oc-breeze.com
Please conserve power this Labor Day weekend to help maintain power for everyone
This Labor Day weekend, help maintain power for everyone. With excessive heat in the forecast across much of the state and the Western U.S. expected to continue into next week, your energy conservation is needed, especially Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Energy conservation helps reduce strain on the electrical grid.
Intensifying heat leads to another conservation call
For the third straight day, high heat and heightened demand for electricity has resulted in the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issuing a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation. The most recent Flex Alert has been issued for Friday, Sept. 2., from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. With triple-digit temperatures...
CAGOP: Feeling hot hot hot
File this one under: you can’t make this stuff up. It’s been less than a week since Gavin Newsom’s 2035 ban on selling gas-powered cars was approved by the California Air Resources Board, but his plan is already showing its cracks. As California officials are pushing an...
California ISO extends Flex Alert to Thursday, Sept. 1
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has extended its statewide Flex Alert, calling for a second consecutive day of voluntary electricity conservation tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 9 p.m., due to continuing extreme temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. With excessive heat in the...
