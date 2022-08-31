Read full article on original website
Doug Mastriano sues Jan.6 committee
Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano (R - Franklin County) speaks during the "Medical Freedom Rally" on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. About 100 people attended the rally opposing vaccine mandates which was organized by Doug Mastriano, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Oz steps up attacks after Fetterman declines to participate in September debates
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s decision to skip a proposed debate next week has unleashed a flurry of increasingly harsh statements from Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign. The critical onslaught from Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, led Fetterman’s campaign Wednesday morning to release a video of the...
Republican endorsements of Shapiro could give conservatives cover to reject Mastriano, analysts say
Since July, more than a dozen prominent Republicans, including two former congressmen, and a former secretary of homeland security, have crossed partisan lines to endorse Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. Implicit in their approval of Shapiro’s experience as a legislator and attorney general, policy positions and bipartisan accomplishments is a...
Pennsylvania election rule changes considered
The Center Square — Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
New super PAC targeting anti-LGBTQ candidates sets sights on Mastriano as first target
A new super political-action committee looking to defeat anti-LGBTQ candidates nationwide is making Republican Pennsylvania governor hopeful Doug Mastriano its first target. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, the board chairperson of Agenda PAC, pointed to Mastriano’s record opposing gay rights, such as same-sex marriage; transgender rights and abortion. “When...
Colorado's sleeper Senate race just got real
EAGLE, Colorado — There is something going on here in Colorado politics that is not much different than what happened in Virginia exactly one year ago — a shift away from the status quo and the odds-on favorite Democrat toward his Republican challenger. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is...
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running in what MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell calls “the single most important governor’s race in the country.” Josh Shapiro joins Lawrence to discuss his campaign against a Trump-endorsed election denier.Sept. 1, 2022.
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman issues statement in response to Dr. Mehmet Oz
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a statement in response to his opponent in the senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I've been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I'm proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Pa.'s Health Department is distributing free potassium iodide tablets to residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants. The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is...
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
Berks lawyer charged with conspiring with client to cheat Harrisburg law firm out of $120,000
A Shillington lawyer has been charged with taking $120,000 from an escrow account he set up on behalf of a client who disputed what a Harrisburg law firm claimed as its share of a civil settlement. Berks County detectives, with assistance from Northern Berks Regional police, arrested Michael J. Cammarano,...
Stimulus update 2022: Distribution of one-time checks worth up to $1,657 begins in Pennsylvania
Financial relief for elderly and disabled Pennsylvanian households is currently on the way for those who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021. Pennsylvanians who filed for a rebate will receive a one-time bonus equal to 70% of the original rebate. The state Department of Revenue began sending out the bonuses the week of Aug. 24 — a week ahead of schedule, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
Free paint-by-number projects based on Pennsylvania state parks and forests
Free, downloadable paint-by-number guides – a new one each month – are being offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The DIY project for September features a bull elk and two cow elk standing in a stream in the Pennsylvania Elk Range in the northcentral part of the state.
