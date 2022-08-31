ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Map of art/artists released for Burien’s ‘Arts-A-Glow,’ set for Saturday, Sept. 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERIQx_0hbk317x00

The map for Burien’s amazing ‘Arts-A-Glow’ light festival – set for Town Square Park and downtown from 7 – 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 – has been released.

This is Burien’s annual light festival, which is NOT to be missed (South King Media will be live-streaming on Facebook, as well as recording video and taking photos).

There will be art installations, roaming performers, projection artists, a night market, hands-on activities, and community all happening in beautiful downtown Burien.

Take a look at the map, learn about artists and start planning your evening today.

“Enjoy this unique opportunity to discover art all around Burien at the 2022 Downtown Arts-A-Glow Art Light Festival,” organizers said. “Head to Downtown Burien and discover light installations and performers, visit a fabulous night market and museums, find art in businesses, dine at local restaurants, and more!”

Help make the night festive by coming in costume and bringing your favorite lantern! Want to make a lantern at home? learn helpful tips on how to turn jars, balloons, and pie tins, and pie tins into whimsical lights, and be sure to check https://www.burienwa.gov/GLOW for more details.

Visit Burien businesses and restaurants

Use Burien Eat Streets, a fun interactive map to find the perfect dinner or snacks for your evening.

This event is hosted by the City of Burien.

“A big shout out to our wonderful sponsors and partners who help make this event happen – 4 Culture, Alaska Airlines, Discover Burien, The B-Town Blog and ArtsWa.”

Also part of the light festival event will be Discover Burien’s Movie Wall (153rd Street and 6th Ave SW), along with numerous downtown Burien businesses.

The Highline Heritage Museum will also be participating, holding a “glow museum” inside, as well as an Artist projecting at the exterior of the building and of course, “moon dancers”! FREE admission to enter the museum – don’t miss it!

For more info, follow the the event page on Facebook here. or at the city’s website here.

Here’s the map (or visit https://www.artsaglow.art/map/):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euz4a_0hbk317x00

Art Making, Museums, Market and More!

RESTROOMS – A* and D*

A*: Restrooms and Lantern Making Station Library – 400 SW 152nd Street

B: Pacific NW Railroad Archive and Boeing Employee Model Railroad Club – 425 SW 153rd Street

C: Citlali Creative – Glow items and Glow Face Painting – 447 SW 152nd Street

D*: Box Maker Space—Restrooms and Creation Station – 611 SW 152nd Street, lower back alley level, orange doors

E: Night Market – Movie Screen Wall Parking Lot, 6th and 153rd Street

F: The Heart Gallery Paint and Sip – Fireflies (2 – 4 p.m.). Seahawks paint and sip. Free glow bracelets. – 627 SW 153rd Street

G: Sitka Living – Make A Wish table featuring Flying Wish Paper – 648 SW 152nd Street

H: Highline Heritage Museum—Glow Museum – 819 SW 152nd Street

I: Treat Cookies – Selling a cookie with neon or glow in the dark frosting. Glow item giveaway – 825 SW 152nd Street

Art Installations

1: A Trip to the Moon | Blazinspace – Town Square Park

2: Flow Control | Bowman/James – Town Square Park

3: Cyclostyle | Seattle Design Nerds – Town Square Park

4: The Portal | Joe Cole – 498 SW 152nd Street

5: Glow | Rob Angus – Alley between 443 and 445 SW 152nd Street

6: Inspire | Dave Sederberg – Corner of SW 152nd Street and 6th Ave SW

7: Night Doodles | Marsha Rollinger – Between 605 and 625 SW 152nd Street

8: We Walk with Giant Lasers | Dave Means – Movie Wall by Art Alley

9: Art Alley Black Light Murals | various – Art Alley

10: Art Alley DIY Black Light Chalk Mural – Art Alley

11: Nature’s Shadow Dance | Marcell Marias – 648 SW 152nd Street

12: Paint the Walls with Light | Marcell Marias – Highline Heritage Museum Facade

13: Silver Mysteries of Night | Raven/Street – Highline Heritage Museum Window

14: Kineticolor | Marcell Marias – 825 SW 152nd Street

Performers and Roaming Art

15: Clouded Leopard – Nebula | Sarah Lovett – Town Square Park and Roaming

16: Cirrus Circus | SANCA: School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts – Performance at Town Square Park, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

17: Ruby’s Garden | Nina M. Holmstrom – 629 SW 152nd Street and Roaming

18: Moon Dancers | Denise Henrikson – Roaming and Performance at Heritage Highline Museum at 9:15 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYk44_0hbk317x00

WHAT: Burien Arts-A-Glow

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022: 7 – 10 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

