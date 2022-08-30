ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man who is under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, per police. CPD state that officers went to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for missing 4-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon on the north side. Ester Mutivito, 4, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road. She was last seen wearing white...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Property Crime#Easton Market
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
yourbigsky.com

Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction

Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s car with dog inside stolen near Easton pet store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week. According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police report claims Donovan Lewis hit, pushed pregnant woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old shot and killed by Columbus police was wanted on allegations of domestic violence, court records indicate. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court released Wednesday evening revealed that Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday, was wanted by police after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Donovan Lewis to be laid to rest on September 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer who was serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment. Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson early Tuesday morning. Lewis was unarmed and in bed when he was shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Around midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found shell casings and two men, 21-year-old Dermahni A. Hoston and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy