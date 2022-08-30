Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Fresno, Hanford break heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
The worst of the heat is expected to settle in over the Labor Day holiday weekend, but parts of the Valley are already seeing record-breaking temperatures.
Dine and Dish: El Premio Mayor is Fresno's go-to spot for birria tacos
Every Thursday, El Premio Mayor serves up tacos and tortas filled with slow-roasted beef dipped in melted cheese... hand-made by a Mexican grandma.
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
GV Wire
Brutal Fresno Temps Prompt New Power Grid Warning. Are Electric Cars Making it Worse?
The good news is that after two days of a sweltering late-summer heat wave that’s creating record-setting high temperatures across the Valley and the West, the power grid is still up and running with no blackouts so far. The bad news: We’ve still got about a week of extremely...
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Free concert draws several hundred fans to Hanford Civic Park
Several hundred country music fans braved the warm evening weather and converged on Hanford Civic Park Wednesday evening to enjoy a free concert co-sponsored by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and KJUG Radio. The show was the ﬁrst of three free concerts in the park. The next concert will be...
yourcentralvalley.com
Plant Slayer, the Vegan Restaurant in Downtown Fresno
Vegan comfort food for everyone in the heart of Downtown Fresno. Their menu consists of loaded breakfast sandwiches, burgers and wings. Co-Owner Gina Perez sits down to talk everything Plant Slayer.
daytrippen.com
Huntington Lake Fresno Day Trip
Located 80 miles northeast of Fresno in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Huntington Lake was constructed in 1912. The lake is part of the Big Creek Hydroelectric Project that provides power to Southern California. The lake has four dams and feeds into Shaver Lake to the southwest. One of the most...
Fresno coffee shop with Latin American roots to open 2nd location
Mi Cafesito opened inside the Manchester Mall this year and already, the owners are getting ready to open their second location in Easton.
fresnostatenews.com
Fun, food and fundraising part of Ag Boosters BBQ tradition
Celebrating 45 years, the Ag Boosters BBQ has become a tradition for supporters and friends of the Ag One Foundation and California Women for Agriculture, raising more than $1 million for student scholarships and programs that support California ag. The annual fundraising event will be at. at Panoche Creek River...
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
yourcentralvalley.com
Almond harvest season in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
yourcentralvalley.com
Deerpoint Group is bringing cutting-edge science to Central Valley ag
Deerpoint Group is a team of people bringing cutting-edge science to the Central Valley. They’re putting the grower first and creating innovative solutions to grower challenges. Deerpoint Group. 1963 Independence Dr, Madera, CA 93637.
$3 movies in Fresno for National Cinema Day
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE24/KGPE) – Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day, and theaters across the county including here in Fresno are celebrating with $3 movie tickets. It is this writer’s opinion that the best way to enjoy movies is in the theaters. There is nothing like experiencing the visuals and sounds of movies that can […]
thesungazette.com
Big trees hit the big screen
VISALIA – The Visalia Education Foundation will show Valley residents a preview of the documentary Big Trees – Big Impact before it airs in its entirety on public television network, Valley PBS, next year. Big Trees – Big Impact tells a story about the Giant Sequoias in our...
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
Fresno State fans ready for the game despite heat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Central Valley sits under an excessive heat warning with afternoon highs reaching well into the triple digits, Bulldog fans still plan to pack into tailgate lots and stadium seats. “Those tailgate hours those 4 to 6 o’clock hours that’s when it’ll be hot, so plan accordingly, drink water while you’re out […]
Hanford Sentinel
Local theaters offer $3 movie tickets Saturday
With high temperatures in the 110-degree range this weekend, local theaters are inviting the community to chill out inside and watch a movie, or two, while sipping an ice-cold drink. To celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day, the National Association of Theater Owners is collaborating with thousands of theaters nationwide...
GV Wire
Feds Allege Valley Corporate Insider, Small Businessman Stole $5 Million in Cow Feed
Story updated at 2:44 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, to include a response from Richard Best’s attorney. A federal grand jury indicted Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, on Thursday, charging them with conspiracy and wire fraud while orchestrating the theft of cow feed valued at $4.8 million.
