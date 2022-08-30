ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

wabi.tv

Collins concerned about high heating costs as winter approaches

Maine (WAGM) - With winter fast approaching, the cost of heating and staying warm is weighing on the minds of many individuals. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says she is very concerned about how Mainer’s are going to stay warm given the high cost of home heating oil. She has...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions

(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
MAINE STATE
lbmjournal.com

LP celebrates conversion and expansion of Maine facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LP Building Solutions celebrated the successful completion of a multimillion-dollar conversion and expansion project to enable its New Limerick, Maine facility to produce LP SmartSide Trim & Siding products. LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern was joined by Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senator Susan Collins, and...
NEW LIMERICK, ME
I-95 FM

Here is a Look at Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns

A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
MAINE STATE
ngxchange.org

Redistricting brings together new towns, familiar and new faces in local races for Maine Legislature

Summer may be lingering but campaign signs sprouting up in front yards signal unmistakably that the fall election season and voting on November 8 aren’t far off. New this year but less apparent are the contours of the districts that local candidates are vying to represent. As a result of increases and shifts in population reflected in the 2020 Census, Maine’s legislative district boundaries (and Congressional ones) were re-drawn in 2021 to ensure equivalent population numbers from district to district.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine natural gas company asks regulators to approve large rate hike

As energy prices increase for many Mainers, customers of one natural gas company could see their rates double. Summit Natural Gas notified the Public Utilities Commission several months ago that it would be requesting a rate increase. Maine Public Advocate Bill Harwood says Summit customers already pay the highest natural gas rates in the state, with a typical monthly bill of about $170 per month. If the increase is approved, he says that could climb over seven years to as much as $350 per month.
MAINE STATE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Canadian hydropower could be sent to New England after all

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court on Tuesday breathed new life into a $1 billion transmission line to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower, ruling there was merit in developers’ claims that a referendum rebuking the project was unconstitutional. The Supreme Judicial Court concluded that...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

New law aims to make Maine homes safer

September is Safe Homes Awareness Month and the Maine Department of Public Safety is working to raise awareness about a new law. The law took effect on Aug. 8 and is designed to help Mainers secure their prescription drugs and weapons by establishing the Safe Homes Program. It will educate people on the importance of safe prescription drug and weapons storage and make storage devices more affordable.
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska

(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
ALASKA STATE
WMTW

Host families needed in Maine for exchange students

AUBURN, Maine — The Greenheart Exchange program is a non-profit organization that offers cultural exchange programs in the U.S. for people from all around the world. Edward Little High School in Auburn is one of 90 schools in Maine that participates. This year, Deepthi Nenavath from India will be attending classes there as part of the program.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine

PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
MAINE STATE

