Gymnasium in Breathitt County is filled with flood relief and school supplies to kick off a great school year

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – The start of the school year has been rough for many schools across Eastern Kentucky due to delays caused by historic flooding that destroyed homes and killed 37 people. Jeremy Hall, a guidance counselor at Highland-Turner Elementary School says the plan was to kick off classes on the 11th, but because of the devastation from the surrounding communities, this week was the first full week of school. While the school never received any damage, several of student homes did.
Letcher County Public Schools Update-Superintendent Denise Yonts 9-2-22

Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts stopped by the radio station this morning to provide an update on flood recovery and restoration. In this audio update Superintendent Yonts announces a tentative start date of Wednesday, September 21, for the 2022-23 school year. Since several schools were affected by the flooding,...
Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees

PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) – A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building. The Appalachian Citizens Law Center’s law office in Whitesburg was inundated by mud and water. Its lawyers work on environmental law cases and aid coal miners with black lung claims.
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew...
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
Kentucky Blood Center offering incentives to quell 'critical shortage'

KENTUCKY — The Commonwealth is facing a "critical" shortage of several blood types, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. The donation center is now bolstering calls for more donations to stem the shortage. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is facing a "critical" shortage of blood. The Kentucky Blood...
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Wednesday morning. He spoke about flood recovery efforts, the state’s economy, infrastructure updates and other topics. In the update, the Governor said 88 travel trailers are on the way to Eastern Kentucky to house more flood...
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested

The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
KSP asking for helping locating missing Pike County woman

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Pike County woman. Police say they were contacted on Monday, Aug. 29 about Rebecca Slone. Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 8 in the Coal Run community....
