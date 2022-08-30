ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

New video shows overcrowded Arundel bus, students sitting on floor

ODENTON, Md. (WBFF) — It's the first week of school and Charles Jones said his son recorded a video on the bus, the stop in Odenton’s Two Rivers subdivision. The short clip shows the bus so overcrowded some students are standing while others are forced to sit on the floor.
ODENTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

7-year-old Montgomery Co. girl hit by car; driver ignored school bus stop sign, police say

Montgomery County, Md. — A driver hit and seriously injured a seven-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon as the girl exited her school bus. Around 3:53 p.m., Montgomery County Police, plus Fire Rescue responded to the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. The street is the main drag through a large residential community of apartment and condo complexes. There they found the girl with unspecified serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Labor Day weekend off to a violent start after shooting outside Baltimore high school

Labor Day weekend has already begun with violence in Baltimore. Police were called to reports of a shooting at Mervo High Friday afternoon. "Holiday weekends, traditionally, unfortunately, have really been bloody in Baltimore," said Jason Johnson, former deputy commissioner with the Baltimore Police Department. Holidays, like this past Memorial Day...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man sitting outside apartment complex shot in Glen Burnie, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was wounded late Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Harold Court after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot once in the torso.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probationary Firefighter#Fire Department
foxbaltimore.com

Man suffers from gunshot wounds in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, a man was injured in a shooting in the McElderry Park neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:47 p.m., Southeast District officers were sent to the 500 block of North Rose Street to investigate a reported shooting. When...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
SMITHSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest man in fatal Sandtown-Winchester shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last month, city police said. Joseph Lee Jones, 36, faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said Jones shot 37-year-old Eric Christian White...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating possible abduction in west Baltimore

Baltimore City Police say they are looking for a woman who may be connected to a possible abduction. Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights on August 26 for a possible abduction. A woman was seen walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot to death inside home in Glen Burnie, say police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a man was shot to death early this morning in Glen Burnie and police are still looking for the shooter. Police identified the man who was shot as 27-year-old Matthew Anthony Ponder of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott, County Executive Olszewski attend kick off for Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday Mayor Brandon Scott will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., to kick off the Inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic. They will be joined by Maryland Secretary of Commerce R. Michael Gill, Sport and Entertainment Corp. of Maryland President Terry Hasseltine, Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson, UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic Region CEO Joe Ochipinti CEO, event partners, and cyclists.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy