KETV.com
Mercy High School students and staff helping Open Door Mission
OMAHA, Neb. — More than 80 students and teachers from Mercy High School volunteered at Open Door Mission on Friday. They spent time stocking and sorting items, making hygiene kits and helping prepare for winter. "There are people like these students that come and they want to help us...
KETV.com
Meet Florida Man, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Have you ever wanted to experience Florida without leaving the comfort of your Nebraska home? Well, does the shelter have the dog for you. Florida Man is a...
KETV.com
Scooter's Coffee donates $64,000 to Wounded Warriors Family Support
OMAHA, Neb. — Scooter's Coffee presented a check for more than $64,000 Thursday to Wounded Warriors Family Support. The nonprofit's president and CEO said the money will go to their Mobility Freedoms Program, which provides wounded veterans with a new, fully-equipped vehicle. "They're very, very expensive. Supporters like our...
KETV.com
'I kind of fell on hard times': Former special ed teacher describes food bank's impact on her life
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Inside Omaha's Food Bank for the Heartland, volunteers are busy packing boxes of food; Not realizing their impact will be felt more than a hundred miles away by a family in Central City, Nebraska. "I kind of fell on hard times," former special education teacher...
Families hurt by removal of memorial benches from Glenwood Lake Park
Families in Glenwood are hurt. They discovered the park department has been removing benches, which honored the memories of lost loved ones.
KETV.com
'Heat affects us': UNMC study to help first responders fight off heat illness
OMAHA, Neb. — When an emergency call comes in, volunteer medic Jacob Blunt suits up, whatever the weather. "Heat affects us just as much as our patients," said Blunt, who works with Elmwood Fire and Rescue. In the heat of the moment, Blunt said, his own health is not...
KETV.com
College of Saint Mary, The Lozier Foundation host DEI Summit focused on equipping students with tools to stop racism
OMAHA, Neb. — A partnership between The College of Saint Mary and The Lozier Foundation brought in comedian Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar to talk to students about racism and provide resources to stop it. "I was shocked by how much they knew about racism and how...
News Channel Nebraska
Cameron the Capitol Cat to return home after being taken to Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A popular cat that had gone missing from the Nebraska State Capitol has been located. According to social media accounts for Cameron the Capitol Cat, the well-recognized feline went missing from Capitol ground at approximately 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that two women that had taken him mistook him for a stray.
kfornow.com
CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees
LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.
KETV.com
Behind the scenes of the 'invisible need': See how Food Bank for the Heartland feeds millions
OMAHA, Neb. — Hunger is often described as the "invisible need;" But these are the people you won't see, who are changing lives one box, one pallet, one truck at a time. Erika Drummond has been a driver with Food Bank for the Heartland for a year-and-a-half. "It's actually...
1011now.com
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As nasty as social media can be, it also has the power to do good. The Carder family, in Lincoln, can attest to that. Their pet tortoise, Cecil, went missing for nearly two weeks, and dozens of people united online to find it. This is a...
KETV.com
Pharmacies, health groups prepare for increase in drive-up COVID-19 testing
OMAHA, Neb. — The federal government has ended the sending out of its free, at-home COVID-19 tests due to a lack of funding from Congress. Government officials want to have enough tests available in case a surge hits this fall. In Omaha, local pharmacies were expecting the decision. "There...
KETV.com
Community members gather to honor 19-year-old murder victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members gathered at Cottonwood Heights Park in Omaha Thursday evening to honor the life of 19-year-old Alon Reed. Reed was murdered on Tuesday during a home invasion near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue. Thursday's event was another First Responder Prayer Walk, an event organized by...
KETV.com
Body camera images released by Omaha police show timeline of deadly shooting by an officer
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images Friday from the officers involved in a deadly shooting this week. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex near 100th and R Plaza in southwest Omaha. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were helping serve a...
KETV.com
Teenager injured on scooter after hit and run Thursday afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — A teenage boy riding a scooter is seriously hurt after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon. The scene was near 43rd and Ohio streets, just before 2 p.m. Police said they think the boy ran a stop sign. He sustained shoulder injuries. Officers said they...
KETV.com
Mental health therapist weighs in on delayed gender policy by Omaha Archdiocese
OMAHA, Neb. — The Archdiocese of Omaha is delaying its recently-released gender policy to the start of the 2023-2024 school year. In a letter released Wednesday by Archbishop George Lucas, he stated feedback from school administrators and members of school communities is the reason for the delay. Meghan Herek,...
First Wave of Residents Have Moved Out Of State-Run Glenwood Resource Center
(Glenwood) The exodus has begun from Glenwood Resource Center. More than 150 adults with profound disabilities were living there as of this spring, and the first set of residents moved out last week. Glenwood is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents. Glenwood’s closure follows a federal investigation of allegations that residents were being mistreated and were not getting adequate medical care.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
KETV.com
Millard South High School student arrested for suspected weapon on campus
OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard School District said staff found a high school student with an empty airsoft magazine Thursday afternoon. Officials said the Millard South student sent a message on social media showing what appeared to be a weapon. The high school locked their doors as staff and...
klin.com
$10,000 Worth Of Copper Fittings Stolen From Lincoln Plumbing Company
Lincoln Police were called to H&S Plumbing at 1720 Cushman Avenue around 8:00 Thursday morning to investigate a theft. “An employee reported someone had entered an unsecured trailer and removed approximately 5,000 copper pipe fittings,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. He says there was no damage to the...
Comments / 0