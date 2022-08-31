BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – The start of the school year has been rough for many schools across Eastern Kentucky due to delays caused by historic flooding that destroyed homes and killed 37 people. Jeremy Hall, a guidance counselor at Highland-Turner Elementary School says the plan was to kick off classes on the 11th, but because of the devastation from the surrounding communities, this week was the first full week of school. While the school never received any damage, several of student homes did.

