Tigard, OR

kptv.com

McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department. Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

One person detained after shots fired at Wood Village shopping center, MCSO says

WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) – Shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center in Wood Village early Friday evening. Windows were shattered by bullets at the Fred Meyer while people at the store reported running for safety, hiding behind shipping containers. Police have secured the scene, however, no word has been given if any suspects were in custody.
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after string of attacks, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Portland man was arrested by Eugene police on Wednesday after several seemingly random attacks, including some that used a knife, police say. Eugene Police Department said the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on August 31 when patrol units responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle’s tires. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly received eyewitness testimony that the suspect, later identified as Quinn Carsten Reed, 26, of Portland, had thrown a knife at a person who was working on a vehicle parked in an alley. Police said the knife narrowly missed the person’s head, lodging into the side of the vehicle they were working on.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
PORTLAND, OR
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tigard, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning. North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating shooting on I-205 off-ramp in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp early Friday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting at Northeast Glisan and I-205. According to police, an off-duty officer driving to work saw a driver in a vehicle fire at another vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Highway 211 crash between motorcycle, car leaves 1 dead

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between a Victory motorcycle and a Kia Spectra left a man dead Thursday night on Highway 211, near milepost 4, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to find that the motorcycle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.
SANDY, OR
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
DALLAS, OR

