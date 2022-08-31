Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Gymnasium in Breathitt County is filled with flood relief and school supplies to kick off a great school year
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – The start of the school year has been rough for many schools across Eastern Kentucky due to delays caused by historic flooding that destroyed homes and killed 37 people. Jeremy Hall, a guidance counselor at Highland-Turner Elementary School says the plan was to kick off classes on the 11th, but because of the devastation from the surrounding communities, this week was the first full week of school. While the school never received any damage, several of student homes did.
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Public Schools Update-Superintendent Denise Yonts 9-2-22
Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts stopped by the radio station this morning to provide an update on flood recovery and restoration. In this audio update Superintendent Yonts announces a tentative start date of Wednesday, September 21, for the 2022-23 school year. Since several schools were affected by the flooding,...
spectrumnews1.com
Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
wymt.com
State, national education officials visit schools impacted by flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, several state and national education officials toured Eastern Kentucky schools impacted by the flooding that hit the region one month ago. “We just want to make sure that we’re here to help and just want to let folks know that we’re thinking about...
WTVQ
FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
WTVQ
Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert
WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) – A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building. The Appalachian Citizens Law Center’s law office in Whitesburg was inundated by mud and water. Its lawyers work on environmental law cases and aid coal miners with black lung claims.
WTVQ
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
WTVQ
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew...
lakercountry.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
wymt.com
Noah Thompson to headline Knott County Trail Ride, money raised goes to flood relief
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Plans were announced Thursday for the 2022 Fall Trail Ride in Knott County, with one very special guest. This year, organizers said money raised from the Trail Ride will be going to people in the area affected by flooding. “We’d like to show our support...
KSP: Perry County inmate escapes custody
Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Perry County.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Blood Center offering incentives to quell 'critical shortage'
KENTUCKY — The Commonwealth is facing a "critical" shortage of several blood types, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. The donation center is now bolstering calls for more donations to stem the shortage. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is facing a "critical" shortage of blood. The Kentucky Blood...
wymt.com
Louisiana donates hundreds of travel trailers to shelter Eastern Ky. flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) - Up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors will now be used to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the agreement Wednesday. Starting this week, the Commonwealth is moving the first trailers donated from...
WKYT 27
New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse racing on slot-like machines. The Mint Gaming Hall opened for the first time Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. It’s located just off Interstate 75 in Whitley County.
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Wednesday morning. He spoke about flood recovery efforts, the state’s economy, infrastructure updates and other topics. In the update, the Governor said 88 travel trailers are on the way to Eastern Kentucky to house more flood...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
cilfm.com
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
spectrumnews1.com
Samaritan's Feet International gives away thousands of shoes to eastern Kentucky flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Thousands of eastern Kentuckians were displaced after the deadly floods that swept through their towns. As families rebuild from the ground up, a humanitarian aid organization is hoping to help thousands of eastern Kentucky flood victims, including Brookylnn Cook. “I was at my dad’s house when...
WTVQ
KSP asking for helping locating missing Pike County woman
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Pike County woman. Police say they were contacted on Monday, Aug. 29 about Rebecca Slone. Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 8 in the Coal Run community....
