Researchers at Apple developed Fairness Optimized Reweighting via Meta-Learning (FORML), a Machine Learning Training Algorithm that balances Fairness and Robustness with Accuracy by jointly learning training sample Weights and Neural Network Parameters

PsyPost
Neuroimaging research provides insight into sommelier training-related brain plasticity
Can becoming a wine expert actually change your brain structure? A study published in Human Brain Mapping suggests that sommelier training can increase olfactory bulb volume and change the cortical thickness of some brain regions. Brain plasticity is essential for people to learn and master new skills. Improvements in brain...
MedicalXpress
A comprehensive status report on optical imaging methods for brain science
Neurophotonics has published the second part of a comprehensive two-part series that provides an extensive toolkit of optics and photonics technologies for exploring brain health and function. The newly published report, "Optical imaging and spectroscopy for the study of the human brain" focuses on diffuse optical imaging methods applicable to...
Fast Company
Why are some people left-handed? MRI brain scans are finally revealing an answer
As one of many left-handed people on staff here at Fast Company, I was tempted to spend International Left-Handers Day scrolling through the #LeftHandedProblems hashtag on TikTok, which, I was not surprised to learn, includes more than 43 million videos of ink-smudged lefties banging into doors, playing their guitars upside-down, and failing miserably with the ice-cream scooper. Instead, I decided it might be more interesting to look into exactly why an estimated 10% of the global population is cursed—er, blessed with—the trait of left-handedness.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
PsyPost
Brain imaging study suggests that interactions with other cultures can reverse racial ingroup biases in empathy
A brain imaging study published in the journal Neuropsychologia has found evidence that experiences with other cultures might reverse racial ingroup biases in empathy. The findings revealed that White students who had spent extended time in China showed stronger neural responses to pain expressions on Asian faces compared to White faces.
Nature.com
A universal similarity based approach for predictive uncertainty quantification in materials science
Immense effort has been exerted in the materials informatics community towards enhancing the accuracy of machine learning (ML) models; however, the uncertainty quantification (UQ) of state-of-the-art algorithms also demands further development. Most prominent UQ methods are model-specific or are related to the ensembles of models; therefore, there is a need to develop a universal technique that can be readily applied to a single model from a diverse set of ML algorithms. In this study, we suggest a new UQ measure known as the Î”-metric to address this issue. The presented quantitative criterion was inspired by the k-nearest neighbor approach adopted for applicability domain estimation in chemoinformatics. It surpasses several UQ methods in accurately ranking the predictive errors and could be considered a low-cost option for a more advanced deep ensemble strategy. We also evaluated the performance of the presented UQ measure on various classes of materials, ML algorithms, and types of input features, thus demonstrating its universality.
Scientist
Electrically Zapping Specific Brain Regions Can Boost Memory
For years, researchers have sought to untangle a complicated question: Can gently stimulating the human brain with electrical currents enhance learning and memory? Despite several indications that it may do so, questionable and sometimes conflicting results (especially those touted by biotechnology companies selling alleged memory-enhancing wearables) have made it difficult to draw definitive conclusions. However, new research that tested whether transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS), a technique that transmits a mild electrical current through the brain via electrodes on the scalp, suggests that it can enhance some people’s ability to remember new things.
Nature.com
Development of a brain wave model based on the quantitative analysis of EEG and EEG biofeedback therapy in patients with panic attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic
The current global crisis facing the world is the COVID-19 pandemic. Infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus leads to serious health complications and even death. As it turns out, COVID-19 not only physically assails the health of those infected, but also leads to serious mental illness regardless of the presence of the disease. Social isolation, fear, concern for oneself and one's loved ones, all of this occurs when a pandemic overloads people. People exhibit numerous neurological disorders that have never happened to them before. Patients are diagnosed with frequent panic attacks, the result of which can be seen in their Quantitative Electroencephalogram results. This test may be one of the main diagnostic tools of the COVID-19 pandemic. From the results obtained, it is possible to compare and draw conclusions. This method of testing effectively allows EEG biofeedback training and observes its effect on brain activity. The feedback received in this way gives us the opportunity to properly tailor a protocol for the patient and their conditions. Numerous studies support the effectiveness of EEG biofeedback for panic attacks and other psychiatric disorders. The purpose of our study was to show the effectiveness of EEG biofeedback with a Quantitative Electroencephalogram of the brainwave pattern after having COVID-19 and what symptoms may result.
