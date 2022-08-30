Read full article on original website
Related
Maine misses EPA deadline to submit pollution reduction plan
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. If you’ve lived here for any appreciable...
wabi.tv
Collins concerned about high heating costs as winter approaches
Maine (WAGM) - With winter fast approaching, the cost of heating and staying warm is weighing on the minds of many individuals. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says she is very concerned about how Mainer’s are going to stay warm given the high cost of home heating oil. She has...
thecentersquare.com
Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
lbmjournal.com
LP celebrates conversion and expansion of Maine facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LP Building Solutions celebrated the successful completion of a multimillion-dollar conversion and expansion project to enable its New Limerick, Maine facility to produce LP SmartSide Trim & Siding products. LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern was joined by Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senator Susan Collins, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Look at Maine’s 10 Oldest Craft Breweries That Are Still Active
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local business. This state was built to...
wabi.tv
Maine residents, energy suppliers prepare for home heating oil challenges this winter
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Inflated prices, low inventories, and potential supply disruptions are expected to affect Maine in the coming months, a state where 60% of homes rely on heating oil, the most heating oil dependent state in the nation. While the price topped out at a record $6.38 a...
Here is a Look at Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns
A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
RELATED PEOPLE
ngxchange.org
Redistricting brings together new towns, familiar and new faces in local races for Maine Legislature
Summer may be lingering but campaign signs sprouting up in front yards signal unmistakably that the fall election season and voting on November 8 aren’t far off. New this year but less apparent are the contours of the districts that local candidates are vying to represent. As a result of increases and shifts in population reflected in the 2020 Census, Maine’s legislative district boundaries (and Congressional ones) were re-drawn in 2021 to ensure equivalent population numbers from district to district.
mainepublic.org
Maine natural gas company asks regulators to approve large rate hike
As energy prices increase for many Mainers, customers of one natural gas company could see their rates double. Summit Natural Gas notified the Public Utilities Commission several months ago that it would be requesting a rate increase. Maine Public Advocate Bill Harwood says Summit customers already pay the highest natural gas rates in the state, with a typical monthly bill of about $170 per month. If the increase is approved, he says that could climb over seven years to as much as $350 per month.
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
8 Places That You’d Think Would Be in Maine But Are Not
In this day and age, people expect a lot, whether that's being able to go to a store they are used to, or just getting what they want. Moving to Maine, I must admit there were things that I expected to see and go to, but was in for a rude awakening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Canadian hydropower could be sent to New England after all
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court on Tuesday breathed new life into a $1 billion transmission line to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower, ruling there was merit in developers’ claims that a referendum rebuking the project was unconstitutional. The Supreme Judicial Court concluded that...
WMTW
New law aims to make Maine homes safer
September is Safe Homes Awareness Month and the Maine Department of Public Safety is working to raise awareness about a new law. The law took effect on Aug. 8 and is designed to help Mainers secure their prescription drugs and weapons by establishing the Safe Homes Program. It will educate people on the importance of safe prescription drug and weapons storage and make storage devices more affordable.
thecentersquare.com
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
WMTW
Host families needed in Maine for exchange students
AUBURN, Maine — The Greenheart Exchange program is a non-profit organization that offers cultural exchange programs in the U.S. for people from all around the world. Edward Little High School in Auburn is one of 90 schools in Maine that participates. This year, Deepthi Nenavath from India will be attending classes there as part of the program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portland Downtown Paints Third of Ten Pride Crosswalks in Maine’s Largest City
More and more cities and towns in Maine are celebrating pride by painting a number of their crosswalks in rainbow colors. The Portland Downtown organization has been grabbing paint and rollers and going through the downtown Portland area to create these works of art that recognize and celebrate the LGBT community.
After Hitting Speed Bumps, Maine’s First Costco Finally Approved to Open in Scarborough
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
wabi.tv
Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine
PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina officials solicit applications for $27.9M for Rural Transformation Grants
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is soliciting applications for $27.9 million in available grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, which disperses federal money aimed at supporting rural economic development projects. The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced on Thursday it is now accepting applications for a second...
Comments / 0