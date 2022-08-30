ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

15-year-old charged for allegedly bringing gun to school

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Spring Valley High School Student is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. LOCAL FIRST | Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect. The 15-year-old boy, whose...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police will conduct safety checkpoints in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department will be conducting safety checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, to ensure the safety of drivers. Other county police departments will also be assisting Lexington officers with the checkpoints. Officials say the checkpoints come as a response to collision incidents, citizen...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Teen charged for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teen has been charged after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officials say the 17-year-old is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property, and possession of a weapon by person under 18.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC officer credits God with finding a missing 81-year-old NC woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An 81-year-old woman from North Carolina, who lost her way, was thrown a lifeline this week. One of Columbia’s finest pulled her over, and that traffic stop may have saved her life. Messages come in different forms, ways, and times. One Columbia Police officer...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two men in homeless camp discovery face additional burglary charges

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men face additional charges after Richland County deputies say they attempted to flee with a trailer full of stolen items from their homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 23, and Stephen Rhein, 45, face additional burglary charges after they attempted to flee their homeless camp...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man arrested for shooting neighbor, charged with attempted murder

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies say they've arrested and charged a man after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officials have charged Kameron Wolfe, 20, with attempted murder and multiple other charges after a witness claims he shot his neighbor Wednesday night. LOCAL...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deputies investigating car break-ins at Columbia apartment complex

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia. Deputies were dispatched to 1800 Killian Lakes Drive Wednesday morning, August 31, where they found multiple vehicles that had been damaged. The vehicles had broken windows and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia apartment fire leaves 11 people displaced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia apartment fire has left 11 people displaced, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Irmo Fire District responded to an apartment fire that broke out at Lexington Green Condos Friday morning. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Shots fired on Wescott Road near Irmo; man injured

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting on Wescott Road near Irmo. LOCAL FIRST | 'Attainable' housing coming to Bull Street District. Officials say one man was shot in the lower body while outside of his home on the 5800 block on Thursday night....
IRMO, SC
wach.com

'Attainable' housing coming to Bull Street District

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — A new promise of affordable housing in the popular Bull Street District. This latest plan is focused on providing cheaper housing, but will it solve the bigger problem?. The 90-unit project is already underway and the builders say it will help bridge the gap...
COLUMBIA, SC

