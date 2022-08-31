Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Kansas Citians will be among the many traveling for Labor Day Weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About one-third of Americans are expected to travel over the Labor Day weekend, according to AAA. Of those travelers, AAA estimates 82% of them will be driving. Preston George said he is making a short trip to Blue Springs to go fishing. He was talking...
KMBC.com
Game on: Sports betting is officially open in the state of Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sportsbooks are open for business in Kansas. The state's "soft launch" for betting on sports began at noon Thursday. A bigger launch is planned for Sept. 8. You'll be able to make a wager in person at four casinos and at some Kansas sporting arenas.
KMBC.com
Dead Last Johnnie: A day in the life of an MR340 racer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chronicle: Race For The River is an in-depth and action-packed special following this year's MR340 racers from start to finish in Missouri's ultimate test of endurance and strength. While our Chronicle, Race For The River, focused a lot on some of the first finishers across...
KMBC.com
The MR340 race is the largest fundraiser for Missouri River Relief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chronicle: Race For The River is an in-depth and action-packed special following this year's MR340 racers from start to finish in Missouri's ultimate test of endurance and strength. The MR 340 Race is the largest fundraiser for Missouri River Relief, a nonprofit dedicated to river...
KMBC.com
Schmidt weighs in on transgender athletes, reproductive rights in KS Governor's race
In the race for Kansas Governor, Republican Derek Schmidt is taking a stance on transgender athletes and the future of reproductive freedom in the state. KMBC 9 was at the Johnson County Republican Party Headquarters in Overland Park as he made a campaign announcement Thursday. Schmidt said that if he's...
KMBC.com
AAA and law enforcement asking drivers to slow down ahead of Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of a busy travel weekend, AAA and local law enforcement are asking you to slow down and move over on the roads. Labor day weekend is one of the busiest for drivers as hundreds of thousands of Missourians hit the road, but that also means it's one of the deadliest times to travel.
KMBC.com
Truck spills Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told...
KMBC.com
Man charged with killing his father at Lee's Summit home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Michael E. Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Hamilton. Police were called to...
