wchstv.com
Huntington awarded $15 million to develop former industrial sites; first tenants announced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The City of Huntington announced Friday that it has received millions of dollars in federal funding to help develop two former industrial sites into manufacturing hubs. The Appalachian Climate Technology Now Coalition of West Virginia, which the city is a part of, recently received $62.8...
WSAZ
Farm listings with Old Colony Company of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking to buy a farm, there are plenty of options in our region. Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to show his latest farm listings. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
WSAZ
City to fund million dollar paving project
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving or walking along neighborhood routes, there is usually a crack, bump, or pothole neighbors have to look out for. “What we’re most worried about is flat tires,” Chase Stevens said. One of those streets neighbors like Stevens has to keep...
energy.gov
Community Leaders, Local Businesses Visit Portsmouth Site
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio – Board members from the Pike County Chamber of Commerce recently visited EM’s Portsmouth Site for a tour and an update on decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) and other environmental cleanup efforts. Portsmouth Acting Site Lead Jeremy Davis and Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) Site Project Director Greg...
Government Technology
ISP to Connect Nearly 20K Homes in Boyd County, Ky.
(TNS) — Roughly 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County are set to be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, courtesy of Kinetic. The plan was announced Monday at the old courthouse in Catlettsburg, with a strong attendance from the public and members...
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
wchstv.com
Tractor-trailer crash closes U.S. 52 on ramp in Ironton, Ohio
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer crash closed the eastbound on ramp to U.S. 52 in Ironton, Ohio, on Friday. Lawrence County dispatchers said the crash was reported on the eastbound ramp about 7 a.m. The tractor-trailer, which was hauling coal, overturned at the ramp. No injuries were reported...
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
WSAZ
Living Well holds annual “Celebration of You”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Living Well Aesthetics is giving back to their costumers with their 7th annual “Celebration of You.”. Dr. Jarod Chapman stopped by First Look at Four to talk about this year’s deals and how you can take part. This segment is sponsored content and not...
thepostathens.com
Where to work this year at Ohio University
One of the toughest lessons to learn as an adult is how quickly one's hard-earned cash can evaporate right before their eyes. The independence and responsibility of fending for yourself can be empowering, but that feeling can rapidly disappear when your bank account starts to deflate as if you've stuck a pin in it.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Schmidt’s Day at the Ross County Historical Society
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The public is invited to celebrate the German heritage of Chillicothe and Ross County at “Schmidt’s Day at the Ross County Historical Society.”. The event will take place on Friday, September 16, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Ross County Heritage Center located at 45 West Fifth Street in Chillicothe and will feature traditional German food prepared by the world-famous Schmidt’s restaurant located in German Village in Columbus.
WSAZ
Increased patrols planned for Labor Day weekend travel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traveling down Interstate 64, drivers like Rich Peyton notice how many people get pulled over. “There is a lot of pullovers and traffic can be fast, so I guess it is a good thing and a bad thing,” Peyton said. Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said...
columbusmessenger.com
Digging up history in Brook Alley
As workers made improvements to Groveport’s Brook Alley they recently dug up a bit of the town’s history. They unearthed old wooden railroad ties, as well as some spikes, that were buried a foot or two under the alley pavement. These railroad ties were once part of a railroad track spur embedded in the alley that extended from the railroad line on the north end of town. The tracks ran down Brook Alley and connected to the former Claycraft brick plant that once operated on the southern edge of Groveport along the Ohio and Erie Canal. The railroad spur’s bed is also still slightly visible in the grass north of Grove Street where it curves off the existing railroad tracks and then down Brook Alley.
WSAZ
Students switch to remote learning due to substitute teacher shortage
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) - In the McCleese household, Amanda McCleese, who is the mother of daughter Kathryn, is taking over the role of teacher for a couple of days. “What ran through my mind is at least I get to hug my besties before I go,” Kathryn said.
WSAZ
On-ramp to US 52 closed after tractor-trailer rollover accident
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The on-ramp to US 52 off Park Avenue in Ironton, Ohio is expected to be closed for several hours following an accident involving a tractor-trailer, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports. Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday morning. No...
ohio.edu
Ohio University announces Presidential Search Committee
The Ohio University Board of Trustees has announced the Search Committee for OHIO’s 23rd president. The search committee will be chaired by Board of Trustees Chair Peggy Viehweger and will include representatives from across the University community. The additional members of the search committee include:. Joseph Becherer – Ohio...
WSAZ
20th Street to close on Marshall University game day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Herd fans are less than 24 hours away from kicking off Marshall University’s first home football game for the 2022 season. Twentieth Street in front of the stadium is going to shut down at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and transition into “Thunder Street.” Starting at 11:30 a.m., fans will be able to enjoy music, games, vendors, beer tents … the list goes on, giving fans the chance to enjoy themselves before heading to the stadium.
Wet summer, different call for fall
(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation. While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record. From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which […]
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30. Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street. At this time, Huntington Police say...
