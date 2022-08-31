ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento-area chiropractor arrested on sexual assault charges

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

Sacramento-area chiropractor arrested on sexual assault charges 00:15

SACRAMENTO - A local chiropractor is accused of sexual assault.

On Sunday, Michael Jimenez Ruiz, 55, was arrested after an investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau. The sheriff's office says Ruiz was working at different places in the Sacramento region and had multiple patients under his care at the time of his arrest.

Michael Jimenez Ruiz Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Ruiz was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges that include oral copulation by force or fear of bodily injury, sexual battery for sexual arousal while the victim is restrained, and sexual battery.

On Monday, he was released from jail on $170,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office says.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the information to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the victim was a patient of Ruiz's]

