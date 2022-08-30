ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
HANFORD, CA
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Free concert draws several hundred fans to Hanford Civic Park

Several hundred country music fans braved the warm evening weather and converged on Hanford Civic Park Wednesday evening to enjoy a free concert co-sponsored by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and KJUG Radio. The show was the ﬁrst of three free concerts in the park. The next concert will be...
HANFORD, CA
daytrippen.com

Huntington Lake Fresno Day Trip

Located 80 miles northeast of Fresno in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Huntington Lake was constructed in 1912. The lake is part of the Big Creek Hydroelectric Project that provides power to Southern California. The lake has four dams and feeds into Shaver Lake to the southwest. One of the most...
FRESNO, CA
fresnostatenews.com

Fun, food and fundraising part of Ag Boosters BBQ tradition

Celebrating 45 years, the Ag Boosters BBQ has become a tradition for supporters and friends of the Ag One Foundation and California Women for Agriculture, raising more than $1 million for student scholarships and programs that support California ag. The annual fundraising event will be at. at Panoche Creek River...
FRESNO, CA
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Almond harvest season in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$3 movies in Fresno for National Cinema Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE24/KGPE) – Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day, and theaters across the county including here in Fresno are celebrating with $3 movie tickets. It is this writer’s opinion that the best way to enjoy movies is in the theaters. There is nothing like experiencing the visuals and sounds of movies that can […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Big trees hit the big screen

VISALIA – The Visalia Education Foundation will show Valley residents a preview of the documentary Big Trees – Big Impact before it airs in its entirety on public television network, Valley PBS, next year. Big Trees – Big Impact tells a story about the Giant Sequoias in our...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State fans ready for the game despite heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Central Valley sits under an excessive heat warning with afternoon highs reaching well into the triple digits, Bulldog fans still plan to pack into tailgate lots and stadium seats.  “Those tailgate hours those 4 to 6 o’clock hours that’s when it’ll be hot, so plan accordingly, drink water while you’re out […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Local theaters offer $3 movie tickets Saturday

With high temperatures in the 110-degree range this weekend, local theaters are inviting the community to chill out inside and watch a movie, or two, while sipping an ice-cold drink. To celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day, the National Association of Theater Owners is collaborating with thousands of theaters nationwide...
HANFORD, CA

