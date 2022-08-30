ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona cuts two former Vols

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQCnJ_0hbk35er00

Arizona made roster cuts Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season.

The Cardinals released former Vols Jarrett Guarantano and JaVonta Payton.

Guarantano played quarterback for the Vols from 2016-20. He transferred to Washington State in 2021.

Guarantano appeared in 41 games at Tennessee, recording 6,174 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 17 interceptions and five rushing touchdowns.

Payton played for Tennessee during the 2021 season after transferring from Mississippi State.

Payton transferred to Mississippi State from Northwest Mississippi C.C., where he played during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He played at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former Vol appeared in 13 games at Tennessee, totaling 18 receptions, 413 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

ASU kicks off against NAU for season opener

TEMPE, AZ — Thursday night is the first Arizona State University football game of the season. The Sun Devils are set to kick off against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium. If ASU wins, it will be their 23rd consecutive home opener win. ASU says that's...
TEMPE, AZ
arcadianews.com

Let’s get ready for some football!

With school back in session, the teams at Arcadia High, Brophy Prep and Veritas Prep have increased training for football season. The coaches worked with their teams throughout the summer. Brophy’s boys were up at 5 a.m. running drills. Arcadia’s coaches hosted a summer football camp for their players while watching and learning the team’s strengths and weaknesses, and Veritas held some special training sessions to keep their athletes active.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
City
Tempe, AZ
CBS Sports

Watch Arizona State vs. Northern Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Arizona State 8-5; Northern Arizona 5-6 The Arizona State Sun Devils will play against a Division II opponent, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. The Sun Devils were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

White supremacist invited to address ASU student Republican club

An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Vols#Hillsboro High School
Glendale Star

Councilmember Turner supports Kelly’s re-election

Glendale City Councilmember Bart Turner and other Arizona figures addressed their endorsement of Mark Kelly for re-election to the U.S. Senate during a press conference on Aug. 22. As a part of the second wave of over 40 Republicans for Kelly coalition endorsements, Turner was joined by Apache Junction Mayor...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years

Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
ARIZONA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Rebounding from the pandemic, Thirsty Lion helping PTOs

Chandler’s Thirsty Lion Gastropub had just opened and was excited about its future at Frye Road and the Loop 101 freeway. And then the world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Chandler had been open two weeks,” said Julia Thorn, the marketing director for Concept Entertainment, Thirsty Lion’s...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes

Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open

A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy