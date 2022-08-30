Arizona cuts two former Vols

Arizona made roster cuts Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season.

The Cardinals released former Vols Jarrett Guarantano and JaVonta Payton.

Guarantano played quarterback for the Vols from 2016-20. He transferred to Washington State in 2021.

Guarantano appeared in 41 games at Tennessee, recording 6,174 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 17 interceptions and five rushing touchdowns.

Payton played for Tennessee during the 2021 season after transferring from Mississippi State.

Payton transferred to Mississippi State from Northwest Mississippi C.C., where he played during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He played at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former Vol appeared in 13 games at Tennessee, totaling 18 receptions, 413 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.