ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 3

The Juggernaut
3d ago

Wicker and his good ole boy network have bled our state dry. We are last in everything and things are just getting worse everyday. The nation's embarrassment 😳

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis is a racist hostage situation

In April, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, called the Mississippi Legislature “paternalistic” and “racist” for continuing to ignore its majority Black capital city’s infrastructure needs. His comments echo those he made during a re-election debate last year, when Lumumba accused the state of offering a ridiculously small amount of cash for infrastructure help but only if Jackson relinquished control of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (a charge a state official denied). Today, the water emergency in Jackson has grabbed the nation’s attention. But this crisis is not just emblematic of the crumbling of America’s cities; it doubles as a hostage situation.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Biden appoints U.S. Attorney, Marshal in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden is announcing one new nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney and two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshal in Mississippi. Todd Gee: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Todd Gee has served as Deputy Chief of the Public...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Hattiesburg, MS
Government
WDAM-TV

4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Mayor Barker appoints Wiley Quinn director for urban development

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayor Toby Barker has announced Wiley Quinn as his director appointment for the Department of Urban Development. “There are quite a few things before us right now, but I believe we’re more than capable of handling any challenge that comes our way,” said Quinn. “Anything that’s before us that needs to be improved or built upon, that’s our goal and ultimately to serve the community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Donald Trump
WJTV 12

Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
JACKSON, MS
WBUR

The latest on Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. from Nsombi Lambright, the executive director of One Voice Mississippi, a group that's been working on the ground to support the community for years.
JACKSON, MS
erienewsnow.com

Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'

When I am asked what makes Mississippi so special, I always point out the special ways the past and the present intersect on the physical and cultural landscape of this state. The names of Native American tribes like Biloxi and Pascagoula exist alongside the traces of the frontier and African-American culture that shaped the state.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Politics Federal#The Corp Of Engineers
AL.com

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

How to report dying sassafras trees in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are asking Mississippians to report dying sassafras trees. Some sassafras trees are showing signs of dieback. They’re suspected of having laurel wilt, a disease caused by a fungus that’s already proven deadly to the state’s rebay trees. The fungus is carried by […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WDAM-TV

Pride of Mississippi marches into Sun Belt Conference at USM

Laurel Love Letters is part of the Loblolly Festival. Jones Co. Deputies said rescued horses were in ‘dying condition’. Deputies rescued two malnourished and neglected horses in Moselle after worried neighbors alerted the sheriff about the horses’ dire situation. Iconic Hot Coffee general store re-opens under new management.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

State of Mississippi to allocate storm shelter grants

VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Mississippi is set to dole out storm shelter grants due to the recent severe weather. Residents in 13 Mississippi counties such as Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Choctaw, Holmes, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Warren and Yazoo affected by severe weather who build their own storm shelters may recover […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Petal Healing Garden leads efforts to collect water for Jackson

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is coming together to help collect water for those struggling in Jackson. Leading the effort is the Petal Healing Garden. The Friendly City non-profit has been in the process of collecting water donations since Wednesday, Aug. 31. Local stores like Lowe’s Home...
PETAL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy