state residents seeking abortion access in California. The measure, contained in a health omnibus bill, would administer grants from the state’s Abortion...
Sentencing for Arizona women in ballot fraud case delayed
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women from southwestern Arizona who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing in Yuma on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for one of the women, Guillermina Fuentes, a school board member and former mayor in the border city of San Luis. Fuentes pleaded guilty to a felony violation of Arizona’s “ballot harvesting” law, which bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them. Alma Juarez pleaded guilty to the same charge, but it was designated as a misdemeanor after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. She carried ballots Fuentes gave her into a polling place and dropped them off. Her agreement calls for a sentence of probation. The probation department is recommending that Fuentes also be sentenced to probation.
Fentanyl rapidly becoming more common in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl is a growing problem for Arizona. Opioids, including fentanyl, are becoming a bigger problem in Arizona. Synthetic opioid-related overdoses killed more than 71,000 Americans in 2021 -- about three-quarters of all overdose deaths, according to Common Sense Institute Arizona. And fentanyl continues to plague Arizona.
Hawaii records highest visitor count since January 2020
(The Center Square) - More than 919,000 people visited Hawaii in July, which is the most since January 2020, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The number represents a 92.4% recovery from July 2019, according to DBEDT. The number of visitors remained lower than pre-pandemic numbers,...
Study Shows Arizona Is One Of The Worst States To Live In
The state didn't place well on the list.
Business groups, advocates want Ohio to spend on affordable housing
(The Center Square) – Business and advocacy groups in Ohio recently urged Gov. Mike DeWine to spend federal COVID-19 relief money on affordable housing after a new report showed rent in the state increased more than the typical prepandemic year. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released...
Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers
(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
Youngkin backs out of costly RGGI compact, could face legal challenge
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration will use its regulatory authority to end Virginia’s participation in a costly carbon credit program. The decision is likely to face a legal challenge by environmentalist groups who say the executive branch doesn't have the legal authority to do so.
