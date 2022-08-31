Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Grades 3-12 To Be Dismissed Sept. 16
Union City, Tenn.–Union City Schools students in grades 3-12 will be dismissed from classes Friday, Sept. 16. Teachers in those grades will use that time for professional development, examining and breaking down data recently received from several sources including state testing. UC Schools students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st and...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery
Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
actionnews5.com
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
WBBJ
Crockett County schools enter lockdown after threat made to high school
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a threat made to Crockett County High School. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, late Tuesday night, they received a perceived threat to commit violence in the high school. That is when an investigation was launched and the district’s safety protocol was put into affect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City Recognized by U.S. News & World Report
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a “High Performing Hospital”. The 33rd annual “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
wpsdlocal6.com
People gather at Noble Park to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day
PADUCAH — It can be difficult to spot the signs of addiction, and while drug overdosing is a nationwide issue, the problem also exists in the Local 6 area. Turning Point Recovery Group hosted a gathering for people in the community to help combat the issue and to celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day.
Murray State News
Local physician brings horror play to the public
After an unusual dream, a 140-page script and five years of editing, local physician Chris Poor brings his horror play, “The Yellow Sign,” to a live audience. Poor has been a resident of Murray for 25 years and works in the Emergency Department of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Outside of the hospital, however, Poor has dedicated much of his time to the arts.
Dresden Enterprise
Greenfield Guardsman Relinquishes Command During Military Ceremony
The Tennessee National Guard’s 194th Engineer Brigade performed a change of command ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Jackson on Sunday, August 7. Col. Michael “Trent” Scates of Greenfield, outgoing commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade, relinquished command to Col. John “Corey” Kinton, who at that time was serving as the Director of Military Support for the Tennessee National Guard.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m. James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney...
radionwtn.com
Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
thunderboltradio.com
Nathan Heath Cunningham – 44 – Union City
Graveside services will take place for Nathan Heath Cunningham, age 44, of Union City. Services will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, September 3rd of 2022 at Obion County Memorial Gardens. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
Bob Cooley – 74 – Union City
A Celebration of Life service will take place for Bob Cooley, age 74, of Union City. Services will take place at 4:00 on Saturday, September 3rd of 2022, at Second Baptist Church. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
thunderboltradio.com
Retirement Reception for Obion County Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson
A large crowd of friends, co-workers and family members attended a retirement reception for Obion County Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson. The event was held Wednesday afternoon in the Circuit Courtroom at the courthouse. Mr. Johnson retires effective Wednesday after serving for 20 years in office.
thunderboltradio.com
Longest Serving Obion County Mayor to Leave Office Today
Obion County’s longest serving County Mayor will leave office today. Mayor Benny McGuire will end his public service after 16 years. McGuire told Thunderbolt News about his decision to seek the elected position.(AUDIO) During his time in office, Mayor McGuire said the beginning of the pandemic proved to be...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield driver licensing office moving to larger facility
The Driver Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield is expending and moving to a bigger location. The previous location was set up with only two licensing stations. The new office, located just steps away from the temporary office on Charles Drive, will have five permanent issuing stations. Just like other regional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lexington Progress
Motion to Dismiss Was Filed in Sheriff’s Lawsuit
A motion to dismiss the lawsuit Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke filed seeking more funds for his department was being filed August 30, 2022, according to the attorney for Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray. Attorney Amber Shaw sent The Lexington Progress a copy of the motion. The motion is asking...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman searching for father's Vietnam-era ammunition box
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When our parents pass away, many of us treasure even the small things that were theirs. That's no different for a local woman. She's searching for something that belonged to her father, a Marine veteran, that mistakenly went to auction. "Robert Allen Richendollar. Everybody called...
thunderboltradio.com
New Faces on the Obion County Commission
The Obion County Commission will have some new faces on the board for the new term. First time elected Commissioners includes Kenny Mayo in District 1, Phillip Dunlap in District 4, Harris Pitts and Shane Sanford in District 5, and Heath Cunningham in District 6. Former Commissioner Danny Jowers returns...
radionwtn.com
Orr Investment Firm Opens New Office In Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The Orr Investment Management company was welcomed to Union City with a ribbon-cutting by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials said the father and son duo, Jamie and Caleb Orr of Paris, are eager to welcome new clients in the area. A large group of well-wishers were on hand for the ribbon-cutting and open house. The new firm is located at 1208 Edwards St., Union City. The main Orr Investment Management office is located in Paris. (Chamber photo).
Comments / 0