Nature.com
Computing semantic similarity of texts based on deep graph learning with ability to use semantic role label information
We propose a deep graph learning approach for computing semantic textual similarity (STS) by using semantic role labels generated by a Semantic Role Labeling (SRL) system. SRL system output has significant challenges in dealing with graph-neural networks because it doesn't have a graph structure. To address these challenges, we propose a novel SRL graph by using semantic role labels and dependency grammar. For processing the SRL graph, we proposed a Deep Graph Neural Network (DGNN) based graph-U-Net model that is placed on top of the transformers to use a variety of transformers to process representations obtained from them. We investigate the effect of using the proposed DGNN and SRL graph on the performance of some transformers in computing STS. For the evaluation of our approach, we use STS2017 and SICK datasets. Experimental evaluations show that using the SRL graph accompanied by applying the proposed DGNN increases the performance of the transformers used in the DGNN.
Nature.com
Detection of modified RNA with an engineered nanopore
MspA engineered nanopore allows for high-resolution detection of modifications on RNA. Biological macromolecules (DNA, RNA, and proteins) after synthesis undergo various chemical modifications in the form of chemical groups being added onto their residues. These modifications act as markers and carry extra information for precisely regulating gene expression. Protein post-translational modifications have been the focus for many years owing to their pharmacological roles in cellular modulation, thus making them attractive targets for drug discovery. However, the role of RNA modifications has gained a lot of momentum in recent years as modified non-coding RNAs (microRNA, lincRNA, etc.) have emerged as key players in cellular processes and disease progression1,2. Among all RNA species, the most heavily modified are rRNA and tRNA, and to date more than 170 such modifications have been identified3. Traditional methods to identify RNA modifications have been chromatography techniques and mass spectrophotometry4, and a lot more modifications have been newly discovered due to advancements in chemical methods combined with high-throughput sequencing. Nevertheless, due to limited availability of techniques to sensitively and accurately identify these modifications, the emerging field of RNA epitransciptomics remains difficult to explore; mainly given the challenge in discriminating between their similar chemical structures. In the latest issue of Nature Nanotechnology, Wang et. al. report a nanopore-based strategy that enables high-resolution detection of modifications on RNA5. Using this method, the authors were able to distinguish eleven different modified nucleoside monophosphates (NMPs) with their custom base caller that reports a 99.6% accuracy.
Nature.com
Production of scaffold-free cell-based meat using cell sheet technology
In the production of cell-based meat, it is desirable to reduce animal-derived materials as much as possible to meet the challenges of sustainability. Here, we demonstrate the "cell sheet-based meat": scaffold-free cell-based meat using cell sheet technology and characterize its texture and nutrients. Bovine myoblast cell sheets were prepared using temperature-responsive culture dishes (TRCDs) and 10 stacked cell sheets to fabricate three-dimensional tissue of 1.3"“2.7"‰mm thickness. Hardness was increased by incubation on the TRCD and was further increased by boiling as is characteristic of natural meat. The wet weight percentage of total protein in the cell sheet was about half that of beef. In this method, large-sized items of cell sheet-based meat were also created by simply scaling up the TRCD. This method promises an environment-friendly food product.
MedicalXpress
Classical music and white noise do not improve conflict processing–related cognitive functions
In the past, many neuroscientists have investigated the potential therapeutic value of classical music and other types of music or sounds for alleviating some of the symptoms or deficits associated with different neuropsychological disorders. While some studies have suggested that listening to classical music and white noise could improve cognitive function, these effects are still poorly understood.
Nature.com
Got milk? Maternal immune activation during the mid-lactational period affects nutritional milk quality and adolescent offspring sensory processing in male and female rats
Previous studies have underscored the importance of breastfeeding and parental care on offspring development and behavior. However, their contribution as dynamic variables in animal models of early life stress are often overlooked. In the present study, we investigated how lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced maternal immune activation (MIA) on postnatal day (P)10 affects maternal care, milk, and offspring development. MIA was associated with elevated milk corticosterone concentrations on P10, which recovered by P11. In contrast, both milk triglyceride and percent creamatocrit values demonstrated a prolonged decrease following inflammatory challenge. Adolescent MIA offspring were heavier, which is often suggestive of poor early life nutrition. While MIA did not decrease maternal care quality, there was a significant compensatory increase in maternal licking and grooming the day following inflammatory challenge. However, this did not protect against disrupted neonatal huddling or later-life alterations in sensorimotor gating, conditioned fear, mechanical allodynia, or reductions in hippocampal parvalbumin expression in MIA offspring. MIA-associated changes in brain and behavior were likely driven by differences in milk nutritional values and not by direct exposure to LPS or inflammatory molecules as neither LPS binding protein nor interleukin-6 milk levels differed between groups. These findings reflected comparable microbiome and transcriptomic patterns at the genome-wide level. Animal models of early life stress can impact both parents and their offspring. One mechanism that can mediate the effects of such stressors is changes to maternal lactation quality which our data show can confer multifaceted and compounding effects on offspring physiology and behavior.
Nature.com
Small, correlated changes in synaptic connectivity may facilitate rapid motor learning
Animals rapidly adapt their movements to external perturbations, a process paralleled by changes in neural activity in the motor cortex. Experimental studies suggest that these changes originate from altered inputs (Hinput) rather than from changes in local connectivity (Hlocal), as neural covariance is largely preserved during adaptation. Since measuring synaptic changes in vivo remains very challenging, we used a modular recurrent neural network to qualitatively test this interpretation. As expected, Hinput resulted in small activity changes and largely preserved covariance. Surprisingly given the presumed dependence of stable covariance on preserved circuit connectivity, Hlocal led to only slightly larger changes in activity and covariance, still within the range of experimental recordings. This similarity is due to Hlocal only requiring small, correlated connectivity changes for successful adaptation. Simulations of tasks that impose increasingly larger behavioural changes revealed a growing difference between Hinput and Hlocal, which could be exploited when designing future experiments.
Nature.com
Determination of topological edge quantum numbers of fractional quantum Hall phases by thermal conductance measurements
To determine the topological quantum numbers of fractional quantum Hall (FQH) states hosting counter-propagating (CP) downstream (Nd) and upstream (Nu) edge modes, it is pivotal to study quantized transport both in the presence and absence of edge mode equilibration. While reaching the non-equilibrated regime is challenging for charge transport, we target here the thermal Hall conductance GQ, which is purely governed by edge quantum numbers Nd and Nu. Our experimental setup is realized with a hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) encapsulated graphite gated single layer graphene device. For temperatures up to 35 mK, our measured GQ at Î½"‰="‰2/3 and 3/5 (with CP modes) match the quantized values of non-equilibrated regime (Nd"‰+"‰Nu)Îº0T, where Îº0T is a quanta of GQ. With increasing temperature, GQ decreases and eventually takes the value of the equilibrated regime âˆ£Nd"‰âˆ’"‰Nuâˆ£Îº0T. By contrast, at Î½"‰="‰1/3 and 2/5 (without CP modes), GQ remains robustly quantized at NdÎº0T independent of the temperature. Thus, measuring the quantized values of GQ in two regimes, we determine the edge quantum numbers, which opens a new route for finding the topological order of exotic non-Abelian FQH states.
Nature.com
Dynamics of phase oscillator networks with synaptic weight and structural plasticity
We study the dynamics of Kuramoto oscillator networks with two distinct adaptation processes, one varying the coupling strengths and the other altering the network structure. Such systems model certain networks of oscillatory neurons where the neuronal dynamics, synaptic weights, and network structure interact with and shape each other. We model synaptic weight adaptation with spike-timing-dependent plasticity (STDP) that runs on a longer time scale than neuronal spiking. Structural changes that include addition and elimination of contacts occur at yet aÂ longer time scale than the weight adaptations. First, we study the steady-state dynamics of Kuramoto networks that are bistable and can settle in synchronized or desynchronized states. To compare the impact of adding structural plasticity, we contrast the network with only STDP to one with a combination of STDP and structural plasticity. We show that the inclusion of structural plasticity optimizes the synchronized state of a network by allowing for synchronization with fewer links than a network with STDP alone. With non-identical units in the network, the addition of structural plasticity leads to the emergence of correlations between the oscillators' natural frequencies and node degrees. In the desynchronized regime, the structural plasticity decreases the number of contacts, leading to a sparse network. In this way, adding structural plasticity strengthens both synchronized and desynchronized states of a network. Second, we use desynchronizing coordinated reset stimulation and synchronizing periodic stimulation to induce desynchronized and synchronized states, respectively. Our findings indicate that a network with a combination of STDP and structural plasticity may require stronger and longer stimulation to switch between the states than a network with STDP only.
Nature.com
Predicting remission after internet-delivered psychotherapy in patients with depression using machine learning and multi-modal data
This study applied supervised machine learning with multi-modal data to predict remission of major depressive disorder (MDD) after psychotherapy. Genotyped adult patients (n"‰="‰894, 65.5% women, age 18"“75 years) diagnosed with mild-to-moderate MDD and treated with guided Internet-based Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (ICBT) at the Internet Psychiatry Clinic in Stockholm were included (2008"“2016). Predictor types were demographic, clinical, process (e.g., time to complete online questionnaires), and genetic (polygenic risk scores). Outcome was remission status post ICBT (cut-off â‰¤10 on MADRS-S). Data were split into train (60%) and validation (40%) given ICBT start date. Predictor selection employed human expertise followed by recursive feature elimination. Model derivation was internally validated through cross-validation. The final random forest model was externally validated against a (i) null, (ii) logit, (iii) XGBoost, and (iv) blended meta-ensemble model on the hold-out validation set. Feature selection retained 45 predictors representing all four predictor types. With unseen validation data, the final random forest model proved reasonably accurate at classifying post ICBT remission (Accuracy 0.656 [0.604, 0.705], P vs null model = 0.004; AUC 0.687 [0.631, 0.743]), slightly better vs logit (bootstrap D"‰="‰1.730, P"‰="‰0.084) but not vs XGBoost (D"‰="‰0.463, P"‰="‰0.643). Transparency analysis showed model usage of all predictor types at both the group and individual patient level. A new, multi-modal classifier for predicting MDD remission status after ICBT treatment in routine psychiatric care was derived and empirically validated. The multi-modal approach to predicting remission may inform tailored treatment, and deserves further investigation to attain clinical usefulness.
Withings Unveils New Body Comp Smart Scale & Health+ Service
– Withings is reimagining the use of smart scales and home health optimization with the introduction of Body Comp, a complete body assessment scale measuring multiple biomarkers typically only assessed in a professional clinical setting, and Health+ an enhanced service providing detailed health analysis and tools to help people improve their health by building a health routine.
Nature.com
Cryo-electron microscopy and image classification reveal the existence and structure of the coxsackievirus A6 virion
Coxsackievirus A6 (CV-A6) has recently overtaken enterovirus A71 and CV-A16 as the primary causative agent of hand, foot, and mouth disease worldwide. Virions of CV-A6 were not identified in previous structural studies, and it was speculated that the virus is unique among enteroviruses in using altered particles with expanded capsids to infect cells. In contrast, the virions of other enteroviruses are required for infection. Here we used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to determine the structures of the CV-A6 virion, altered particle, and empty capsid. We show that the CV-A6 virion has features characteristic of virions of other enteroviruses, including a compact capsid, VP4 attached to the inner capsid surface, and fatty acid-like molecules occupying the hydrophobic pockets in VP1 subunits. Furthermore, we found that in a purified sample of CV-A6, the ratio of infectious units to virions is 1 to 500. Therefore, it is likely that virions of CV-A6 initiate infection, like those of other enteroviruses. Our results provide evidence that future vaccines against CV-A6 should target its virions instead of the antigenically distinct altered particles. Furthermore, the structure of the virion provides the basis for the rational development of capsid-binding inhibitors that block the genome release of CV-A6.
Phys.org
New algorithm uncovers secrets of cell factories
Drug molecules and biofuels can be made to order by living cell factories, where biological enzymes do the job. Now, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology have developed a computer model that can predict how fast enzymes work, making it possible to find the most efficient living factories, as well as to study complex diseases. Their results are published in Nature Catalysis.
