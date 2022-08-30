Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
Pittsburgh’s quest to get a ‘fair share’ from big nonprofits has lasted for decades. Here’s the 4-minute version.
Pleas by Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials for help from large nonprofit institutions have been hamstrung by a lack of leverage, but PublicSource’s series The Exempt Dilemma revealed a range of potential paths forward. The post Pittsburgh’s quest to get a ‘fair share’ from big nonprofits has lasted for decades. Here’s the 4-minute version. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
paydayreport.com
Biden in the Burgh on Labor Day – Niles, Ohio Strike Settled – Strike Wave Post-Summer Vacation Happening
Greetings from the Burgh, where we are preparing to welcome. President Joe Biden at this year’s Labor Day, followed by a game between the NL East-leading Mets. Over 8,000 Mets fans are expected to show up in Pittsburgh as Mets always do whenever the Mets are playing in town! Starling Marte, the all-start right fielder for the Mets, had been a long-time union supporter when he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates for nearly a decade.
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
Target 11 talks to mayor and county executive about impact of Shuman closing
PITTSBURGH — For the past several months, Target 11 has been reporting on concerns caused by last year’s sudden closing of Allegheny County’s only juvenile detention center. Police and politicians have expressed frustration that there’s not enough room to house the more violent young offenders. Earlier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghgreenstory.com
Pittsburgh Homebuilding Startup Module Selected as One of Six New Ventures for The Housing Lab, Prioritizing Housing Equity and Sustainability
Pittsburgh, PA (September 1, 2022) – The Housing Lab, a program of the nonprofit Terner Housing Innovation Labs, today announced that Pittsburgh-based homebuilding startup Module is among its third cohort of housing entrepreneurs focused on making homes and communities more affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Module will receive $75,000 of...
Pa. company wants to build second fracking waste injection well in Pittsburgh suburb
Residents who say a first well polluted groundwater oppose EPA permit. A Westmoreland County company is asking the EPA to approve a second fracking waste injection well in the Pittsburgh suburb of Plum. It would be a few hundred feet from a controversial injection well the company began operating last year.
Devonshire’s late Pick 6 lifts No. 17 Pitt over WVU, 38-31
PITTSBURGH — MJ Devonshire returned a tipped pass 56 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 remaining and No. 17 Pittsburgh beat West Virginia 38-31 on Thursday night in the return of the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers edged their rivals for the first time since 2008 after a pass by...
Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house. When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
City of Pittsburgh and residents prepare for large crowds during Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh had to prepare for a huge influx of people visiting the area to see the return of the Backyard Brawl. Fans took to the North Shore hours before parking lots were open to tailgate and enjoy the first day of the city’s Rib Fest.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pittsburghmagazine.com
Big Changes Are in Store For Pittsburgh’s Three Sister Bridges
The three Sister Bridges, named for Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol and Rachel Carson, are among Pittsburgh’s most identifiable images, and they’ll soon be getting an upgrade. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced that the county will be installing enhanced lighting on the bridges, located at Sixth, Seventh and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Target 11 sources: As many as 100 Pittsburgh officers failed new firearms test
PITTSBURGH — In August, sources tell Target 11 that as many as 100 of the approximately 830 Pittsburgh police officers couldn’t pass the state’s new firearms recertification test. The municipal officers’ education and training commission changed the scoring this year, making it more difficult, according to some...
Gainey says Pittsburgh needs more police after not hiring officers for 2 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the face of rising crime and gun violence, there hasn't been a new police officer hired in Pittsburgh for more than two years.Amid his calls for police reform, many expected Mayor Ed Gainey would be one to defund the police, but in an exclusive interview with KDKA, the mayor unveiled his plans to form two new police classes to bolster their ranks.The sound of bagpipes graduating a new police class hasn't been heard in years. Two years ago in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, then-Mayor Bill Peduto told the last class to go home...
cranberryeagle.com
Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
voiceofmotown.com
WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh
Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
local21news.com
Two emus on the loose in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
Mayor Ed Gainey says plan to address people experiencing homelessness could come next week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said a plan to address people experiencing homelessness in the city could come as early as next week.The city and county have been pursuing a long-range plan to address homelessness, but Pittsburgh City Council and people experiencing homelessness say more immediate action is needed. One man and his fiancé have been living on the Allegheny River Trail in an encampment for two months. Someone recently looted their tent and a well-meaning resident gave them a new one. But this is not where they want to be.KDKA's Andy Sheehan: "It's not safe out here?"The man: "No,...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1