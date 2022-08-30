Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department. Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.
kptv.com
One person detained after shots fired at Wood Village shopping center, MCSO says
WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) – Shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center in Wood Village early Friday evening. Windows were shattered by bullets at the Fred Meyer while people at the store reported running for safety, hiding behind shipping containers. Police have secured the scene, however, no word has been given if any suspects were in custody.
kezi.com
Man arrested after string of attacks, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Portland man was arrested by Eugene police on Wednesday after several seemingly random attacks, including some that used a knife, police say. Eugene Police Department said the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on August 31 when patrol units responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle’s tires. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly received eyewitness testimony that the suspect, later identified as Quinn Carsten Reed, 26, of Portland, had thrown a knife at a person who was working on a vehicle parked in an alley. Police said the knife narrowly missed the person’s head, lodging into the side of the vehicle they were working on.
kptv.com
5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
kptv.com
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning. North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
No injuries reported after shots fired outside Wood Village Fred Meyer
Police are responding to a possible shooting unfolding in Wood Village.
kptv.com
Police investigating shooting on I-205 off-ramp in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp early Friday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting at Northeast Glisan and I-205. According to police, an off-duty officer driving to work saw a driver in a vehicle fire at another vehicle.
kptv.com
Alleged cab driver shooter pleads not guilty, lawyer claims mistaken identity
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting a Portland taxi cab driver made his first court appearance Thursday, and his lawyer says police arrested the wrong person. 47-year-old Bradley Stanwood pleaded not guilty to assault and attempted murder charges in a Multnomah County Court. Stanwood’s bail was set...
Driver charged with DUII, manslaughter in Hillsboro crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.
5 face felonies in connection with undercover child predator sting
An undercover sting operation captured five alleged child predators Thursday.
kptv.com
Highway 211 crash between motorcycle, car leaves 1 dead
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between a Victory motorcycle and a Kia Spectra left a man dead Thursday night on Highway 211, near milepost 4, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to find that the motorcycle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.
Family blames Portland Freedom Fund for woman's death after bailing suspect out of jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — On a quiet porch in Northeast Portland, loved ones of Rachael Abraham gathered to remember the mother of six after she was murdered in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Aug. 27. "Racheal was quiet if she didn't know you. But once she knew, you, she would talk...
22-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man in NE Portland
A 22-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in Portland's Montavilla neighborhood Monday evening, authorities said.
Police: Suspect questioned after cab driver shot near I-205 in Portland
A cab driver was rushed to a hospital after he was shot near Interstate 205 in northeast Portland Thursday morning, authorities said.
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
kptv.com
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
KGW
Mount Tabor hit with multiple fires, fire officials asking people to be vigilant
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past two weeks there have been more than 15 fires that have started inside Mount Tabor Park in Southeast Portland. Lt. Damon Simmons with Portland Fire & Rescue said several of the fires were started along the trails and most of them were set at night.
