Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Chamber welcomes first axe throwing venue in Great Bend

During their Grand Opening on Saturday, Aug. 20, surrounded by friends, family, and Chamber Ambassadors, the Hatchet Axtion owners cut the symbolic red ribbon, officially welcoming them into the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and to the business community. Co-owners Johan Sanchez and Sage Cauley were excited to have so...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Community learning garden coming to Barton County

The Barton County Conservation District announced a community learning garden will be created at the Barton County Historical Museum. The Victory Garden will provide county residents hands-on experience with starting a home vegetable garden and gaining the skills needed to ensure a bountiful harvest. "The Conservation District is ultimately heading...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (9/1)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. United Way of Central Kansas works in Barton & Pawnee Counties to improve lives through funding of 22 non-profit agencies and numerous Community Impact Programs. With a focus on the health, education, and financial stability of those in our communities, UWCK partners with organizations on programs and initiatives that will create lasting change. Working together, we can do so much-that’s what it means to Live United.
GREAT BEND, KS
rvbusiness.com

RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Eye doctor from Colby takes over Krug's practice in Hays

An optometrist from Colby has taken over the practice of Dr. Kendall Krug of Hays. Krug spent 32 of his 37 years as an optometrist practicing in Hays. Dr. Mark Wahlmeier, 49, took over the practice as of Aug. 1. Wahlmeier received his eye training form the University of Missouri...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood

From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

B104 off the air from storm, working to restore

Due to the windstorm and severe weather that hit parts of central Kansas Thursday night, 104.3 FM (KVGB-FM) is still off the air this morning. Eagle Radio engineers are working to restore the signal to 100%. The tower is located north of Great Bend, by KSN-TV. Listeners can still stream...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain

Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

McPherson seeking designs for new fire station

The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due Sept. 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the Sept. 16. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech. The City...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

KBI to announce new evidence in unsolved Great Bend murder case

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department will announce new evidence in the unsolved Sept. 4, 2002 double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery in Great Bend. The announcement will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following the 20th anniversary of the homicides.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/31)

BOOKED: Kenneth Patterson on Barton County District Court case for Theft and Possession of Marijuana, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tanner Osborne on Barton County District Court warrant for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $300,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ricky Medina on Ford...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
