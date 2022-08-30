ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Mercy High School students and staff helping Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. — More than 80 students and teachers from Mercy High School volunteered at Open Door Mission on Friday. They spent time stocking and sorting items, making hygiene kits and helping prepare for winter. "There are people like these students that come and they want to help us...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Scooter's Coffee donates $64,000 to Wounded Warriors Family Support

OMAHA, Neb. — Scooter's Coffee presented a check for more than $64,000 Thursday to Wounded Warriors Family Support. The nonprofit's president and CEO said the money will go to their Mobility Freedoms Program, which provides wounded veterans with a new, fully-equipped vehicle. "They're very, very expensive. Supporters like our...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Pets & Animals
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Omaha, NE
Society
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
News Channel Nebraska

Cameron the Capitol Cat to return home after being taken to Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A popular cat that had gone missing from the Nebraska State Capitol has been located. According to social media accounts for Cameron the Capitol Cat, the well-recognized feline went missing from Capitol ground at approximately 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that two women that had taken him mistook him for a stray.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Children
kfornow.com

CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees

LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
KETV.com

Community members gather to honor 19-year-old murder victim

OMAHA, Neb. — Community members gathered at Cottonwood Heights Park in Omaha Thursday evening to honor the life of 19-year-old Alon Reed. Reed was murdered on Tuesday during a home invasion near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue. Thursday's event was another First Responder Prayer Walk, an event organized by...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Teenager injured on scooter after hit and run Thursday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. — A teenage boy riding a scooter is seriously hurt after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon. The scene was near 43rd and Ohio streets, just before 2 p.m. Police said they think the boy ran a stop sign. He sustained shoulder injuries. Officers said they...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Mental health therapist weighs in on delayed gender policy by Omaha Archdiocese

OMAHA, Neb. — The Archdiocese of Omaha is delaying its recently-released gender policy to the start of the 2023-2024 school year. In a letter released Wednesday by Archbishop George Lucas, he stated feedback from school administrators and members of school communities is the reason for the delay. Meghan Herek,...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

First Wave of Residents Have Moved Out Of State-Run Glenwood Resource Center

(Glenwood) The exodus has begun from Glenwood Resource Center. More than 150 adults with profound disabilities were living there as of this spring, and the first set of residents moved out last week. Glenwood is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents. Glenwood’s closure follows a federal investigation of allegations that residents were being mistreated and were not getting adequate medical care.
GLENWOOD, IA
klin.com

$10,000 Worth Of Copper Fittings Stolen From Lincoln Plumbing Company

Lincoln Police were called to H&S Plumbing at 1720 Cushman Avenue around 8:00 Thursday morning to investigate a theft. “An employee reported someone had entered an unsecured trailer and removed approximately 5,000 copper pipe fittings,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. He says there was no damage to the...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy