FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister aims to ‘make the most’ of new opportunity in familiar defense at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Police searching for suspects who shot 30-year-old in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects who shot a 30-year-old in north Columbus. Police responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Azelda Street around 3 p.m. on Friday after calls of shots fired, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gun […]
WSYX ABC6
Mom apologizes for run away son now accused of stealing and crashing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom who says her son ran away in April, is now fighting to get her teenager back home. "I filed a missing person's report and let the police know," Shauntasia said, as she talked about her son Amari, 14, who she says she has not seen since he left home in April.
Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man who is under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, per police. CPD state that officers went to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
WSYX ABC6
Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after fatal Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered at Columbus Division of Police headquarters Friday to demand changes following the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis by an officer. Some of the protesters were with Justice Unity and Social Transformation (J.U.S.T.). The group demands the firing and arrest of Officer Ricky Anderson...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for missing 4-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon on the north side. Ester Mutivito, 4, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road. She was last seen wearing white...
WSYX ABC6
Donovan Lewis' family demands police reform after deadly Columbus police shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Donovan Lewis could barely look at the screen as the last moments of his life were shown from police body camera video released this week after he was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment.
WSYX ABC6
18-year-old accused of firing gun near Groveport football game federally charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old recently indicted on state charges in connection with gunshots near a Groveport Madison High School football game is now charged in federal court. James Keys faces charges of possessing a firearm not registered to them and possession of a machine gun. The Bureau...
Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
yourbigsky.com
Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction
Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
Columbus police use higher amounts of force against Black people, data shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Use of force data from the Columbus Division of Police shows a disproportionately high amount of force used against Black people in Columbus. According to public records, 52% of force by Columbus Police from 2017 to 2019 was used against Black people, despite the fact that Columbus’ population is roughly 29% […]
Woman’s car with dog inside stolen near Easton pet store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week. According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police said […]
17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Columbus police report claims Donovan Lewis hit, pushed pregnant woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old shot and killed by Columbus police was wanted on allegations of domestic violence, court records indicate. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court released Wednesday evening revealed that Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday, was wanted by police after […]
WSYX ABC6
Donovan Lewis to be laid to rest on September 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer who was serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment. Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson early Tuesday morning. Lewis was unarmed and in bed when he was shot.
Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Around midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found shell casings and two men, 21-year-old Dermahni A. Hoston and […]
WSYX ABC6
Family of man shot and killed by Columbus police: "we will get justice for Donovan"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Columbus police early Tuesday morning released a statement saying it "will get justice." Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson in a Hilltop apartment as officers served a warrant. Body-cam...
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
