Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley House
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit Founder
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
As deaths mount, officials are laying the groundwork for replacing the Louisville jail
Louisville officials have quietly kickstarted conversations about replacing the facility, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag.
wdrb.com
'Louisville deserves better' | Courier Journal newsroom to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fed up with staff cuts, resignations and low pay, about 35 newsroom employees at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Courier Journal announced Tuesday that they are unionizing. "Gannett, the company that owns The Courier Journal, must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
Louisville doctors discuss new COVID-19 boosters
The FDA has approved new omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters. Louisville doctors explain the importance of getting protection from the virus.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)
$15-$75 So many postponed events have come back in 2022, but how about one that’s been on pause for five years? Yes, PRFBBQLOU — that is, Premier Rock Forum Barbecue Louisville — is back. It’s a multi-day music fest with more than 40 bands (many of which are from Kentucky) playing at three venues over six days. Plus, of course, there’s barbecue. Bring your friends and enjoy good music and good food.
spectrumnews1.com
Princesses wanted: Apply to be a member of the Kentucky Derby Festival's Royal Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s time for all young women hoping to be a princess or even a queen to step forward and apply. The search is on for the Kentucky Derby Festival’s next royal court. “For more than 60 years, the Royal Court has been one of...
wdrb.com
New company moves into PNC Tower in downtown Louisville with hopes of hiring 200 local employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A technology firm moved into a new office in downtown Louisville. Inxeption's headquarters is now on the 29th floor of the PNC Tower at 5th and Main streets. The 18,000-square-foot space will allow for planned growth to 200 local employees over the next five years. "Congratulations...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
wdrb.com
2 women sought in connection to Louisville Dollar General fire interviewed, not charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released. They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 3. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
kentuckytoday.com
Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
leoweekly.com
Southern Restaurant Chain Waldo’s Chicken & Beer To Open In Louisville Next Month
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves chicken and beer (of course) and has locations only in Southern states, will open a Louisville location next month. Waldo’s, which Endeavor Restaurant Group is bringing to Louisville, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. in...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Rising utility and rent costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rent, mortgage payments and utility bills are going up and many families are having trouble keeping up. Watch the full report above.
WHAS11
