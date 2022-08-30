Read full article on original website
He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
Ouch: AEW Star Suggests He Needs Neck Fusion Surgery
That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. Some will leave a wrestler on the shelf for a long time and can completely change the way their careers work. You never want to see something like that happen but sometimes there is no way around it. A current star is hinting that he might be in for a pretty serious injury.
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
He’s Up Next: Former WWE World Champion Likely Returning This Month
He’s almost here. WWE is currently in a time of change as several former stars are returning to the company after being released over the last few years. That has opened up several different doors, some of which have led to a few very interesting moments. It means something when someone makes their return, and now we might be in for another such instance.
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
Possible Spoiler On Major Return At WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE Clash at the Castle is set to air live from Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, and Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. Fans have seen some interesting returns as of late, and it looks like a former Universal Champion...
AJ Styles Says Current WWE Star Will Be “One Of The Greatest”
AJ Styles has faced off against some of the biggest names in the business throughout his career, and recently he’s been clashing with Austin Theory at WWE live events. Austin Theory and AJ Styles have had their differences in the past, but recently The Phenomenal One praised Mr. Money in the Bank during an appearance on The Bump.
JBL Returns for New Storyline, Change to Baron Corbin’s Character Teased
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield has returned to SmackDown for a new storyline. Kayla Braxton interviewed Happy Baron Corbin backstage about last week’s loss to Ricochet on Friday night’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. Corbin refused to discuss the match because he is happy and lives a good life, and he does not dwell on the past. He continued his promo by saying he knows he’s the best man in the locker room and that he was on his way to the ring to issue an open challenge. Whoever answered his open challenge, Corbin vowed to send them crawling back no matter who approached them.
WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016
Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
Tony Khan Gives Blunt Response To Why Thunder Rosa And CM Punk Do Not Get Equal AEW Promo Time
In the past few months, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa both went down with injuries during their reigns as AEW World Champion and Women's World Champion, respectively. But while Punk announced his injury in the ring on "AEW Rampage" receiving around eight minutes to cut a promo in person, Rosa was given less than a minute in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." When asked about the disparity, AEW CEO Tony Khan was blunt about the difference in time Punk and Rosa got when announcing their injuries.
Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed
The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
Back To The Sea: AEW Unlikely To Renew Star’s Contract
Someone has to go. AEW is the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world and has a stacked roster with all kinds of wrestlers. There are so many different combinations to present the stars and some of those can make some very interesting matches. At the same time, sometimes a wrestler has to leave so room can be made for new stars. Now it seems like we are seeing another star make their exit.
Bayley Addresses Whether Sasha Banks And Naomi Will Join Her Stable
Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16 edition of "Raw" together. In walking out, the duo placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. With Vince McMahon retiring and Laurinaitis' contract being terminated, there may be a way for Banks and Naomi to return under the new regime which has Triple H as Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Former tag team partner of Banks, Bayley, has recently formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and discussed whether or not Banks and Naomi would join her group.
