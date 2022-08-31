ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Mesa County D.A. Wraps Up Clerk Investigation

By Estrella Bencomo
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOKo0_0hbk40HR00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, has released a statement over the elections controversy surrounding county clerk Tina Peters.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office have been engaged in parallel investigations with federal authorities related to the events that formed the basis of the Grand Jury indictment. We have now concluded our core investigation which has resulted in the filing of state charges for the events that occurred in Mesa County. Belinda Knisley has accepted a plea agreement, which involves a cooperation agreement to testify against Tina Peters, Sandra Brown, and any other co-defendants. We have asked the United States Attorney’s Office to continue its investigation into all potential perpetrators of federal crimes related to the events in Mesa County.

Attorney General Weiser and I are very aware of the need for this community to move the remaining cases through the court system. We now have the ability to press for the earliest possible trial dates, and will ask the court, at the next appearance on September 7, 2022 to set Ms. Peters’ case for trial.

Dan Rubinstein

District Attorney

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KREX

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein Statement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, has released a statement over the controversy on the Grand Jury indictment: The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office have been engaged in parallel investigations with federal authorities related to the events that formed the basis of the Grand […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Mesa County DA Hits Gas On Tina Peters Prosecution

Prosecutors have concluded their investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and intend to ask for a trial date at a hearing next Wednesday. In a press release Tuesday, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said his office and “the Colorado Attorney General’s Office have been engaged in parallel investigations with federal authorities related to the events that formed the basis of the Grand Jury indictment.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We first broke the story when the Mesa County Commissioners sent the State Land Board a letter for not taking care of its land off I-70. We’re working for you to bring you a new reaction to how the State Land Board and Mesa County are facing off against each other. The state property off I-70 is surrounded not only by trash but controversy.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
FRUITA, CO
arizonasuntimes.com

Mesa County Clerk Prosecuted After Exposing Electronic Voting Machine Discrepancies Tells Arizona Republicans Her Story

Legislative District 10 Republicans and Michele Swinick of the Save My Freedom Movement put on an event Wednesday evening featuring the story of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who says she believes she encountered programming discrepancies with the voting machines in her county in Colorado, and is now being prosecuted for election tampering.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Fremont County systems hit by cyberattack

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fremont County employees were notified of an attack on their workplace’s systems that may have compromised their personal information Wednesday. The Governor’s Office of Information determined that the culprit behind the cyberattack used BlackCat ransomware software. Also known as ALPHV, the software has compromised...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Sandra Brown
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Disturbing Trend: 12 Mesa County Deaths Attributed To Illicit Fentanyl In 2022

The Grand Junction Police Department is warning the Grand Junction community about the distribution of dangerous fentanyl pills in Mesa County. In the last two weeks, some 60,000 fentanyl pills have been seized in Mesa County. These have been referred to as "blues" and "rainbows." According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is the deadliest threat facing the country. The CDC says more than 100,000 Americans died in 2021 from drug overdoses and 66% of those deaths were attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The DEA reports drug poisonings are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Attorney General#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Mesa County D A Wraps#Clerk Investigation#Nexstar Media Inc
coloradopolitics.com

SENGENBERGER | In desperation, Griswold fabricates an existential threat

When Pam Anderson won the Republican nomination for secretary of state, Jena Griswold was caught flat-footed. As soon as it became clear that Anderson had crushed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters — whose name alone helped Griswold generate more than $2 million in campaign contributions — Griswold had no clue what to do.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

UPDATE: Two arrested after robbery reported on North Avenue Thursday

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Further details regarding Thursday’s reported robbery have been released by the Grand Junction Police Department. The GJPD states that it responded to a report of an in-progress robbery at 755 North Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Police state that the reporting party said that they were being robbed and that a man was repeatedly grabbing his hip like he had a gun.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KREX

New Moms to See Great Benefits in Medicaid Extension

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — New mothers who would otherwise would have lost Medicaid coverage in Colorado after only two months can now stay insured for up to a year — a move the state’s review board recommended to reduce the death rate. Khira Isaacs spoke with a case manager who specializes in cases involving […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy