Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Cafeteria worker at Padua Franciscan High School saves choking student's life
PARMA, Ohio — Megan Kulikowski, a cafeteria worker at Padua Franciscan High School, knows everyone's name, cares about every single person at school, and it's a rare day when she doesn't have a smile on her face. That's why it's no surprise that she jumped in into help on...
Local students, staff still burned out of Catholic school after arson
Eight months after an arson fire ripped through St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Parma, students and staff remain burned out of their building.
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge. The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.
Jeff Heigl’s deft hands bring bright new look to St. Adalbert’s Church in Berea: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- After decades, the brick facing on columns enhancing the front entrance to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 66 Adalbert St. in Berea, had begun to deteriorate. “The brick began falling off and cracking,” said church facilities manager Jeff Heigl. His solution was to use manmade stone to...
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
Dirt bike rider speaks out after leading state troopers on 2-hour chase: I-Team
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how state troopers chased a dirt bike in Cleveland for over two hours. The I-Team tracked down that rider to have him explain why he didn’t stop.
Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
Plot behind Cleveland quadruple slayings took hours to carry out, prosecutors say in closing arguments
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Armond Johnson took his ex-girlfriend’s life after she said he could no longer be in it, then spent two hours carrying out his plot to frame another man, kill their 6-year-old son and her 2-year-old daughter and cover up his involvement by setting fire to their home, prosecutors told a jury Thursday.
'People are getting hit because people aren't paying attention': Parma woman cautions drivers to look for wheelchairs following crash
PARMA, Ohio — Michelle Williamson was on her way home going down Day Drive in Parma. She passed a fast food place when she says a driver - who was looking at his passenger - didn't see her and turned into the restaurant, hitting her and her motorized wheelchair.
Massive flames rip through warehouse on Cleveland’s West side during overnight fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant fire broke out overnight at an older structure on the city of Cleveland’s West side. Approximately 50 firefighters and emergency crews were dispatched to the incident, which was first reported before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.
Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning near the city’s Central neighborhood. The crash that involved a vehicle that rolled on its side was first reported around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of East...
Sheriff: Highland middle-schooler shared ‘graphic’ photo
A Highland Middle School student was taken into custody after allegedly sharing a photo of a possible homicide with other students, then threatening those who reported it to adults.
Two boys face charges after fighting in high school: Berea Police Blotter
Two Brook Park boys, 17 and 15, face disorderly conduct charges after they fought each other in art class at Berea-Midpark High School, 165 E. Bagley.
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Teen driver passes stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 12:40 p.m. Aug. 24, a Bay Village Schools bus driver reported that someone had passed his stopped school bus -- with flashing red lights and stop sign extended -- while he was loading children. After reviewing video surveillance from the bus, officers were able to identify the driver. The...
The Guardians lead their division with a month left in the season. Is Cleveland paying attention?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ballpark beer bleeds through the Kleinhenz family. Joey, 40, has sold brews to thirsty baseball fans at Progressive Field as a vendor since 2016, the year he joined his father, who has slung suds in Cleveland for years. More recently, Joey’s 22-year-old son joined the family profession.
Maltz Museum seeks your help in testing new AI version of Rev. Otis Moss Jr.: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The public is invited to become beta testers for the newest addition to the Maltz Museum’s permanent collection. Using state-of-the-art technology, the museum has partnered with StoryFile to capture the life story of Cleveland icon and civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr. as an Interactive Conversational Biography.
63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
Akron to celebrate transformation of Kenmore Boulevard during First Friday: Better Block 5th Anniversary Sept. 2
AKRON, Ohio — In the five years since revitalization of Kenmore’s business district began in earnest, 13 storefronts have filled in with new businesses, multiple festivals have drawn hundreds of music lovers and the Boulevard has been beautified from end to end. The Kenmore Better Block Festival in...
