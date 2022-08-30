Read full article on original website
New video shows overcrowded Arundel bus, students sitting on floor
ODENTON, Md. (WBFF) — It's the first week of school and Charles Jones said his son recorded a video on the bus, the stop in Odenton’s Two Rivers subdivision. The short clip shows the bus so overcrowded some students are standing while others are forced to sit on the floor.
Mervo High School student shot and killed as classes were dismissed, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student was shot and killed Friday in the school's parking lot as students were leaving for the day, police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a student from another city school approached the victim as he was walking through...
Morgan State University security guard fatally shot, students speak on safety
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Experts are warning Baltimore city could see its deadliest year yet..240 people have lost their lives to violence so far this year. The 240th victim, a 19-year-old security guard contracted with Morgan State University. The deadly shooting happened near the university's campus at the Marble Hall...
Baltimore police locate family member of baby found alone in stroller in alley
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have located family members of an infant who was found alone in a stroller in an alley Thursday. Around 11:30 a.m., officers found the infant in an alleyway at the 1500 block of Broening Highway and they took the child to the Southeastern District station.
7-year-old Montgomery Co. girl hit by car; driver ignored school bus stop sign, police say
Montgomery County, Md. — A driver hit and seriously injured a seven-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon as the girl exited her school bus. Around 3:53 p.m., Montgomery County Police, plus Fire Rescue responded to the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. The street is the main drag through a large residential community of apartment and condo complexes. There they found the girl with unspecified serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Labor Day weekend off to a violent start after shooting outside Baltimore high school
Labor Day weekend has already begun with violence in Baltimore. Police were called to reports of a shooting at Mervo High Friday afternoon. "Holiday weekends, traditionally, unfortunately, have really been bloody in Baltimore," said Jason Johnson, former deputy commissioner with the Baltimore Police Department. Holidays, like this past Memorial Day...
Man sitting outside apartment complex shot in Glen Burnie, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was wounded late Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Harold Court after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot once in the torso.
Baltimore police identify security guard killed near Morgan State University
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified the security guard killed Wednesday near Morgan State University as 19-year-old Julian Fruh. Fruh, a security guard for the university, was shot in the head around 9 p.m. Wednesday near an off-campus apartment building in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road.
Frederick man fires gun through his floor, nearly hits infant in unit below: police
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A man is facing charges after Frederick Police said he accidentally discharged a gun through his floor and nearly struck an infant in the unit below. Paul Viera, 25, discharged the weapon around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 Block of Key Parkway, police...
Baltimore city councilman addresses school violence after deadly shooting at Mervo
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — It was Baltimore City School police officers who chased down the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Mervo High School. The incident now triggering a closer look at school police officers and the big change they need to help keep schools safe. The shooting left a...
Man suffers from gunshot wounds in southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, a man was injured in a shooting in the McElderry Park neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:47 p.m., Southeast District officers were sent to the 500 block of North Rose Street to investigate a reported shooting. When...
Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
Baltimore police arrest man in fatal Sandtown-Winchester shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last month, city police said. Joseph Lee Jones, 36, faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said Jones shot 37-year-old Eric Christian White...
Police investigating possible abduction in west Baltimore
Baltimore City Police say they are looking for a woman who may be connected to a possible abduction. Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights on August 26 for a possible abduction. A woman was seen walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway. The...
Man taken to hospital after being struck by gunfire in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by gunfire in the Mill Hill neighborhood of southwest Baltimore. At around 3:24 p.m., officers were sent to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old male who was...
Man found shot to death inside home in Glen Burnie, say police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a man was shot to death early this morning in Glen Burnie and police are still looking for the shooter. Police identified the man who was shot as 27-year-old Matthew Anthony Ponder of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called...
With a few hurdles, some Baltimore-area districts finish first week of school year
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The first week of school is in the books for a few hundred thousand students around the Baltimore region. Public schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County all started class on Monday, August 29th. While a new school year typically...
Mayor points out August homicides slightly down, crime remains up in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On WBAL Radio Thursday morning Mayor Brandon Scott spoke about the violence in Baltimore. The Mayor mentioned that homicides were slightly down in August 2022 with 26 homicides compared to August 2021 when the city finished the month with 30 homicides. “You know, I am not...
Mother chooses to homeschool instead of sending her daughter to Baltimore City schools
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — As a new school year begins most children are heading back to the classroom. This year Nicole McDonald’s daughter Mi’Amor will be staying home with her. “So it was a very easy decision this year to homeschool my 9-year-old,” she said. McDonald said...
Mayor Scott, County Executive Olszewski attend kick off for Maryland Cycling Classic
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday Mayor Brandon Scott will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., to kick off the Inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic. They will be joined by Maryland Secretary of Commerce R. Michael Gill, Sport and Entertainment Corp. of Maryland President Terry Hasseltine, Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson, UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic Region CEO Joe Ochipinti CEO, event partners, and cyclists.
