Florida State dominated Duquesne last weekend to start the year off 1-0. However, FSU's first real test of the 2022 football season is approaching. This weekend, the Seminoles travel to New Orleans for a neutral-site matchup against the LSU Tigers in the Caesars Superdome. The Noles247 staff gave our thoughts on how we expect Sunday's game against the Tigers to unfold and provided each of our score predictions for the matchup below:
The 2022 season is finally here and while LSU will have to wait until Sunday to kickoff its new era of the program, there’s plenty to evaluate before that 6:30 p.m. time. Brian Kelly is all about the preparation after all, so the Tigers’ head coach should feel really comfortable about where his team is at mentally and physically with the group making the drive down to New Orleans while much of the college football world is starting its season.
LSU fans don't have to sweat much on this college football Saturday. The Tigers don't have to play until Sunday, giving ample time to get in final predictions and discussion about the opening game in the Superdome against Florida State. However, most of the rest of the college football world...
There are now just three days until LSU football kicks off its 2022 season. The Brian Kelly era is officially upon us, and he leads his team into battle on Sunday evening. The Tigers will square off against another traditional powerhouse who has struggled heavily over the last couple of years in Florida State. The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will play host to this headline event on college football’s first full weekend of the year.
What are LSU's strengths and weaknesses? Time to 'Nole. Thy. Enemy!. Trey Rowland and Dane Draper take a look at the Tigers, and how FSU matches up against the SEC opponent in various areas. You can subscribe to On The Bench, X’s and Noles, and Beyond The Bench on Apple...
Let me start this article by saying that I understand rooting for the other teams in the ACC and how it can help the Miami Hurricanes and the conference as a whole. I don’t care. Would it be great if both Miami and FSU were undefeated when they play this season? It would be great for the rivalry. Otherwise, who cares? I just want the Canes to beat the Seminoles, like I do every season.
The regular season kicked of high school football kicked off in Louisiana this week, giving LSU fans a chance to watch some Tiger commitments and targets in action. We’ll use this to post stat updates and performances we run across from this wek, starting with last night’s long but eventful game between Catholic High of Baton Rouge and Our Lady of Good Counsel out of Maryland.
Person
Arch Manning began his final high school football season at New Orleans Isidore Newman with a bang. The Texas Longhorns five-star commit and nation's top-ranked recruit led his squad to a 35-14 win over Boutte (La.) Hahnville Friday night. Manning led three touchdown drives in the final four possessions for Isidore Newman, paving the way for victory.
Editor’s note: Hey y’all wanted to introduce everyone to Saul, the fourth five-star new writer I’m adding to the ATVS staff. Saul is already part of the SB Nation family, and writes for the Man City site Bitter and Blue so check out his work there if you’re an EPL fan. Saul’s gonna bring a bit of a gambling flair to ATVS.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida A&M University football players have been reinstated to compete for the Rattlers. The university confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday the number of players that are not certified to play for FAMU against Jackson State University in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 17.
The long wait is over, and the 2022 season is upon us, as Utah will take on the Florida Gators on Saturday in “The Swamp” at 5:00 PM MST! The Utes return a plethora of studs on both sides of the ball and hope to repeat as PAC-12 Champions, after winning their first PAC-12 title in school history last season. Heading down to Florida and taking on one of the most successful college football programs ever will not be an easy task for the Utes, and they must play a sound game if they want to come out with the victory. Here, I will go over three things Utah must do in order to beat the Gators.
