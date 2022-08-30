Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was 82 years of age. Betty was born in the Swan Pond Community of Russell County on December 30, 1939, daughter of the late Felix and Lura Hadley Wooldridge. She married Herbert Hue Lawless on August 3, 1957, and together, they raised two sons and two daughters. Betty was bookkeeper for her husband’s contracting business, Herb’s Construction. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Jamestown for over 50 years.

JAMESTOWN, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO