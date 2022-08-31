Nebraska renews partnership with online university to help adult learners finish degrees

Read full article on original website
'It's unfair' — Ricketts answers UNK students questions on student loan debt forgiveness
KEARNEY — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday told a crowd of 180 University of Nebraska students to be active in politics. He said students might not be interested, but they can be assured that politicians are interested in them. “We’ve been blessed with something special, but it requires...
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
Nebraska officials react cooly to call for legal steps in Saint Francis Ministries case
LINCOLN — Nebraska officials reacted cooly to a call by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh on Thursday to explore whether the State of Nebraska was defrauded during its failed, child welfare contract with Saint Francis Ministries. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which Cavanaugh asked to take some initial legal action,...
Frakes, appointed by Gov. Ricketts to turn around troubled Nebraska prison system, is leaving
LINCOLN — Scott Frakes, handpicked by Gov. Pete Ricketts to turn around a troubled state prison system, has announced that he’s leaving his $255,000-a-year post in October. Frakes was hired shortly after Ricketts took office in 2015. At the time, the Nebraska Department of Corrections was reeling from...
Nebraska prison director Frakes will retire effective Oct. 7
The head of Nebraska's prisons will resign effective Oct. 7, after directing the agency for more than seven years through a minefield of inherited issues, including overcrowding and high staff turnover, two deadly riots on his watch and work that secured millions to raise pay, rework two Lincoln prisons into one and build a new prison.
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls
OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
Watch now: Aubrey Trail's attorney argues in-court suicide attempt should have been automatic mistrial
Aubrey Trail's attorney argued Thursday that he should get a new trial because his in-court suicide attempt in front of the jury should have resulted in a mistrial. But several Nebraska Supreme Court justices expressed concerns that other defendants could follow his lead to stage something shocking to get a mistrial if they felt the trial wasn't going their way.
