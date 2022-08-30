ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

murfreesboro.com

Gertrude Weldy Obituary

Gertrude Pollard “Trudy” Weldy, age 96 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. A native of Kenly, NC, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Paul and Louvenia Latta Pollard. Mrs. Weldy was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Weldy; sons, Leonard W. Morris, Jr., and Bill Morris; brothers Willis and Mark Pollard; and sister, Carolyn B. Hufford.
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Carlyle King Obituary

H. Carlyle King, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

La Vergne to Celebrate Retirement of Police K9

The La Vergne Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its K9 officers. The retirement ceremony will be on Thursday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the La Vergne City Hall boardroom, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. K9 officer Mike joined the department in 2013 when he was about three years old. He’s now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell, and his family in retirement.
LA VERGNE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Meet Career and Technical Ed instructor, Leslie Mertz

Leslie Mertz is the Early Childhood Career and Technical Education teacher and daycare lead at Holloway High School. In this edition of Rutherford Faces, she tells readers how students at Holloway helped her find a sense of purpose and a way to give back. Q: How did you end up...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide

Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesboro.com

F45 Training Murfreesboro Set to Open in September

F45 Training is just about to open in Murfreesboro located at 820 N. Thompson Lane. They’re doing a meet and greet next Friday, September 9th, and are inviting the community out to see what they’re all about. Their soft opening will be shortly after that and the grand opening will be at the end of the month.
MURFREESBORO, TN

