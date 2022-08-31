Read full article on original website
The Juggernaut
3d ago
Wicker and his good ole boy network have bled our state dry. We are last in everything and things are just getting worse everyday. The nation's embarrassment 😳
Jackson's water crisis is a racist hostage situation
In April, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, called the Mississippi Legislature “paternalistic” and “racist” for continuing to ignore its majority Black capital city’s infrastructure needs. His comments echo those he made during a re-election debate last year, when Lumumba accused the state of offering a ridiculously small amount of cash for infrastructure help but only if Jackson relinquished control of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (a charge a state official denied). Today, the water emergency in Jackson has grabbed the nation’s attention. But this crisis is not just emblematic of the crumbling of America’s cities; it doubles as a hostage situation.
Jackson’s new worry: More water pressure could break pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water pressure slowly improved in Mississippi’s capital city Friday but officials outlined numerous challenges and occasional setbacks as they worked to restore running water from the city’s aging, neglected water system to all in the city of 150,000. A minor leak in an...
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
Biden appoints U.S. Attorney, Marshal in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden is announcing one new nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney and two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshal in Mississippi. Todd Gee: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Todd Gee has served as Deputy Chief of the Public...
'Significant gains' made in fixing Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, is still suffering from a water crisis. But after days of work on the plant and combined efforts from the city, state and federal governments, 'significant gains' have been made toward returning the city's water service.
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
Mayor Barker appoints Wiley Quinn director for urban development
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayor Toby Barker has announced Wiley Quinn as his director appointment for the Department of Urban Development. “There are quite a few things before us right now, but I believe we’re more than capable of handling any challenge that comes our way,” said Quinn. “Anything that’s before us that needs to be improved or built upon, that’s our goal and ultimately to serve the community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.”
Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Friday morning that Vernon “Skip” Matthew, the city’s division manager for construction, passed away from a heart attack Thursday evening. Matthew, 49, was employed by the city in 2013 when he was hired as an electrician. He was...
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
The latest on Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. from Nsombi Lambright, the executive director of One Voice Mississippi, a group that's been working on the ground to support the community for years.
Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'
When I am asked what makes Mississippi so special, I always point out the special ways the past and the present intersect on the physical and cultural landscape of this state. The names of Native American tribes like Biloxi and Pascagoula exist alongside the traces of the frontier and African-American culture that shaped the state.
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
How to report dying sassafras trees in Mississippi
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are asking Mississippians to report dying sassafras trees. Some sassafras trees are showing signs of dieback. They’re suspected of having laurel wilt, a disease caused by a fungus that’s already proven deadly to the state’s rebay trees. The fungus is carried by […]
Officials faced ‘setback’ at Jackson water plant; Miss. National Guard to deploy Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves, along with MEMA officials, provided updates Wednesday on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, affecting its nearly 170,000 residents. According to MEMA, the emergency rental pump from Florida has now been installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant -...
Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
Pride of Mississippi marches into Sun Belt Conference at USM
Laurel Love Letters is part of the Loblolly Festival. Jones Co. Deputies said rescued horses were in ‘dying condition’. Deputies rescued two malnourished and neglected horses in Moselle after worried neighbors alerted the sheriff about the horses’ dire situation. Iconic Hot Coffee general store re-opens under new management.
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
State of Mississippi to allocate storm shelter grants
VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Mississippi is set to dole out storm shelter grants due to the recent severe weather. Residents in 13 Mississippi counties such as Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Choctaw, Holmes, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Warren and Yazoo affected by severe weather who build their own storm shelters may recover […]
Petal Healing Garden leads efforts to collect water for Jackson
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is coming together to help collect water for those struggling in Jackson. Leading the effort is the Petal Healing Garden. The Friendly City non-profit has been in the process of collecting water donations since Wednesday, Aug. 31. Local stores like Lowe’s Home...
