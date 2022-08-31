ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

Related
Salon

Doug Mastriano sues Jan.6 committee

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano (R - Franklin County) speaks during the "Medical Freedom Rally" on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. About 100 people attended the rally opposing vaccine mandates which was organized by Doug Mastriano, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Republican endorsements of Shapiro could give conservatives cover to reject Mastriano, analysts say

Since July, more than a dozen prominent Republicans, including two former congressmen, and a former secretary of homeland security, have crossed partisan lines to endorse Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. Implicit in their approval of Shapiro’s experience as a legislator and attorney general, policy positions and bipartisan accomplishments is a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania election rule changes considered

The Center Square — Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Mexico, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
PennLive.com

New super PAC targeting anti-LGBTQ candidates sets sights on Mastriano as first target

A new super political-action committee looking to defeat anti-LGBTQ candidates nationwide is making Republican Pennsylvania governor hopeful Doug Mastriano its first target. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, the board chairperson of Agenda PAC, pointed to Mastriano’s record opposing gay rights, such as same-sex marriage; transgender rights and abortion. “When...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Colorado's sleeper Senate race just got real

EAGLE, Colorado — There is something going on here in Colorado politics that is not much different than what happened in Virginia exactly one year ago — a shift away from the status quo and the odds-on favorite Democrat toward his Republican challenger. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman issues statement in response to Dr. Mehmet Oz

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a statement in response to his opponent in the senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I've been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I'm proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#Mexicans#Senate
abc27.com

Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Distribution of one-time checks worth up to $1,657 begins in Pennsylvania

Financial relief for elderly and disabled Pennsylvanian households is currently on the way for those who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021. Pennsylvanians who filed for a rebate will receive a one-time bonus equal to 70% of the original rebate. The state Department of Revenue began sending out the bonuses the week of Aug. 24 — a week ahead of schedule, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats

HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy