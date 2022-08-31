ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

AJ Cassavell discusses Nick Martinez the closer and the improved Padres lineup

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9aiu_0hbk5ShV00

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell is locked in on the Padres stretch run in 2022. He joined Gwynn & Chris to talk about the improved offense, Nick Martinez the closer, and the future of Josh Hader.

Comments / 0

Related
FanNation Fastball

Baltimore Orioles Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Contract

The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday morning that they have signed free agent first baseman and designated hitter Jesus Aguilar to a minor league deal. He will join the Orioles in Cleveland Wednesday for their series against the Guardians, as a member of the club's Taxi Squad. Aguilar, 32, was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins last week, and after passing through waivers, became a free agent free to sign with any team.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Braves add two players to the IL

Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Reds great Joey Votto honors Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of final Cincinnati matchup

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto honored St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina prior to their series finale on Aug. 31. On Aug. 31, the St. Louis Cardinals played in Cincinnati for the final time this season, as they completed their three-game series against the Reds. This meant it was the final time that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would play as members of the opposing team against the Reds, as both are going to retire at the end of this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The Cardinals May Have Something Special In Jake Woodford

It was not a good night out in Cincinnati for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. After grabbing an early lead on Tommy Edman‘s solo home run, struggling starter Dakota Hudson surrendered five unanswered runs to the Cincinnati Reds. Hudson failed to even make it through five innings as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Closer#Cassavell#Gwynn Chris
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later. The NL Central-leading Cardinals first used an extra infielder in the 11th with Colin Moran on third and nobody out. Moran held up on Jose Barrero’s groundout and Jake Fraley grounded to shortstop Tommy Edman, who threw Moran out at the plate — a call that survived a replay review. The Cardinals went to five infielders again with one out in the 12th and Edman threw out Austin Romine trying to score on Alejo Lopez’s grounder, helping Andre Pallante (6-4) get the win. Pallante worked the final three innings, allowing Fraley’s RBI single in the 13th.
CINCINNATI, OH
Axios

White Sox raise white flag

Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Dodgers 7-1

The Padres defeated the Dodgers 7-1 in the 1st game of their 3-game series. While the Padres offense scored 7 runs, including home runs from Manny Machado, Jurickson Profar & Brandon Drury, Yu Darvish was the story of the game, pitching brilliantly
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Los Angeles Angels Up for Sale: What to Know

The Los Angeles Angels could have new ownership very soon. Team owner Arte Moreno recently announced he's looking into selling the Angels 20 years after purchasing the franchise. This news comes as the Angels were close to purchasing Angel Stadium and the surrounding acreage for development earlier this year. The...
MLB
97.3 The Fan

97.3 The Fan

San Diego, CA
460
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd

Comments / 0

Community Policy