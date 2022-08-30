ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Maitenance engineer at Sun City church wins Pay It Forward award

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward out in Sun City to Shawn McMullen, who works at Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church. “We love him. He has the most generous spirit. He overflows with a willingness to help people. Never stops, never stops,” said church member Debra Lerner. McMullen is the maintenance engineer and does everything, including plumbing, electrical and yard work. The congregation appreciates his hard work and got together to nominate him for our Pay It Forward award.
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona News

Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale. The event featured several different rodeo events with nearly 40 contestants. Peoria football community comes together to honor fallen player Zach Hunzinger. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. By Elliott Polakoff. He lost his four-year battle with bone cancer in...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix woman now has answers about her past thanks to SD police

The event’s goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience. Kayla Mueller's parents searching for answers surrounding daughter's death. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST. |. The Muellers never received any...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
City
Scottsdale, AZ
AZFamily

Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home

Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area

The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City church Pays It Forward to member who does it all

Many Arizona families struggle to put food on the table, which means 1 in 6 children are focusing on an empty stomach instead of their future. NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Lorenzo Alexander and Nicole Bidwell of the Arizona...
SUN CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mds#Medical Services#General Health#Gray Media#Vitalitymds Com
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at manufacture home factory in Goodyear

The event’s goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience. Peoria football community remembers fallen high school player. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's nearly two months since Liberty High School football player...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

OdySea Aquarium welcomes back animal encounter programs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Odysea Aquarium has announced the return of its interactive animal encounter program which was on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests now have the opportunity to get an up-close look at their favorite marine animals such as stingrays, sharks, penguins, and even sloths. The animal encounter programs continue to serve as the aquarium’s conservation and educational messaging efforts.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

50+ years after her mother’s murder, a Phoenix woman finally has answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman was raised by her aunt, unaware of exactly what happened to her mother. Now 52 years later, Francine Bergen has that information after a police department in South Dakota going through old boxes recovered items that belonged to her mother and tracked her down. Bergen was a toddler when her mother, Faye, was shot and killed in 1970 outside a hotel in Rapid City, South Dakota. “She had a short life,” Francine Bergen said of her mother.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
AZFamily

Spencer Auto fixes Chandler family’s car AC

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One East Valley autoshop is paying it forward in the community. Family-owned Spencer Auto Repair asked Chandler police to find a family who needed their vehicle’s air conditioning unit fixed in the East Valley. The department found a widowed grandmother with a 19-year-old car that had no working AC. She has lived in Chandler for 27 years, raising her grandchildren.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Flames rip through mobile homes at factory in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are battling a fire that heavily damaged mobile homes at a factory in Goodyear on Friday night. Aerials from the chopper show several homes damaged and crews still battling the flames near Litchfield and Yuma roads. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Mom plays key role in tracking down Phoenix fugitive accused of killing daughter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was in June 2016 when 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found dead inside an apartment in San Diego. The Phoenix mother of two had been strangled and beaten to death, and her boyfriend, Raymond McLeod Jr., was the prime suspect. But the ex-U.S. Marine was nowhere in sight. Authorities spent years trying to find McLeod with no success, until now.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy