KWCH.com

Safe Streets Wichita kicks off overdose-awareness effort

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last year, by percentage, Kansas recorded the second largest increase in drug overdose deaths in the nation, CDC data shows. That’s why Safe Streets Wichita, a substance abuse prevention coalition, is starting an effort to share information on where to get Naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

COVID-19 boosters for ages 12+ on hold in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is pausing COVID-19 boosters for people 12 years and older. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided emergency use authorization for reformulated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech for people over age 12 and Moderna for people over age 18. Approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are expected in the coming days.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community. The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies. “We’re trying to get...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results from Tuesday night’s bond vote in the Hesston school district showed a slight edge for supporters, but the margin is too close to project the bond’s passage. Voters in Hesston are considering an approximate $33.8 million bond to renovate the high school...
HESSTON, KS
KWCH.com

2 students bring firearms into 2 Wichita high schools in 2 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools officials have removed guns twice this week from two high schools after students brought them onto school grounds. Monday’s incident was at West High School. On Tuesday, it happened at Heights High School. Both weapons were discovered after other students came forward and alerted school staff.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

First Alert Forecast September 2nd

WICHITA, KS
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Voters in Rose Hill school district reject $19.2 million bond question

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results form Tuesday’s vote in the Rose Hill school district showed a bond issue for expansions and renovations failed. The proposed bond issue would set aside about $19.2 million to fund expansions to the elementary schools and renovations at the middle school and the high school.
ROSE HILL, KS
KWCH.com

Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 45th Street is closed in north Wichita due to a semi rollover. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 45th Street, near Hydraulic and K-254. A photojournalist on the scene said the driver of the semi was able to walk away from...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools confirmed pepper spray was used during an incident on Aug. 31 at Southeast High School. “Yesterday there was an incident where students became unruly and wouldn’t comply with directions from adults. Pepper spray had to be used as a last resort to help get the situation under control. No students were severely injured,” said Susan Arensmen, a spokesperson for the district.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police called out to West High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are at West High School following a large scuffle outside the building. Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in as an “officer in trouble” call but was soon shut down as more officers responded to the high school. A spokesperson for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Guns on school grounds in Wichita

WICHITA, KS
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily traveled bridge in northwest Wichita is set to close in October for more than a year. Construction on the Amidon Avenue bridge begins on Sept. 19 when the city will close the northbound lanes of traffic, south of 21st Street, for utility work. The entire bridge will close for construction in the first week of October.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Family remembers Kansas Rep. Gail Finney

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Services were set for Thursday night and Friday morning to honor Rep. Gail Finney. The Kansas state representative died Aug. 20. She represented the 84th District in central and east Wichita for 13 years. Her husband, Jerrold, said the legacy she left will cover the state of Kansas, the northeast Wichita community and most importantly her children and grandchildren.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Boil water advisory issued for portion of Butler County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environmental on Wednesday issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6. KDHE said the impacted area includes Southeast 20th Street to Southeast 400 Highway and 54 Highway to Coldcreek Road. KDHE said the...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Friday night lights not immune to inflation impact

WICHITA, KS
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Road to recovery: A look inside the Andover YMCA

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - What started as a funnel, eventually touched down, gained momentum and grew into a large cone that caused extensive damage throughout the City of Andover on April 29. The EF-3 tornado blew out windows, threw around multiple cars and ripped apart pieces of the Andover YMCA.
ANDOVER, KS

