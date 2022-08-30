Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Three-car crash involving 2 semis blocking SR-530 near Smokey Point
State Route 530 at 27th Avenue Northeast just north of Smokey Point is fully blocked by a three-vehicle crash involving two semitrucks. Arlington police are investigating the incident with assistance from Washington State Patrol troopers. A detour is in place at Smokey Point Boulevard. More news from KIRO 7. Thurston...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, WA)
The police reported that the crash involved two vehicles, a white Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck. According to trooper Jacob Kennett, the driver of the truck rear-ended the white Silverado. The car driver had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The police responded to the accident at around 4:15 p.m. According to the reports, the suspect was traveling southbound on East D street when he left the roadway and crashed onto the eastbound lane. The investigating team reported that the suspect had stolen the vehicle from Puyallup. The officials are...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Officers investigating a fatal hit and run collision in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police say they are looking for a driver accused of being involved in a fatal collision in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. Police say the collision occurred at E. 34 & E. D St. around 3:30 p.m. Police say the victim was driving eastbound on E 34th...
q13fox.com
Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother. On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.
KOMO News
Tacoma Police still searching for suspect in the killing of a Tacoma woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are again asking the public for any information in the 2020 killing of a Tacoma woman. Diana Davis was reported missing from the Proctor area of Tacoma on July 27, 2020. Two days later, her car was found in Tacoma engulfed in flames. Her remains...
q13fox.com
Renton police investigate homicide after man dies
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are investigating a homicide after a man died in a shooting Thursday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person laying on the ground in the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'She was amazing': Family seeking answers in Everett hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old woman
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who struck and killed an Everett woman and then drove away from the scene. The family of 80-year-old Patti Oman is asking anyone with information about the crime to come forward. Oman's niece, Sarah Storm, said...
KOMO News
Kirkland police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto shop break-in
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police launched an investigation and is searching for one suspect after a break-in was reported at an auto shop Monday morning in the Totem Lake neighborhood in Kirkland. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at Doug's Auto Tune and Repair. Surveillance video shows two suspects...
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton
Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Aurora Ave
SEATTLE - Seattle Police say a 47-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured another. Police say the shooting occurred in the 14300 block of Aurora Ave N early Tuesday morning. A 44-year-old man was killed and a 46-year-old man suffered minor injuries from an apparent graze wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Investigators looking into why rape suspect was able to mount escape from facility
KING COUNTY, Wash. — KOMO News has been pushing to understand why an 18-year-old suspect with an extensive criminal history in two states, was serving time at a group home and then escaped. Jayvantre Sin, 18, was charged with two violent rapes just days apart, which allegedly happened in...
Homeowner Shoots At Two Burglars, Sends One To The Hospital
Authorities say the injured burglar is in critical condition.
1 Victim Struck by Gunfire in Daytime Auburn Shooting
Auburn, WA: A victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound by Auburn Police officers responding to a call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, near I Street NE and 22nd Street NE in the city of Auburn. According to APD’s press release of the...
q13fox.com
Parkland homeowner shoots, critically injures burglary suspect
PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a homeowner in Parkland shot and injured one of two burglary suspects Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 14600 block of First Avenue South about a half mile away from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department Parkland-Spanaway Precinct. Investigators say around...
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
KOMO News
Kirkland police arrest condo resident who threatened employee with rifle, sword
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man who police said threatened to kill a condo complex employee with a sword and gun was arrested Wednesday but not until after he held police to a standoff for more than an hour. The Kirkland Police Department said it happened at the Ridgewood Condos...
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
KOMO News
Police investigating after three stabbed in Kent apartment complex
Three adults were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday evening after a reported stabbing. Puget Sound Fire confirmed it and the Kent Police Department (KPD) were called to the Central Flats Apartments in the 1000 block of Central Ave. North around 4 p.m. Three people were stabbed and rushed to...
Comments / 0