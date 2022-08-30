Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
'Enough is enough': New gun violence hotline available to anyone who needs help
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting gun violence in our community – is one call away. A new gun violence hotline is giving families a chance to speak out and get help in curbing crimes. Volunteers with the National Racial Justice Network launched the 24-7-gun violence hotline this...
wach.com
SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
wach.com
Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
wach.com
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Coroner identifies body discovered at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
wach.com
15-year-old charged for allegedly bringing gun to school
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Spring Valley High School Student is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. LOCAL FIRST | Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect. The 15-year-old boy, whose...
wach.com
Police will conduct safety checkpoints in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department will be conducting safety checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, to ensure the safety of drivers. Other county police departments will also be assisting Lexington officers with the checkpoints. Officials say the checkpoints come as a response to collision incidents, citizen...
wach.com
New first-of-its-kind therapy program fighting drug addiction in SC prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting opioid addictions inside of prison walls. A first-in the nation pilot program here in the Midlands aims to do just that at a local prison for female inmates. “We know that people are willing to pay a lot of money to contribute their drug...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Teen charged for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teen has been charged after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officials say the 17-year-old is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property, and possession of a weapon by person under 18.
wach.com
Governor McMaster to hold School Resource Officer Safety event
Governor McMaster held a safety event for School Resource Officer School Safety Event at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The event was be held at the Lexington Two Innovation Center.
wach.com
SC officer credits God with finding a missing 81-year-old NC woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An 81-year-old woman from North Carolina, who lost her way, was thrown a lifeline this week. One of Columbia’s finest pulled her over, and that traffic stop may have saved her life. Messages come in different forms, ways, and times. One Columbia Police officer...
wach.com
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for killing girlfriend in 2018
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County jury has convicted and sentenced a man for a fatal shooting in 2018. On Wednesday, Michael Griffin was sentenced to 46 years in prison for the murder of his then-girlfriend Jerri Sigmon back in October, 2018, officials said. Officials say the guilty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Almost a dozen people are now homeless after a massive fire tore through condo apartments leaving behind physical and emotional damage for those people. Columbia fire crews tell WACH FOX News a fire broke out in a condo on the third floor in a building...
wach.com
Two men in homeless camp discovery face additional burglary charges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men face additional charges after Richland County deputies say they attempted to flee with a trailer full of stolen items from their homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 23, and Stephen Rhein, 45, face additional burglary charges after they attempted to flee their homeless camp...
wach.com
Man arrested for shooting neighbor, charged with attempted murder
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies say they've arrested and charged a man after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officials have charged Kameron Wolfe, 20, with attempted murder and multiple other charges after a witness claims he shot his neighbor Wednesday night. LOCAL...
wach.com
Deputies investigating car break-ins at Columbia apartment complex
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia. Deputies were dispatched to 1800 Killian Lakes Drive Wednesday morning, August 31, where they found multiple vehicles that had been damaged. The vehicles had broken windows and...
wach.com
Columbia apartment fire leaves 11 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia apartment fire has left 11 people displaced, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Irmo Fire District responded to an apartment fire that broke out at Lexington Green Condos Friday morning. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in...
wach.com
Shots fired on Wescott Road near Irmo; man injured
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting on Wescott Road near Irmo. LOCAL FIRST | 'Attainable' housing coming to Bull Street District. Officials say one man was shot in the lower body while outside of his home on the 5800 block on Thursday night....
wach.com
'Attainable' housing coming to Bull Street District
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — A new promise of affordable housing in the popular Bull Street District. This latest plan is focused on providing cheaper housing, but will it solve the bigger problem?. The 90-unit project is already underway and the builders say it will help bridge the gap...
wach.com
Benedict College is the first HBCU in SC with accredited environmental engineering program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Benedict College received a major honor for one of its programs. It's environmental engineering program is only one of two offered in the state. Now, they're the first HBCU in the state to have that program accredited. "We are trying to move forward," said Dr....
Comments / 1