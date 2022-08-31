Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
NY Rule Leak: ‘Anyone with gun presumed to have it illegally’ – Guilty until proven innocent
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the state’s law enforcement officers to assume “anyone carrying” a gun is doing so “unlawfully until proven otherwise,” according to an internal government memo leaked Thursday. The Aug. 2022 memo entitled “New York State Restrictions on Carrying Concealed...
mynbc5.com
New York implements new gun laws
On Sept. 1, New York’s new gun laws became active in an effort to improve public safety. “In the processing of newly requested concealed carry permits, some of those changes are going to be that there is going to be review of the last three years of social media of the applicant, and it’s also going to require firearm safety training,” said Darin Perrotte, Saranac Lake police chief.
WKTV
Prison workers rally in Whitesboro calling on legislators to repeal HALT Act
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association union finished up five days of rallies with a final event in Whitesboro Friday pushing for the repeal of the HALT Act. The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act limits the time inmates...
Judge calls NY gun laws unconstitutional, but lets them stand … for now
An electronic sign across from Gov. Kathy Hochul's Manhattan office ahead of the bulk of the state's new gun laws set to take effect Thursday. The federal judge’s ruling could set the stage for a new lawsuit to overturn the laws, including a gun ban in “sensitive places.” [ more › ]
RELATED PEOPLE
theberkshireedge.com
I Publius: Can New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provide political entertainment so many voters crave?
New York’s Kathy Hochul is playing it smart, very smart. As governor, she has moved up to the top spot in state government. Before that, she played second fiddle in the orchestra under then-governor Andrew Cuomo. It really hasn’t been easy for her. She has defied most of the political conventional New York wisdom. She was a Niagara-Buffalo governor which defies the old “you-gotta-come-from the five boroughs” wisdom in the state. She’s the first woman to hold the top office and not only has she attained that lofty perch, she hasn’t let it go. It isn’t only that she’s a woman, but she has demonstrated that she knows how to exercise power and then keep that power. That raises the question of sexism in New York State government. Why has it taken so long to install and keep a woman in the top executive office? She’ll run again and she’ll win again in Democratic New York. Maybe she’s just lucky that she came on the heels of former governor Andrew Cuomo who, himself, shows absolutely no signs of a political resurgence and who left us an appreciation for Hochul, her feminine perspective, and her ability compared to Andrew’s.
Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo
U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Country lawmaker says concealed carry law needs clarity
A Democratic state lawmaker who represents the North Country region of New York is concerned the state's new concealed carry law for firearms is too broadly written and will criminalize gun ownership in the Adirondack Park. The concerns raised by Assemblyman Billy Jones have been in part clarified by the...
Fire Departments About To Get Big Money Across New York State
There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic. But across...
Concealed carry aspect concerns attorney
As New York’s new gun laws take effect, one area attorney says one particular aspect of the new law has him concerned over the possibility of warrantless searches.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters to consider Constitutional amendment on reproductive rights
On Election Day this November, a question related to accessing abortion and other reproductive health care decisions will be on ballots across Vermont. Under Article 22, voters will be asked whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to include reproductive liberty. That would mean future state lawmakers couldn’t pass laws that restrict reproductive rights, advocates have said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamc.org
North Country officials say clarification on impact of new concealed carry law on Adirondack Park is needed
After New York’s concealed carry gun law was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, Governor Kathy Hochul called a special session to respond. Days later she signed new legislation that prohibits carrying guns in so-called sensitive places including schools, churches, government buildings and parks. Officials from five of the 12 counties fully or partially in the Adirondacks joined with the two Assembly representatives from the region today to call for clarification on how the 6 million acre Adirondack Park will be affected as the new law is implemented.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $232 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Projects Across New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The previously announced grants and low-cost financing packages approved by the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $763 million.
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Agency of Digital Services Secretary steps down from role
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov.Phil Scott announced on Friday that John Quinn, the secretary of Vermont's Agency of Digital Services, is stepping down from his role. Quinn will leave his post later this month to pursue a position in the private sector, according to the release. As secretary of ADS,...
New York Set to Hobble 'Legal' Cannabis with Taxes and Regulations
Politicians who fail to learn from their stupid decisions are doomed to repeat them, and prohibitionist policies seem to offer the toughest lessons of all. Time and again, government officials impose bans on things they don't like only to drive the public to illegal sellers. Politicians then grudgingly "legalize" the market but burden it with taxes and red tape that keep the black market thriving. New York seems ready to recreate all of the mistakes of the past with a "legal" recreational market so hobbled that it will offer uncompetitive prices to consumers and daunting barriers to vendors.
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
newyorkupstate.com
Taxpayers spent $63 million for the NY State Fair Expo Center. Are we getting our money’s worth?
While dozens of other kids scampered around the play area behind him, 9-year-old Colin Johnston took a look at the big airplane with no windows sitting in the middle of the New York State Fair’s sprawling Expo Center. “How does the pilot see?” the boy asked the uniformed officer...
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
Comments / 0