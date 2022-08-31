Read full article on original website
Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
seehafernews.com
Woman Connected to Infamous Green Bay Murder Pleads Insanity
The woman accused in a brutal murder case in Green Bay has pleaded insanity. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (September 1st) when she entered the plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A Brown County judge had previously deemed Schabusiness competent to stand...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police emphasize safety on first day of school
Mid to upper 80s possible Thursday with lots of sunshine. Community mourns longtime teacher killed in hit-and-run Marilyn Van Den Bogart was about to start her 50th year of teaching. She recently completed a round of cancer treatment. Plane pull flies past fundraising goal. Updated: 9 hours ago. Organizers hoped...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano law enforcement hands out gifts to safe drivers
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Some lucky drivers were pulled over in a Wisconsin county for a reason that wasn’t involving traffic violations. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies gave $10 checks, free cones from Dairy Queen, and t-shirts to drivers caught wearing their seatbelts on Wednesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
WBAY Green Bay
Two life sentences for man in 2019 grandparent killings
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his grandparents in their Grand Chute home when he was 17 will be eligible for parole when he’s almost 60 years old. Friday, a judge sentenced Alexander Kraus, 20, to two consecutive terms of...
Second man suspected in April Green Bay homicide now in Brown County Jail
A second suspect in a Green Bay homicide that happened in April is now in custody, according to Brown County Jail records.
Fond du Lac man faces homicide charge, allegedly shot victim four times
Timothy Brown faces one charge of first-degree homicide and one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon for allegedly shooting Brandon Johnson four times on Aug. 20.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
UPDATE: One dead in head-on crash in Menominee County
MENOMINEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- UPDATE: One person is dead after a head-on crash in Menominee County. Menominee Tribal Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 47, just south of the Village of Neopit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. All other...
Oconto County District Attorney resigns, Gov. Evers seeks new applicants
The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr.’s resignation effective Thursday.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: 3rd suspect in Green Bay murder captured
Drugs laced with fentanyl are blamed for record overdose deaths. The complaint says Joshua Gann had vodka cranberries and most of a large bottle of Nyquil. Green Bay police emphasize safety on first day of school. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police are increasing patrols in school zones to remind drivers...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
radioplusinfo.com
9-1-22 fdl man charged with homicide
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man last month. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown made his initial court appearance Wednesday on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multitple gunshot wounds. Bail was set at $1 million cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9. Brown was arrested August 22 following the execution of a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence.
