(Glenwood) The exodus has begun from Glenwood Resource Center. More than 150 adults with profound disabilities were living there as of this spring, and the first set of residents moved out last week. Glenwood is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents. Glenwood’s closure follows a federal investigation of allegations that residents were being mistreated and were not getting adequate medical care.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO