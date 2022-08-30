Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakercountry.com
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, age 82, of Jamestown
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was 82 years of age. Betty was born in the Swan Pond Community of Russell County on December 30, 1939, daughter of the late Felix and Lura Hadley Wooldridge. She married Herbert Hue Lawless on August 3, 1957, and together, they raised two sons and two daughters. Betty was bookkeeper for her husband’s contracting business, Herb’s Construction. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Jamestown for over 50 years.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs planning veterans memorial section of cemetery
The City of Russell Springs is planning to create a veterans memorial section in the Russell Springs Cemetery. Mayor Eddie Thomas spoke to WJRS News about the plans and when city leaders hope it will be ready.
lakercountry.com
Wayne Co. boat ramp to close for Poker Run; will be staging site for law enforcement
The upcoming Lake Cumberland Poker Run, which is based out of State Dock in Jamestown, has prompted the closure of at least one boat ramp in neighboring Wayne County for the duration of the three-day event. Camp Attrahunt Boat Ramp, including its parking lot on the shoreline of the lake...
lakercountry.com
New build-ready certified site announced in Somerset
A new Build-Ready-certified site at Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority Commerce Park in neighboring Pulaski County was announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday, with hopes of attracting new business to the region. The tract, located at 2000 Barnesburg Road in Somerset, adds to the growing list of sites certified by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakercountry.com
RCMS Lady Lakers sweep Green County
The Russell County Middle School Lady Laker Basketball teams swept Green County Thursday evening. The 6th grade team won 21-8 with Olivia Stephens scoring 9 points. The 7th grade team won 28-24 with Dori Ballou leading the scoring with 11 points. The 8th grade team came away with a 50-25...
lakercountry.com
Truck fire blocks Highway 80 near Russell-Adair line
A truck that was traveling east from Columbia suddenly caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the middle of the roadway. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. approximately three miles past the Russell/Adair County line. The driver of the truck was able to escape without injury. Fire crews from Adair County...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested following traffic stop on parkway
A Russell Springs man was arrested following a traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway Tuesday night. According to a report from Kentucky State Police, 47-year-old Barry Joe Kerr was arrested and faces numerous charges. Kerr was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and an unspecified drug, along with possession of methamphetamine and another unspecified drug. Kerr also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic charges.
lakercountry.com
Paving scheduled for KY 80 and KY 914 next week in Somerset
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 Office in Somerset is advising motorists of paving that will take place next week on KY 914 and KY 80 in neighboring Pulaski County. On Tuesday, September 6th, contractors will be paving along KY 914 between the intersection of U.S. 27 (mile point 6.2)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakercountry.com
Laker Golf claims fourth consecutive district title, Perkerson wins individual championship
The Russell County Laker Golf team continued its reign of dominance in the 16th District with its fourth consecutive district title Thursday evening. The Lakers came away with a six-shot victory to claim the district title, shooting a 161 on the day to runner-up Metcalfe County’s 167. Along with...
lakercountry.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
lakercountry.com
Conservation district accepting applications for cost share assistance
The Russell County Conservation District is currently accepting applications for 2023 cost share assistance under the Kentucky Soil Erosion and Water Quality Cost Share Program. The program contains best management practices that include alternative water systems, rotational grazing systems, heavy use feed areas, stream exclusion fencing, and grassed waterways. The...
lakercountry.com
Laker Football looks for win in first road game of season
The Russell County Laker Football team will look for a win in its first road game of the season when the Lakers go on the road to 6A Barren County tonight. Kickoff for the matchup between the Lakers and the Trojans is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both teams enter at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakercountry.com
Surveying has begun on new agritech center
Surveying for construction has now begun on the new Lake Cumberland Regional Agritech Center in the Lake Cumberland Regional Industrial Complex Site One park. The agritech center is a partnership between the Russell County School District and the Russell County Industrial Development Authority, which plans to serve Russell and surrounding counties.
Comments / 0