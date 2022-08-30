Read full article on original website
Have Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?
We wouldn't blame Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that H. DeFerrari, the Senior VP recently netted about US$3.0m selling shares at an average price of US$112. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
Why Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Looks Like A Quality Company
While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we'll use ROE to better understand Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT). Return on...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. BIO RAD LABORATORIES INC (BIO)...
2 Growth Stocks Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers Are Buying in a Bear Market
The stock market tanked in the second quarter. By the end of June, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 31% off its high and the broad-based S&P 500 was down 21%, putting both indexes in bear market territory. But several of the wealthiest hedge fund managers kept buying growth stocks through the downturn.
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
The biotech industry is heavily regulated by the federal government and its science watchdog, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As a consequence, biotech investors often evaluate a possible investment by looking at the company's pipeline of future assets. Research and development is a key factor in this sector. So...
Could Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is a rapidly growing healthcare company that offers products which help treat patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). It's also moving beyond that and into other areas to diversify its business. With multiple drugs in its portfolio and more approvals that could be on the way, the stock possesses lots of growth potential.
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC (VSH) is a mid-cap value stock...
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
1 Growth Stock To Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn
The broader market indexes have already seen meaningful declines in 2022. The pandemic led to supply chain shortages and widespread inflation. As a result, central banks have begun raising interest rates to slow economic activity and tame inflation. Typically, rising interest rates lead to stock price declines, and this time has been no different.
3 Best Stocks to Buy in September
This video is right for you if you're thinking about adding stocks to your portfolio in September. I have selected my three favorites, including The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Tune in to learn why Disney is a good buy, and find out my other two picks. Stock prices used...
3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $277.71, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier...
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
TFI International Inc. (TFII) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
TFI International Inc. (TFII) closed at $103.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Technology stocks have been hammered so far in 2022. The Nasdaq 100 Index is down 23% year to date (YTD), the ARK Innovation ETF is down 55%, and many individual stocks are down as much as 75%. Drawdowns such as these can be tough to stomach. However, if you have cash coming in, now is the time to take advantage of falling stock prices and buy stakes in companies when they are trading on the cheap.
Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rallied 12.4% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the oil producer's gain was its second-quarter results and news it's buying more cash-gushing oil assets. That continued the oil stock's ferocious rally this year, with shares rocketing more than 50% higher thanks to higher crude prices.
Is It Time to Sell Etsy Stock?
The Federal Reserve's ongoing moves to raise interest rates in order to curb rising prices across the economy have no doubt had a major negative impact on equity markets. Consequently, some of the top growth stocks of the past several years have been crushed this year, as investors sour on high-multiple stocks in favor of safer companies they believe will do well in a potentially difficult economic environment.
