WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools confirmed pepper spray was used during an incident on Aug. 31 at Southeast High School. “Yesterday there was an incident where students became unruly and wouldn’t comply with directions from adults. Pepper spray had to be used as a last resort to help get the situation under control. No students were severely injured,” said Susan Arensmen, a spokesperson for the district.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO