ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Game Breakdown: Analyzing Penn State's 35-31 win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The train tracks that are painted on the field at Ross-Ade Stadium here seemed a bit out of place Thursday night. They are much too flat. When Penn State opened the 2022 season with an exciting 35-31 win over the Boilermakers, well, a roller-coaster theme would have been much more appropriate.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

5-star freshman Drew Allar ‘inspired confidence,’ ‘did some nice things’ in Penn State debut at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When James Franklin announced that Drew Allar was Penn State’s No. 2 quarterback Monday, it signaled that there would most likely be a time this season when the Nittany Lions would need the freshman’s services. Starter Sean Clifford plays a physical style, and in his previous three years as a starter, the backup quarterback was needed, whether it was because of injury or performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State’s ‘aggressive,’ confident approach at Purdue leads to key touchdown late in first half

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State had 30 seconds to go 82 yards at the end of the first half at Purdue on Thursday night. Given that the defense had just weathered a long Boilermakers drive that ended with a turnover, it wouldn’t have seemed out of the ordinary for the Nittany Lions to take their four-point lead into the locker room for halftime.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Westfield, IN
City
Lagrange, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Brownsburg, IN
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy