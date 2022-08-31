Read full article on original website
Related
One Major Item is Missing From Customer Service Commitments of Airlines
The Department of Transportation of the United States has created an interactive dashboard of customer service commitments by ten airlines which are based in the United States to ensure that passengers have easy access to information about services that those airlines provide to mitigate inconveniences to passengers when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the control of the airline — but one major item is missing.
T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff
T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
Putting together a down payment on a home can be a huge hurdle for some buyers. Bank of America aims to help by launching a mortgage that doesn't require upfront payment. It doesn't require a minimum credit score and instead takes into account factors like rent and insurance payments. Imagine...
Investors May Not Want to Wake Up when September Ends
September tends to be the worst month for stocks—October just has the worst reputation. Once money managers return from summer vacations, many try to adjust their portfolios to make a year-end run in hopes of beating their respective benchmarks. According to Dow Jones® market data stretching back to 1928, the S&P 500® index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) have both averaged a 1% loss in September—making it, on average, the worst month of the year for each index.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Further to fall’: Housing downturn will worsen in 2023, Goldman Sachs predicts
Researchers at the investment banking giant Goldman Sachs predict the U.S. housing market will close out 2022 on a low note, with dramatic drops in home sales and price growth. But it won’t stop there. Next year will be worse. Housing market predictions: In a research paper titled “Housing...
Remote work has made it easier than ever for white-collar workers to find a job — but this could flip if roles get outsourced to Latin America and Asia
Remote work expert Nick Bloom predicts a growing number of jobs to move overseas by 2025. It would cut costs for US businesses, but hurt job seekers.
Oktoberfest in the U.S., Flight Cancellation Benefits by Airline, Bumping Rates Increasing
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, September 2, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Inflation Reduction Act can help with energy efficiency home improvements
Energy efficiency can save homeowners and renters hundreds of dollars a year, and the new Inflation Reduction Act includes a wealth of home improvement rebates and tax incentives to help Americans secure those saving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easyJet to trial lounge access for FEXIfare ticket holders
EasyJet will be offering access to its Gateway Lounge for all FLEXIfare customers, providing you are travelling from London Gatwick between 1st September and 30th November 2022. The offer, which is being trialled from 1st September until 30 November, is also available to any FLEXIfare customers who have already booked...
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
JOBS・
CNBC
Workers have the ‘upper hand' right now as job openings jump, says labor economist — but that advantage may not last
Job openings jumped in July, voluntary quits remain historically elevated and the layoff rate is hovering near record lows. There are nearly two job openings for every unemployed worker. These dynamics amount to ample choices for workers in the job market, giving them negotiating power, according to economists. The labor...
3 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Air Canada (85%), Avianca (140%) & IHG (75%)
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your Labor Day Weekend is going well. I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 3 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 3 offers that end soon.
Product Change US Bank Credit Card to Redeem Rewards Below Minimum Redemption Threshold (Altitude Go to Cash Plus)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Labor Day Weekend! This post may not be very exciting, but the principles behind this post are useful. Let me explain…. When US Bank converted my US Bank Radisson Rewards Credit Card into the US Bank Altitude Go Credit Card, I used it for a few weeks before deciding that I wanted to product change to another US Bank Cash+ Credit Card (for the 5% cash back categories). At the time, I had 31 points on my Altitude Go, so if I had decided to close my credit card instead, I would have lost those 31 points (worth 31 cents). But instead, by product changing from one card to another, US Bank converted my unredeemed rewards into statement credit (31 points = 31 cents).
VF Confirms Job Cuts as Layoffs Pile Up
The parent company of Vans, Supreme and The North Face is trimming some fat as the broader industry responds to slowing consumer demand and growing economic uncertainty by pruning headcount. VF Corp. confirmed the content of a Denver Business Journal article published Tuesday citing CEO Steve Rendle’s letter to employees outlining plans to cut about 300 corporate jobs and another 300 open roles. A rep on Wednesday said the Colorado company is “not providing any more details” on the workforce reduction. The Denver-based employer of 35,000 noted a slowdown among consumers and retail partners when it reported first-quarter results last month, telling...
Million Miles Sweepstakes At United Airlines
United Airlines is offering customers who book airfare using Money + Miles a chance to win 1 million MileagePlus miles. While we’d all love to win a million miles, I would caution you before using United’s Money + Miles redemption option. Win United Airlines Miles Via Million Miles...
BoardingArea
206K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0