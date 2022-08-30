ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Renton, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
KOMO News

Officers investigating a fatal hit and run collision in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police say they are looking for a driver accused of being involved in a fatal collision in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. Police say the collision occurred at E. 34 & E. D St. around 3:30 p.m. Police say the victim was driving eastbound on E 34th...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother. On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Renton police investigate homicide after man dies

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are investigating a homicide after a man died in a shooting Thursday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person laying on the ground in the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man, who...
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
KOMO News

Kirkland police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto shop break-in

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police launched an investigation and is searching for one suspect after a break-in was reported at an auto shop Monday morning in the Totem Lake neighborhood in Kirkland. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at Doug's Auto Tune and Repair. Surveillance video shows two suspects...
KIRKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton

Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Aurora Ave

SEATTLE - Seattle Police say a 47-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured another. Police say the shooting occurred in the 14300 block of Aurora Ave N early Tuesday morning. A 44-year-old man was killed and a 46-year-old man suffered minor injuries from an apparent graze wound.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
q13fox.com

Parkland homeowner shoots, critically injures burglary suspect

PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a homeowner in Parkland shot and injured one of two burglary suspects Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 14600 block of First Avenue South about a half mile away from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department Parkland-Spanaway Precinct. Investigators say around...
PARKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Police investigating after three stabbed in Kent apartment complex

Three adults were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday evening after a reported stabbing. Puget Sound Fire confirmed it and the Kent Police Department (KPD) were called to the Central Flats Apartments in the 1000 block of Central Ave. North around 4 p.m. Three people were stabbed and rushed to...
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy