Kansas State

KMBC.com

Dead Last Johnnie: A day in the life of an MR340 racer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chronicle: Race For The River is an in-depth and action-packed special following this year's MR340 racers from start to finish in Missouri's ultimate test of endurance and strength. While our Chronicle, Race For The River, focused a lot on some of the first finishers across...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

The MR340 race is the largest fundraiser for Missouri River Relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chronicle: Race For The River is an in-depth and action-packed special following this year's MR340 racers from start to finish in Missouri's ultimate test of endurance and strength. The MR 340 Race is the largest fundraiser for Missouri River Relief, a nonprofit dedicated to river...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Truck spills Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told...
MEMPHIS, TN
KMBC.com

Man charged with killing his father at Lee's Summit home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Michael E. Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Hamilton. Police were called to...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

