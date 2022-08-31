ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Concerns over street racing grow in Portland after deadly weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing is a growing public safety concern in Portland and beyond. This week, NBC News highlighted the problem and pointed out that the issue has been difficult to address in Portland for years, getting worse during the pandemic with empty streets. Back in June, illegal...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Nonprofits fight food insecurity amid inflation and budget struggles

PORTLAND, Oregon — September is Hunger Action Month and on Thursday Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon held a fundraiser in north Portland to support systems-level efforts to end hunger. One facet of their work is an effort to change laws to allow immigrants to access federal nutrition programs regardless...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Newberg introduces gift card program to encourage people to shop local

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Newberg has a new program — The Berg Gift Card — that's meant to help small businesses that struggled during the pandemic. "The last two years have been interesting to say the least," said Jennifer Sitter owner of Pulp & Circumstance who is part of the program. "We were part of the shutdown, so we had to close."
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away

It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
PORTLAND, OR

