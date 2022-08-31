Read full article on original website
Chamber welcomes first axe throwing venue in Great Bend
During their Grand Opening on Saturday, Aug. 20, surrounded by friends, family, and Chamber Ambassadors, the Hatchet Axtion owners cut the symbolic red ribbon, officially welcoming them into the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and to the business community. Co-owners Johan Sanchez and Sage Cauley were excited to have so...
Community learning garden coming to Barton County
The Barton County Conservation District announced a community learning garden will be created at the Barton County Historical Museum. The Victory Garden will provide county residents hands-on experience with starting a home vegetable garden and gaining the skills needed to ensure a bountiful harvest. "The Conservation District is ultimately heading...
Great Bend business using grant-funded apprenticeship to find workers
Using state and federal programs, KMW Loaders in Great Bend officially launched an apprenticeship program Thursday morning that will help equip the business with workers needed to help the company grow. KMW Director Wayne Buchberger said the program will help recruit additional “employees” the business needs to keep up with...
Bond process in Nickerson district will continue with community input
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With Hesston USD 460 voters approving a bond on Tuesday and Pretty Prairie voters headed to the polls Sept. 6, it's clear that many districts in the area are seeing their facility needs and ready to ask voters for help. That's also the case in Nickerson-South...
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Jadynce Jean & Homebrew return for Hoisington celebration
The 3-day Labor Day weekend is nearly here. In Hoisington, that means one of the busiest weekends of the year. The 126th Annual Labor Day Celebration kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with the community barbecue. This year's barbecue moves indoors to the air-conditioned city auditorium. Go inside and...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (9/1)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. United Way of Central Kansas works in Barton & Pawnee Counties to improve lives through funding of 22 non-profit agencies and numerous Community Impact Programs. With a focus on the health, education, and financial stability of those in our communities, UWCK partners with organizations on programs and initiatives that will create lasting change. Working together, we can do so much-that’s what it means to Live United.
Hoping for further momentum from Great Bend’s art alley
The Barton Arts Movement (BAM), in partnership with Great Bend Alive, is hosting a volunteer work day on Sept. 10 to paint a street mural in the alleyway between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend. Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district, located on Forest Avenue, has barricaded a block...
Meitner recognized as grand marshal for Hoisington Labor Day Parade
Jim Meitner was recognized as the grand marshal for the 126th Annual Hoisington Labor Day Parade. Meitner has served the Hoisington Chamber as a board member, ambassador and Labor Day volunteer. Meitner will lead the parade down Main Street in Hoisington on Monday, Sept. 5. The parade begins at 10:30...
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
Eye doctor from Colby takes over Krug's practice in Hays
An optometrist from Colby has taken over the practice of Dr. Kendall Krug of Hays. Krug spent 32 of his 37 years as an optometrist practicing in Hays. Dr. Mark Wahlmeier, 49, took over the practice as of Aug. 1. Wahlmeier received his eye training form the University of Missouri...
United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood
From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
Kansas grocery store closes for not paying more than $67K in sales tax
RUSH COUNTY (KSNT) – Assets were seized from a grocery store in Rush County by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, tax warrants were executed against the Rush County Grocery by KDOR agents and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office for nonpayment of Sales Tax totaling […]
B104 off the air from storm, working to restore
Due to the windstorm and severe weather that hit parts of central Kansas Thursday night, 104.3 FM (KVGB-FM) is still off the air this morning. Eagle Radio engineers are working to restore the signal to 100%. The tower is located north of Great Bend, by KSN-TV. Listeners can still stream...
Health Department: No COVID boosters until new vaccine arrives
RENO COUNTY — The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine was updated on August 31, by the FDA, so that means no boosters can be given to ages 12 or over in Kansas for a little while. "The CDC has recently approved the administration of...
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain
Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
McPherson seeking designs for new fire station
The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due Sept. 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the Sept. 16. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech. The City...
Kan. teen hospitalized after car strikes KDOT signs on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Jesse A. Lopez, 18, Dodge City was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Toulon Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck a KDOT...
KBI to announce new evidence in unsolved Great Bend murder case
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department will announce new evidence in the unsolved Sept. 4, 2002 double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery in Great Bend. The announcement will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following the 20th anniversary of the homicides.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/31)
BOOKED: Kenneth Patterson on Barton County District Court case for Theft and Possession of Marijuana, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tanner Osborne on Barton County District Court warrant for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $300,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ricky Medina on Ford...
